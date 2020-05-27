BELMONT • It’s not easy to get dinner for six prepped and on the table during the week, but Megan Hastings has mastered organization and delegation.
“Having a family this big, it’s a group effort to get a meal ready,” said Hastings, a nurse manager at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.
Hastings and her husband, Matthew, share four children: Brayen, 15; Bellace, 14; Collier, 13; and Ayden, 12.
“Ever since the kids were little, they’ve helped me in the kitchen,” said Hastings, 36. “First it was muffins and cookies. Now they help with supper. They can grill, chop ingredients for side dishes, cook the pasta. The youngest can go in the kitchen and make a meal by himself.”
Hastings, the daughter of Kelly and Teresa Bennett, was born raised in Belmont. Her younger brother, Channing, lives in Iuka.
“Most of my cooking memories are with my Grandmother Bennett,” she said. “I’m the youngest grandchild in my dad’s family and being the baby, I guess I was a little spoiled. My grandmother and I spent a lot of time in the kitchen. I was at her house one day of every weekend. Baking and cooking were our fun activities.”
One of Hastings’ prized possession is her grandmother’s well-worn yellow “Bell’s Best” cookbook.
“The first time I went through it, I just cried,” Hastings said. “She made notes on every recipe she tried and dated them.”
Beside the recipe for Snickerdoodle Cookies, Hastings’ grandmother wrote: “9 p.m. 4-24-94 God be with us. Bill in bed. I am so exhausted I can’t hardly go. My strength comes from the Lord. Listening to James Dobson on WAFR FM 88.3.”
Hastings still uses a lot of recipes from that tried-and-true cookbook, but now she often tries new ones from Pinterest.
“I don’t do as many new recipes as I used to because of time constraints,” she said. “But I do love to entertain, primarily for my kids. One of my favorites was a Valentine’s Day breakfast I made for them. It was a school morning, but I had decorated the table and had balloons. I made a big poster with all the reasons we love them. We had heart-shaped pancakes with sprinkles, bacon and fresh fruit.”
A joke in the Hastings family is the number of things they put candy sprinkles on. Hastings buys different colored sprinkles with the seasons – red and green at Christmas, black and orange at Halloween, pastel colors for Easter.
“We put sprinkles on everything – pancakes, ice cream, hot chocolate. We tell people sprinkles make everything better.”
CRESCENT ROLL BAKE
1 pound ground sausage
1 (8-ounce) block cream cheese, softened
2 refrigerated tubes crescent rolls
Shredded cheese (optional)
Jalapeno slices (optional)
Cook sausage until browned; drain and stir in cream cheese. Unroll one tube of crescent rolls and press into a greased baking dish. Spread sausage/cream cheese mixture over all. Top with second tube of crescent rolls, pressing seams together. Bake at 400 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes or until top is browned. Slice and serve.
Note: If desired, before baking, top with some shredded cheese and jalapeno slices, for a spicy dish.
GRANNY’S MONKEY BREAD
1 cup granulated sugar
1/2 cup brown sugar
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
24 ounces canned buttermilk biscuits
2 sticks butter, melted
Combine sugar, brown sugar and cinnamon. Pinch biscuits into small pieces and roll them in the sugar mixture. Place the pieces in a 9x13-inch casserole or stack them in a Bundt pan. Pour melted butter over all. Bake at 400 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes or until done. To serve, pull them apart.
TEA CAKES
1 stick butter
1 cup sugar, plus more for sprinkling
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 3/4 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
Cream butter, 1 cup sugar and eggs; add vanilla. Add flour, baking powder and salt and mix well. Roll into balls, place on a greased cookie sheet and flatten a little with a fork. Sprinkle with sugar and bake at 350 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes.
SNICKERDOODLE COOKIES
1 cup shortening
1 1/2 cups sugar
2 eggs
2 3/4 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons cream of tartar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon vanilla
4 teaspoons sugar
4 teaspoons ground cinnamon
Cream shortening, 1 1/2 cups sugar and eggs until light and fluffy. Combine flour, cream of tartar, salt and soda and stir into creamed mixture. Stir in vanilla. Shape into balls the size of walnuts.
Combine remaining 4 teaspoons sugar with cinnamon, mixing well. Roll each ball in mixture. Place on a greased cookie sheet and flatten slightly. Bake at 400 degrees for 8 minutes or until first cookies begin to fall. Makes 5 dozen.