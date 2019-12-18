NETTLETON • If Pam Monaghan came into a pile of money, she knows just what she’d do with it.
“If I could afford it, I’d like to stay home and cook for people who are old and lonesome,” she said. “I’d just have a place where they could come and play and eat. For now, when I cook big, I take plates to my neighbors.”
Monaghan, 60, learned to cook from her mother and her grandmother.
“I was sick when I was young and my grandmother would keep me a lot,” she said. “I’d watch her cook. Mama was a good cook, too. I come from a long line of good cookers. I grew up on old-timey country food.”
Monaghan had Dana’s Petals and Lace, a flower and dress shop in Amory, for 20 years. She now works part time at Digital Impressions in Nettleton, while still doing some decorating and cooking for friends. She and her husband, Gary, who’s the police chief in Nettleton, have one daughter and four grandchildren.
“I cook something just about every day,” she said. “We might have spaghetti and garlic cheese bread, or ribs, creamed potatoes, green beans and corn. If I know all the kids are coming, I’ll cook on Sunday.”
That meal might be hamburger steaks with creamed potatoes, broccoli and cheese and banana pudding, or a Boston butt, steamed vegetables, rice, baked beans and potato salad.
“I try a new recipe every once in a while,” she said. “Sometimes we’ll pass one around. Sometimes I’ll see something on Facebook and try it. Most of the recipes I use are my mother’s or my grandmother’s. ‘Bell’s Best’ is still my favorite cookbook.”
Monaghan keeps five deep freezers filled with food to share.
“I never know when Gary is going to come home and ask me to fix food for somebody he’s met on the street who’s in need,” she said. “So I have to be prepared.”
Monaghan is pretty sure of herself in the kitchen, but even she can have disasters.
“Three or four months ago – I can’t remember what I was cooking for – my mixer fell off the counter and slung icing everywhere, my cornbread exploded when I poured the batter into the hot grease and something else fell in the floor,” she said. “I said to myself, ‘This whole dinner is doomed. I just need to quit.’”
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES
2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 stick margarine
1/2 cup shortening
3/4 cup granulated sugar
3/4 cup firmly packed brown sugar
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla flavoring
1 (12-ounce) package semi-sweet chocolate chips
Stir together flour, soda and salt and set aside. Beat margarine, shortening and sugars until well blended. Beat eggs and vanilla and add to mixture. Mix in dry ingredients. Stir in chocolate chips. Drop by level tablespoons onto a greased baking sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 12 minutes or until lightly browned.
FUDGE
4 cups sugar
1 stick butter
1 large can evaporated milk
1/4 teaspoon salt
3 (6-ounce) packages chocolate chips
1 jar marshmallow cream
1 1/2 cup chopped nuts
1 tablespoon vanilla flavoring
Bring sugar, butter, milk and salt to a full boil and boil for 8 minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and add, one at a time, the chocolate chips, marshmallow cream, nuts and vanilla. Mix well then spread in a greased rimmed cookie sheet. Cool 20 minutes before placing in refrigerator, then cool in refrigerator for about 45 minutes before cutting into pieces.
CHESS PIE
2 cups sugar
2 heaping tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 heaping tablespoon yellow corn meal
1 stick butter, melted
3 eggs, beaten
1/2 cup buttermilk
1 teaspoon vanilla flavoring
1 unbaked 12-inch pie shell
Combine sugar, flour and meal and mix well. Add melted butter and mix well. Add beaten eggs, mixing well. Add buttermilk and vanilla and blend thoroughly. Pour mixture into an unbaked pie shell and bake at 425 degrees for 10 minutes. Reduce temperature to 325 degrees and bake 30 minutes more. When pie begins to brown, cover with a sheet of foil to prevent deep browning.
OLD-FASHIONED BANANA PUDDING
2 cups sugar, divided
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
Dash of salt
4 eggs, separated
3 cups milk
1/3 cup butter
2 teaspoons vanilla flavoring
1 bag vanilla wafers
6 bananas, peeled and sliced
In a medium saucepan over medium-low heat, combine 1 1/2 cups sugar, flour, salt, egg yolks and milk. Cook the custard, stirring frequently to keep from scorching, 15 to 20 minutes or until thickened. Remove the pan from heat and add the butter and vanilla. Stir until the butter has melted completely. Allow the custard to cool.
Spray a 2 1/2-quart baking dish with cooking spray. Line the bottom with half the vanilla wafers. Top with 3 sliced bananas. Pour half the custard over all. Repeat layers.
Whip the egg whites with a hand mixer until frothy. Add remaining 1/2 cup sugar and continue beating until stiff peaks form. Spread meringue over the banana pudding and bake at 325 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes or until tips of meringue are toasted.
TEA CAKES
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar
1 stick unsalted butter
1/2 cup shortening
1 egg
2 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon vanilla flavoring
Combine sugars, butter, shortening, egg, flour, soda and vanilla until well mixed. Drop by tablespoon onto a greased cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes. Don’t overcook.