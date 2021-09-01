PONTOTOC – The first time Kathryn Williams ever cooked anything, she was 4 years old. Her mother, the late Alma Armstrong, had undergone back-to-back surgeries and needed help in the kitchen.
"She told me everything to do, from pulling a chair up to the stove to turning it on," Williams said. "I made scrambled eggs."
Those eggs might be what started a longtime tradition in Williams' family: a big breakfast on Christmas morning.
"I do a breakfast spread bigger than anything Shoney's ever thought about," Williams said.
She prepares a Mexican quiche, spinach quiche, breakfast casserole with hashbrowns, 40 to 50 biscuits with chocolate, white and tomato gravy, scrambled eggs, ham, bacon, sausage, fruit and fruit dip, and French toast.
"I have to start the day before doing all the prep work," she said. "I've been doing this for more than 30 years."
Williams, 65, was born in the old red brick Tupelo hospital, known as the "hospital on the hill," and raised in Okolona. She is the youngest of seven children and the only one not born at home.
Her older sister, Louise, who died in 2005, is the one who taught Williams to cook.
"She was the baby until I came along," Williams said. "After she married, her husband was on active military duty, so she lived at home with us. That's where my love of cooking came from. She always said, 'You're not cooking for yourself. It's for someone else to enjoy.' That's what I've tried to do all these years. When I cook, I want people to enjoy it."
Williams spent 25 years working for various post offices in Northeast Mississippi, including Okolona, Starkville, Mantachie, Amory, Nettleton and Tupelo. She retired from Fulton, where she was the postmaster for six years, in 2015.
"I don't miss the work of my job, per se, but I do miss the people I worked with," she said. "They were like family."
Williams has three children: Marsha Hillhouse and Melissa Parmer, both of Pontotoc, and Mitchell Earrey of Nashville; three stepchildren, Mistie Knight of Las Vegas, Greg Williams of Brandon, and Cody Hamilton of Pontotoc; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Her husband, Bobby, died in 2017.
About once a month, she'll cook for her children and grandchildren. Sometimes she prepares the meal, and sometimes they grill and everyone brings a dish.
"The girls love for me to make a pan of cornbread and cook a pot of peas in Mama's pea pot," Williams said. "It's dinged up and pocked up, but peas just taste different in that pot. I don't know what it is."
SOUR CREAM COCONUT CAKE
FILLING AND ICING
16 ounces sour cream
12 ounces frozen coconut, thawed
2 cups sugar
12 ounces whipped topping, room temperature
Additional flaked coconut (optional)
CAKE
1 box butter cake mix
1 stick butter, softened
3 eggs
2/3 cup water
Combine sour cream, thawed coconut and sugar and mix well. Refrigerate overnight.
The next day, make the cake. Combine cake mix, softened butter, eggs and water. Divide batter between 2 greased and floured cake pans. Bake according to directions on box. Let cool completely, then split each layer into 2 layers, for a total of 4 layers (use unflavored dental floss or sewing thread to split layers).
Combine 1/2 cup of the refrigerated coconut mixture with the whipped topping. Set aside.
Take the remaining refrigerated coconut mixture and spread it on top of the cake layers as you stack them. Frost the top and sides of cake with the whipped topping mixture. Sprinkle with additional flaked coconut, if desired. Refrigerate the cake overnight, or for best results, 2 to 3 days.
CHOCOLATE GRAVY
1 1/2 cups milk
1/3 cup cocoa
1 cup sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
3 tablespoons butter
3 tablespoons flour
Combine milk, cocoa, sugar and vanilla. Set aside.
Melt butter in a skillet, then add flour, and whisk together. Over low heat, add cocoa mixture to skillet and stir constantly to keep mixture from burning. Let thicken as desired.
FUDGE PIE
1 1/2 cups sugar
1 stick butter, melted
3 tablespoons cocoa
2 eggs, beaten
1 tablespoon vanilla
1/2 cup evaporated milk
1 (9-inch) unbaked pie shell
Combine sugar, butter and cocoa by hand in a mixing bowl. Add beaten eggs, mixing well. Stir in vanilla and milk. Pour into unbaked pie crust. Bake at 400 degrees for 10 minutes. Reduce heat to 350 degrees and bake 25 minutes longer.
