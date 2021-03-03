PONTOTOC • When Barry Johnson was 6 years old, his mother was diagnosed with breast cancer.
“She took my brother and me aside and said, ‘Look I want to teach you how to cook.’ She didn’t want us to be dependent on someone else cooking for us,” said Johnson, 51. “Our whole backyard was a garden, and she also taught us how to can and preserve.”
Johnson’s mom, Bobbie, died when he was 13, and he and his dad, Olen, were left to get meals on the table.
“Dad had never really cooked, so we kind of shared the duties,” Johnson said. “I taught him some things Mom taught me. Every year, we put up 100 quarts of purple-hull peas, and that was in addition to butterbeans and corn. If we didn’t put up 100 quarts of peas, we thought we were going to starve to death.”
After Johnson and his wife, Jennifer, married 31 years ago, he moved away from cooking. But about 10 years ago, he got back into it when he and Jennifer started preparing Sunday dinners for their family.
“At first it was just the four of us – Jennifer and me and our two kids,” he said. “Now it’s the kids and the two grandkids and my brother and Jennifer’s family. There’s usually 15 or 16 people. We haven’t been able to do it in a while because of COVID.”
They might prepare baked spaghetti, a garden salad, garlic bread and a dessert, or cube steaks and gravy, mashed potatoes, purple-hull peas, squash casserole, cornbread and a dessert.
“We only cook a couple of nights a week,” Johnson said. “Most weeknights, we call dinner ‘fendfer’ – fend for yourself. Monday we’ll eat leftovers from Sunday, and we might cook Tuesday and Thursday nights.”
But Sundays are a different story. The couple gets up early and gets the meal largely prepared before they head to services at Valley Grove Baptist Church.
“It’s the one time of the week when it’s just us,” he said. “We make fun of each other, pick at each other. At first, I was the sous chef and she was the pastry chef. Over time, I’ve been more of the cooker. Jennifer is the planner. She sets the menu and I do whatever she says – as any good husband does.”
During deer season, Johnson takes a little time for himself and spends just about every Saturday in the woods.
“Sitting in a 6-by-6-foot box – that’s my time to decompress,” Johnson said. “I don’t care if I take a deer or not. I just enjoy looking at what God’s created.”
Johnson, who drives for AAA Cooper Transportation, said he and his wife are both foodies, though he’s a bit more adventurous.
“We have planned entire trips around restaurants,” he said. “We went to Cincinnati and ate at the oldest restaurant there. I always like to ask the locals where they eat. You get the best ideas from them.”
BAKED SPAGHETTI
1 large onion, chopped
1 bell pepper, chopped
2 tablespoons butter
Salt to taste
2 pounds spaghetti noodles
1 (15-ounce) can diced tomatoes
2 1/2 pounds ground beef
1 (24-ounce) can Hunt’s pasta sauce
1 (45-ounce) jar Ragu spaghetti sauce
1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste
2 (8-ounce) blocks cream cheese, softened
Italian seasoning and garlic salt, to taste
4 cups shredded Mozzarella cheese
Saute onion and bell pepper in butter. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the noodles, half of the sauteed onion and bell pepper, and the can of diced tomatoes. Cook until noodles are done, then drain.
Brown ground beef with remaining sauteed onion and bell pepper. Drain and rinse. Return meat to pot and add sauces, tomato paste and cream cheese. Add Italian seasoning and garlic salt to taste. Stir until cream cheese is completely incorporated.
Combine meat sauce and noodles. Divide mixture between two deep 9x13-inch baking dishes and top each with half of the Mozzarella. Bake at 325 degrees until the cheese melts, about 20 minutes.
BEEF AND BEAN BURRITOS
2 pounds ground beef or venison
1 onion, chopped
1 packet taco seasoning
1 to 2 (10-ounce) cans enchilada sauce, divided
1 (28-ounce) can Old El Paso refried beans
2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese, divided
10 to 12 large flour tortillas
Brown the meat and onion. Drain. Add taco seasoning and half of the enchilada sauce.
Heat refried beans and add 1 cup cheese. Cook until cheese melts.
Spoon beans on top of tortillas and top with some of the meat mixture. Roll up and place in a greased casserole dish. Top with remaining cheese and enchilada sauce. Bake at 350 degrees for about 20 minutes.
- Note: This is good with venison made with jalapeno or pepperjack cheese.
MAC AND CHEESE
1 (1-pound) box elbow macaroni
1 pound processed cheese
1/2 stick butter
4 to 6 ounces cream cheese
Milk
1 cup shredded Colby-Monterey Jack cheese
Boil noodles until done and drain. Melt processed cheese, butter, cream cheese and 1/4 cup milk and whisk together until everything is melted. Pour over noodles. Add shredded cheese and stir to combine. Add milk as needed for preferred consistency. Serve immediately from the pan, or pour into a Crock-Pot and heat on low until ready to serve.
CORNBREAD
4 to 6 tablespoons oil, divided
2 cups self-rising corn meal
1 cup buttermilk or whole milk
1 egg
1 tablespoon sugar
1/2 cup sour cream
Place 3 to 4 tablespoons of oil in a cast iron skillet (enough to cover the bottom). Place skillet in a cold oven and set temperature to 425 degrees.
Combine corn meal, milk, egg, sugar, sour cream and 2 tablespoons oil and mix well.
When oil in skillet is hot, pour batter in. Return skillet to oven and bake until golden brown, about 20 to 25 minutes.
GARDEN SALAD
1 head of lettuce
Baby carrots
Broccoli
Cauliflower
Cherry tomatoes
Croutons
Shredded cheese
Dressing
Chop lettuce finely. Slice carrots in small pieces. Finely chop broccoli and cauliflower. Place in a serving bowl and top with quartered cherry tomatoes. Garnish with croutons and shredded cheese and drizzle with dressing of your choice.