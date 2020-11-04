PONTOTOC • Marie Flaherty isn’t afraid to try new recipes. Just about every week she’s looking for something different to make.
“I try new recipes all the time,” she said. “I don’t have a particular website, I just go surfing. I might Google chicken recipes and see what comes up.”
Flaherty, 79, grew up in Pontotoc County. Her parents, Johnny and Louise Parker, were simple folk – he was a farmer and she worked in factories.
“I grew up poor, but I didn’t know we were poor,” Flaherty said. “I had everything I needed.”
Flaherty said her mother was an excellent cook, but she didn’t learn any skills from her while living at home. Those came later.
“I didn’t cook until I got married,” she said. “I didn’t know how to do anything. I didn’t know how to season stuff. So I’d call my mother for recipes. Later, when I started branching out and trying new recipes, I’d turn around and share them with my mom.”
One of Flaherty’s favorite cookbooks is “The Southern Living Cookbook” from 1987. She has turned it into a personal cooking history, with recipes pasted over some pages and handwritten recipes in the front and back of it.
“I do everything but desserts,” Flaherty said. “I’ve never liked sweets and I don’t know why. I like things that turn into sugar, though, like mashed potatoes and spaghetti.”
Flaherty and her husband, James, will celebrate 60 years together in December. They have two children, Greg and Lisa, and four grandchildren. A retired bookkeeper, Flaherty and her husband moved back to Pontotoc from Nesbit about 12 years ago.
“I cook every day for James and me,” she said. “Sometimes if I cook a big lunch, we have leftovers at supper. And I don’t cook breakfast – James does breakfast.”
Supper might be spaghetti with a salad, or baked pork chops with potatoes and gravy and green beans, or potato soup and cornbread.
“On Sunday, I always cook a big meal because my brother-in-law comes to eat with us, and the kids come a lot on Sundays to eat with us,” she said. “I don’t like to cook the same thing every week, so I change it up. Might be a pork roast or a beef roast or chicken spaghetti. Sometimes I do chicken and dumplings and sometimes I do chicken and dressing.”
For Flaherty, cooking isn’t a chore but rather something she actually enjoys.
“I’d rather cook than go out, especially now with COVID,” she said. “I’m also kind of picky. If I’m going to have chicken, I want to be the one to cook it. You have to handle that with care.”
MANICOTTI
ITALIAN MEAT SAUCE
1/4 cup olive oil
1/2 stick butter
1/2 cup chopped sweet onion
1/4 cup chopped celery
1/4 cup chopped carrot
1 1/2 pounds lean ground beef
1 1/2 cups dry white wine
4 cups canned Italian tomatoes, coarsely chopped, with juice
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
FILLING
2 pounds ground beef
1/4 pound Italian pork sausage
1 small yellow onion, finely chopped
1/2 clove garlic, minced
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 cup cooked spinach, drained
2 extra-large eggs
1/4 cup grated Romano cheese
1 cup dried bread crumbs
SWISS CHEESE SAUCE
2 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
2 cups milk
4 ounces Swiss cheese, finely chopped
1/2 teaspoon salt
Pinch of white pepper
OTHER
16 manicotti shells, cooked and drained
8 ounces thinly sliced Mozzarella cheese
Freshly grated Romano cheese
For the meat sauce, heat oil and butter in a deep, heavy 2-quart pot over medium heat (do not use an aluminum pot). Add onion, celery and carrot and sauté until onion is translucent.
In a separate pan, cook beef until it loses its color, but do not allow it to brown. Drain off fat and add meat to vegetables. Add wine, turn heat up to medium-high, and cook until all the wine has evaporated. Stir in tomatoes, reduce heat to the very lowest simmer and continue cooking for 3 1/2 to 4 hours. (Note, you can cook this sauce for just 45 minutes, but it’s best when it’s cooked longer.)
For the filling, sauté beef, sausage, onion, garlic, salt, oregano and pepper in a large heavy saucepan over moderate heat until meat is cooked. Spoon grease out as it accumulates. Reduce heat and add spinach, stirring until well blended. Place eggs and cheese in a blender and process until liquified. Add to meat mixture and stir until well-combined. Stir in bread crumbs; remove from heat and cool.