PEANUT BUTTER PIE
FILLING
1 cup confectioners' sugar
1/2 cup peanut butter
1 pie shell, baked
1/4 cup cornstarch
2/3 cup granulated sugar
1/4 teaspoon salt
3 egg yolks, beaten
2 cups milk
2 tablespoons butter
1/4 teaspoon vanilla
MERINGUE
3 egg whites
1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
6 tablespoons sugar
For the filling, combine confectioners' sugar and peanut butter and blend. Spread 3/4 of this on the bottom of the baked pie shell. Reserve the other 1/4.
Combine cornstarch, sugar, salt, egg yolks and milk in a large microwave-safe bowl. Cook mixture in microwave in 4- to 5-minute increments, stirring well between each one. Cook until custard is thick (use a hand mixture if custard is lumpy). Add butter and vanilla and stir.
Pour filling into the pie shell on top of the peanut butter mixture.
To make the meringue, beat egg whites with cream of tartar and vanilla. Gradually add sugar, beating until stiff peaks form. Spread meringue on top of filling. Sprinkle remaining 1/4 cup of confectioners' sugar and peanut butter mixture on top. Bake at 350 degrees for 12 minutes.
BROWNIES
2 cups sugar
4 eggs
1/2 cup cocoa
1 stick butter
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup self-rising flour
1 cup chopped nuts
Combine sugar and eggs and beat by hand until creamy.
Over low heat, melt cocoa and butter. Combine this with egg mixture. Add vanilla, flour and nuts. Pour into a greased and floured 8x8-inch pan. Bake at 325 degrees for 30 minutes.
COCONUT MACAROON PIE
2 eggs
1 1/2 cups sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 stick margarine, softened
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 cup milk
1 1/2 cups coconut, divided
1 unbaked pie shell
Beat eggs, sugar and salt together until lemon colored. Add margarine and flour and blend well. Add milk and blend. Fold in 1 cup coconut. Pour mixture into unbaked pie shell. Top with remaining 1/2 cup coconut. Bake at 325 degrees for 1 hour.
MOMMA'S TEA CAKES
3 eggs
2 cups sugar
1/4 cup buttermilk
1 teaspoon vanilla
4 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
Combine eggs and sugar and beat with a spoon until creamy. Add remaining ingredients and work until dough is firm, adding a little more flour if needed. Refrigerate dough for 30 minutes.
Roll dough out on a lightly floured board. Cut out and space cookies far apart on a greased cookie sheet. Bake at 375 to 400 degrees until lightly browned, about 10 to 12 minutes. Let cool 2 to 3 minutes on cookie sheet, then move to a cooling rack.
PRUNE CAKE
1 cup oil
3 eggs
2 cups sugar
2 cups self-rising flour
1/2 teaspoon cloves
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
1/2 teaspoon allspice
2 (2.5-ounce) baby food jars of prunes
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 cup chopped pecans (optional)
Mix together oil, eggs and sugar, then add flour. Sift in spices. Add prunes, vanilla and nuts, if using. Pour batter into a greased and floured tube pan. Place cake in a cold oven, then set temperature to 300 degrees and bake 1 hour and 15 minutes. Do not open the oven door for at least 1 hour.
FLIPPERS
1/2 cup shortening
1/2 cup sugar
1 cup milk
1 package yeast
1/2 cup warm water
3 1/2 cups self-rising flour, divided
1 egg
Vegetable oil, for frying
Place shortening and sugar in a bowl. Scald the milk and pour over shortening and sugar. Let cool.
Dissolve yeast in warm water.
Add 1 cup flour and the egg to shortening mixture and beat well. Pour yeast mixture into this. Add enough flour to make the dough soft, about 2 1/2 more cups. Cover and let rise. Pinch off pieces of dough about the size of a golf ball and flatten them out. Drop into hot oil and cook until brown on both sides. Good served at breakfast with fresh fruit and syrups.