SALTILLO • When Sheryl Blackburn was in the ninth grade in Greenville, her mother decided she was going to be the family’s domestic help for the summer.
“I’d always piddled in the kitchen, but she wanted me to help with the housework and do some of the cooking,” Blackburn said. “They came home from work for lunch, and I had to have lunch ready. For my mother, cooking was relaxation. I guess that’s where I picked it up.”
Blackburn went on to Delta State University, where she majored in home economics. Right after graduation, she went to work as a 4-H agent for Extension in Sunflower County. When the home economist retired, she moved into that position and stayed there 24 years.
Every month, Blackburn did a Lunch and Learn program. She’d serve lunch and provide the recipes for the meal, then she’d speak on some type of educational topic, such as home budgeting or decorating.
“I still have the menus I used for those lunches,” she said. “Most of the time I’d try a new recipe out on them – I’d guinea them.”
While she was at Extension, Blackburn and a friend did some outside catering, like wedding cakes and receptions.
“That’s where I started learning about food presentation,” she said. “I think if you’re interested in it, you seek it out. I wish I’d had Pinterest back then.”
Blackburn left Indianola in 1992 and moved to Tupelo, where she worked at Extension for Lee and Union counties. In 1996, she had her years in, so she retired.
“I really loved my job,” she said. “I never did the same thing every day. I might teach a nutrition class or one on child development. I just liked the variety.”
Blackburn, 74, and her husband, Jacky, live in Saltillo. They share three children, eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
“When the grandkids were little and they’d visit, I’d cook them whatever they wanted,” she said. “I’d even cut the crust off their sandwiches if that’s what they wanted. It would wear me out, but I loved it. I don’t cook as much as I used to, because it’s just the two of us now. Thank goodness I have this wonderful husband who doesn’t mind planned-overs. That’s what I call leftovers.”
In retirement, Blackburn has stayed busy as a volunteer for the Celebration Village gift market in Tupelo, and as a member of Comfort Creatures.
“I’m not visiting folks with a dog right now,” she said. “Trixie, my therapy dog, has sort of aged out of it. But when I would go to those places, I was more blessed than the people we visited.”
DO YOU KNOW A GOOD COOK? Send your nominations to Ginna Parsons, Cook of the Week, P.O. Box 909, Tupelo, MS 38802. Or you can call (662) 678-1581 or email them to ginna.parsons@journalinc.com.
PRINCESS TOFFEE TORTE
24 lady fingers, split
1 envelope unflavored gelatin
1/2 cup cold water
1 small box vanilla pudding and pie mix, prepared
1 1/2 cups chopped English toffee or 5 Heath Bars, chopped and divided
1 teaspoon vanilla
3/4 teaspoon Kahlua, brandy or bourbon (optional)
4 cups whipping cream, whipped, or Cool Whip, thawed and divided
Cut lady fingers into 2-inch lengths and stand them upright around the edge of a 9-inch springform pan, top crust side toward the pan and cut side down. Line the bottom of the pan with lady finger halves.
Soften gelatin in cold water. Prepare pudding mix according to package directions. Add gelatin to hot pudding and stir until dissolved. Stir in 1 1/4 cups toffee pieces, vanilla and optional flavoring. Chill mixture until it starts to thicken.
Fold half of the whipped cream or Cool Whip into the chilled pudding mixture. Fill the prepared pan with alternate layers of pudding mixture and remaining lady finger pieces, ending with a pudding layer. Chill until firm.
To serve, remove torte from pan and place on a serving dish. Ring the top edge of the torte with remaining whipped cream or Cool Whip and sprinkle with remaining toffee bits. Serves 8 to 10.
ANGEL PECAN CAKE FINGERS
1 angel food loaf cake, cut into 1/2-inch slices
1 stick butter, melted
1/2 cup orange juice
3 cups confectioners’ sugar
1 1/2 cups pecans, finely chopped
1 cup graham cracker crumbs
Cut each slice of cake into 3 equal-sized “fingers.” Combine melted butter, orange juice and confectioners’ sugar. Combine chopped pecans and graham cracker crumbs. Dip each finger into the orange icing; roll in the nut mixture. Place on a baking sheet. Refrigerate at least 1 hour before serving. This can be prepared a day in advance of serving, but it does not freeze well.
