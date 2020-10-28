IUKA • When Brenda Whitfield and her husband, Jimmy, married 51 years ago, she was not exactly a whiz in the kitchen.
“His mother could do anything and Jimmy’s only sibling was a home ec teacher,” Whitfield said. “I married into this family and I couldn’t even boil water.”
Whitfield’s mother-in-law, Euna Mae, took her under her wing, and soon Whitfield was more confident in her skills.
“My mother-in-law taught me every domestic thing I know – how to sew, how to cook. She was a perfectionist,” said Whitfield, 72.
She first learned how to make biscuits and cornbread, then moved onto vegetables and meats and eventually mastered canning and freezing produce from the garden.
“Jimmy was stationed at Columbus Air Force Base when we married,” Whitfield said. “We had an apartment off base and we came home on the weekends to visit. That’s when she taught me.”
After a month of lessons, Whitfield could fry potatoes and make beans and cornbread.
“At least we could live on that,” she said.
The Whitfields went on to have two children – a son and a daughter – and her cooking skills improved after that.
“Although we just had two children, on Friday nights they might bring their buddies to eat,” she said. “It was nothing to have a pile of steaks and bowls of creamed potatoes and peas for a crowd.”
Whitfield is retired from the Iuka Hospital, where she was the purchasing director. Before that, she was a clerk at the Tishomingo County Health Department.
Even in retirement she cooks at least four times a week. A quick meal might be turnips and bacon and cornbread, or maybe a hamburger patty, baked potato and salad.
A larger meal might include fried pork chops, stewed potatoes, candied sweet potatoes, green beans, slaw, cornbread and apple dumplings, or a pot roast with potatoes, carrots and onions, peas or beans and slaw.
“When Crock-Pots came out, I thought Jesus had come,” Whitfield said. “I had two of them. I cooked my meat in one and vegetables in the other and then all I had to do was the cornbread just before we ate.”
Whitfield is a Master Gardener, an accomplished artist, and a member of the Eastern Star and the 20th Century Club.
She’s also a charter member of the now-defunct Iuka Surname Club, a member of the Tishomingo County Historical and Genealogical Society, and the research chairman for the county.
“I love to do genealogy,” she said. “I’m up to my neck in it.”
MICROWAVE CHOCOLATE-OATMEAL COOKIES
2 sticks butter
1 cup milk
4 cups sugar
1/2 cup cocoa
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 cup peanut butter
1 teaspoon vanilla
6 cups quick-cooking oats
Place butter and milk in a large microwave-safe bowl and cook for 2 minutes. Combine sugar, cocoa and salt and add to butter mixture, stirring well. Microwave for 3 minutes, stopping after each minute to stirr mixture. Continue cooking until mixture has boiled for a complete 2 minutes. Remove bowl, add peanut butter and vanilla, and stir well.
Pour oats into a large bowl. Pour cocoa mixture into oats and stir well. If mixture seems too dry, add additional milk, 1 tablespoon at a time. Drop onto wax paper.
CHICKEN AND DUMPLINGS
1 whole chicken
1 tablespoon poultry seasoning
1 1/2 sticks butter, divided
1 can cream of chicken soup
Salt and pepper
2 1/2 cups self-rising flour
1/4 cup shortening, melted
Milk
Place chicken in a Crock-Pot and cover with water. Add poultry seasoning and 1/2 stick of butter and cook overnight on low until done. When cool enough to handle, remove meat from chicken; discard skin and bones.
Pour chicken broth into a large pot. Add remaining stick of butter and soup; season with salt and pepper and stir.
Combine flour, melted shortening and enough milk to make a biscuit-like dough.
Bring broth mixture to a boil. Pinch off generous tablespoons of dough and drop them into the boiling broth. When dumplings form, use a metal spatula to push them to the side of the pot and “cut” each large dumpling into smaller dumplings. Add deboned chicken and stir. Turn heat off, add 1/4 cup of milk and stir. Put the top on pot until ready to serve.
MOM’S MICROWAVE CHOCOLATE PIE
PIE
2 cups sugar
2/3 cup self-rising flour
3 heaping tablespoons cocoa
1 large can evaporated milk
2 1/2 cups whole milk
1 stick butter, melted
5 egg yolks, slightly beaten
2 teaspoons vanilla
2 (9-inch) unbaked pie crusts
Confectioners’ sugar
MERINGUE
5 egg whites
1/2 cup sugar
For the pie, mix sugar, flour and cocoa in a large microwave-safe bowl. Add milks, butter and slightly beaten egg yolks. Mix well. Microwave 3 minutes on high; stir well and continue this process for a total of 12 minutes. Stir in vanilla.
Dust bottoms of unbaked crusts with confectioners’ sugar to prevent sogginess. Divide filling between pie crusts.
For the meringue, beat egg whites until stiff and add sugar slowly while beating. Spread meringue over pies. Bake at 500 degrees until lightly browned.
SHELIA HESTER’S TEA CAKES
2 eggs
1/2 cup oil
3/4 cup sugar
2 cups self-rising flour
Combine eggs, oil and sugar and mix well. Add flour, a little at a time. The dough will be stiff. Chill in the refrigerator for 3 hours.
Drop dough by teaspoonfuls on a lightly greased cookie sheet for soft cookies. For crisp cookies, press the dough with a fork. Bake at 350 degrees for about 10 minutes. (After 7 minutes, turn oven to broil to brown the tops.)
TACO BAKE
1 1/2 pounds ground beef
1/4 cup chopped onion
1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce
1 can whole kernel corn, drained
1 can pinto beans, drained
1/2 cup water
1 package taco seasoning
Cornbread batter
1/3 cup shredded cheese
Brown beef and onions; drain. Add tomato sauce, corn, pinto beans, water and taco seasoning. Pour into a greased casserole. Pour cornbread batter over the top. Bake at 400 degrees for 20 minutes. After it’s done, sprinkle cheese over the top and let it melt.
HOT CANNED SLAW
3 heads cabbage, shredded
3 carrots, shredded
2 or 3 onions, chopped
2 hot peppers, seeded and chopped
3 cups mustard
1 cup white vinegar
3 cups sugar
2 teaspoons cayenne pepper
1 teaspoon black pepper
2 teaspoons salt
Place all ingredients in a large pot and bring to a boil. Cook for 20 minutes after it boils. Pour mixture into hot sterilized jars and seal.