For the cheese sauce, melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Add flour and cook 3 to 4 minutes. Add milk, cheese, salt and pepper, cooking and stirring until sauce is smooth and thick. Prepare ahead and reheat, if you like.
To assemble, grease a deep casserole dish. Fill it half full with Italian Meat Sauce (4 cups). Stuff cooked, drained manicotti with the filling and arrange in a single layer in meat sauce. Ladle Swiss Cheese Sauce over stuffed manicotti and cover with slices of Mozzarella cheese. Sprinkle grated Romano over all. Bake at 350 degrees for about 20 minutes, until cheese begins to bubble. Serves 8.
VERMICELLI SALAD
12 ounces vermicelli pasta
1 tablespoon seasoned salt
3 tablespoons lemon juice
1 tablespoon Accent seasoning
1/4 cup vegetable or canola oil
2 cups chopped celery
1 cup chopped green bell pepper
3/4 cup chopped onion
1 cup black olives, chopped
1 (4-ounce) jar diced pimientos
1 cup mayonnaise
Cook and rinse vermicelli. Place in a bowl and add seasoned salt, lemon juice, Accent and oil. Cover and let marinate overnight in the refrigerator. The next day, add celery, peppers, onion, olives, pimiento and mayonnaise. Mix well and chill before serving.
SKILLET-FRIED SHRIMP
1 cup all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons Old Bay seasoning
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1 large egg
1/4 cup skim or soy milk
3 tablespoons canola oil, divided
1 pound large shrimp, peeled, deveined, with tails left intact
In a shallow bowl, combine flour, Old Bay seasoning, garlic powder, salt and pepper and mix well. In another shallow bowl, whisk together egg and milk.
Heat 1 1/2 tablespoons oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Working in 2 batches, dip shrimp in egg wash, dredge in flour mixture, and place in skillet. Cook 2 to 3 minutes, turn shrimp over and cook and additional 2 to 3 minutes, until shrimp have curled up and are golden. Remove shrimp and drain on paper towels. Add remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons oil to skillet and repeat process with remaining shrimp. Serves 4.
FETTUCCINE WITH BASIL AND FETA
8 ounces fettuccini
4 ounces crumbled feta cheese
1/4 cup fresh basil leaves, sliced or torn
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 teaspoon minced garlic
3 medium Roma tomatoes, diced
16 kalamata olives, pitted and halved
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon black pepper
Boil pasta according to package directions and drain. Place pasta in a large serving bowl with the feta and basil.
Heat oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add garlic and cook 1 minute. Add tomatoes, olives, salt and pepper and cook 2 to 3 minutes to heat through. Add tomato mixture to fettuccini mixture and toss well to coat. Serves 4.
LITTLE FRIED PIES
PASTRY
3 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon salt
3/4 cup shortening
1 egg, beaten
1/4 cup water
1 teaspoon vinegar
FILLING
4 cups dried apples or peaches
2 cups water
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Vegetable oil
Sugar for sprinkling
For the pastry, combine flour and salt; cut in shortening with pastry blender until mixture resembles coarse meal. Combine egg and water; sprinkle over flour mixture. Add vinegar and lightly stir with a fork until dry ingredients are moistened. Shape into a ball. Wrap pastry in wax paper and chill at least 1 hour.
For the filling, combine apples or peaches and water in a large saucepan; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer about 30 minutes or until tender. Cool and mash slightly, if necessary. Stir in sugar and cinnamon and set aside.
Divide pastry into thirds; roll each portion to 1/4-inch thickness on wax paper and cut into four 5-inch circles.
Place about 2 tablespoons fruit mixture on half of each pastry circle. To seal pies, dip fingers in water and moisten edges of pastry circles. Fold circles in half, making sure edges are even. Press edges of filled pastry firmly together, using a fork dipped in flour.
Heat 1/2-inch of oil to 375 degrees in a large skillet. Fry pies until golden brown on both sides, turning once. Drain well on paper towels. Sprinkle with sugar while warm. Makes 1 dozen.