PARMESAN CATFISH
1 tablespoon milk
1 egg, beaten
3/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1 teaspoon paprika
6 to 8 catfish fillets
1/2 stick butter, melted
1/4 cup sliced almonds, crushed
Combine milk and egg in a shallow dish. Combine cheese, flour, salt, pepper and paprika in another shallow dish. Dip the catfish fillets into the egg mixture, then into the Parmesan mixture. Place fillets in one layer in a greased baking dish.
The catfish may be held refrigerated at this point for several hours. When ready to cook, drizzle the melted butter over the fish and top with the almonds. Bake at 325 degrees for 40 to 50 minutes or until the fillets and almonds are crisp and golden.
COLD SPICED FRUIT
1 to 2 unpeeled oranges, sliced and seeded
1 (20-ounce) can pineapple chunks
1 (16-ounce) can sliced peaches
1 (16-ounce) can apricot halves
1 (29-ounce) can pear halves
1 cup sugar
1/2 cup vinegar
3 sticks cinnamon
5 whole cloves
1 small box cherry-flavored gelatin
Cut orange slices in half; place in a saucepan and cover with water. Simmer until the rind is tender; drain well and set aside.
Drain canned fruits well, reserving all the pineapple juice and half of the peach and apricot juices.
Combine reserved juices, sugar, vinegar, cinnamon, cloves and gelatin in a saucepan and simmer 30 minutes. Combine fruits in a 9-cup container; pour hot juice mixture over fruit. Refrigerate at least 24 hours. Makes about 15 servings.
ORANGE-PEACH BUTTER
3 tablespoons orange marmalade
3 tablespoons peach preserves
1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon white wine vinegar
1 stick salted butter, softened
Stir together orange marmalade, peach preserves, crushed red pepper, salt and vinegar in a small saucepan; bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring often. Cook, stirring constantly, until mixture thickens, about 4 minutes. Scrape mixture onto a lightly greased plate and let cool completely, about 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, place butter in a bowl and beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy, 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in marmalade mixture until well-combined. Scrape mixture into a serving bowl. Cover and chill until ready to serve.
POULET A LA SUISSE
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
2 1/2 teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon paprika
12 chicken breast halves
1/2 stick butter
1/2 cup water (optional)
2 tablespoons cornstarch
1 1/2 cups half-and-half, divided
1/4 cup sherry
1 teaspoon grated lemon peel
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 cup grated Swiss cheese
1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley (optional)
Combine flour, salt and paprika. Coat chicken in flour mixture; add butter to skillet and brown chicken on both sides. Add water if needed, cover, and simmer 30 minutes. Remove chicken.
To the drippings in the skillet, add cornstarch, 1 1/4 cups half-and-half, the sherry, lemon peel and lemon juice. Stir and cook, then add remaining 1/4 cup half-and-half. Simmer until thick. Arrange chicken in a baking dish and pour sauce over. Sprinkle cheese on top and add parsley, if desired. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes.
SWEET POTATO COINS
Small sweet potatoes, about 2 inches in diameter
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon pepper
Olive oil cooking spray
4 ounces cream cheese, softened
2 tablespoons milk
1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh rosemary
Ground pecans, toasted
Golden raisins
Honey
Slice potatoes about 1/4-inch thick (you should have about 24 coins). Toss potatoes with salt and pepper. Place on a baking sheet and mist with olive oil cooking spray. Bake at 425 degrees for 7 minutes on each side.
Meanwhile, combine cream cheese, milk and rosemary. When sweet potato coins are done, spoon about 1/2 teaspoon cream cheese mixture on top of each one. Top with toasted pecans and a couple of golden raisins. Drizzle with honey. Serve at room temperature.