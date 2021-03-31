WALNUT – Mary Jane Jackson has always spent a good deal of time in the kitchen, but the COVID-19 pandemic has really upped her game.
"I've cooked every one of our meals since March 2020, except for carryout from the Rib Shack in Corinth, and we've only done that a couple of times." Jackson said. "Also, during COVID, I threw out all of my old spices – some of them didn't even have a date – and bought all new ones. I took great delight in that. Now, everything that comes through the door gets a date on it."
Jackson and her husband, Donnie, are now down to just two meals a day. They eat breakfast around 10 and then eat their main meal at 4 or 5 o'clock.
"If we get hungry after that, we might snack on popcorn or yogurt or peanut butter crackers," she said.
Jackson, 73, lived in Walnut until she was 5, when her parents moved to "the country" – three miles out of town.
"When we lived in town, the road in front of our house was old Highway 72," she said. "Mother and Daddy owned the bus station and ran it 24/7. When we moved to the country, Daddy farmed. He raised cotton and corn. I picked cotton, hoed cotton. We had migrant workers that helped, and I was so glad to see them."
Jackson's mother was a big influence in her cooking, as was her home economics teacher.
"Mother was a good cook, the kind that could put a mealon the table when you thought there wasn't anything to eat," she said. "She always encouraged my friends to come over and spend the night, and she'd let us make things like fudge and homemade pizza."
Jackson attended Walnut High School and was crowned Miss Tippah County in 1966. She and Donnie dated in high school and while at Northeast Junior College (now Northeast Mississippi Community College), and then went their separate ways.
It wasn't until after they met up again, and married, that she went back to college at Ole Miss and earned both her bachelor's and master's degrees. She also earned certification to teach gifted students. When she retired in 2014, she'd taught a total of 34 years, most of it at Walnut.
"In 1990, I joined the Mississippi Geographic Alliance, which was started by the National Geographic Society," Jackson said. "Many states pulled out of the alliance, but Mississippi has one of the strongest groups left in it. I got to travel extensively, travel to places I'd been teaching about in social studies. That made it real to me. I thought it gave me some credibility."
MARY JANE'S CREAM CHEESE POUND CAKE
3 sticks unsalted butter
1 (8-ounce) block cream cheese
6 eggs, divided
3 cups sugar
3 cups Swans Down cake flour
Dash of salt
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
Cream butter and cream cheese. Add 2 eggs and beat until fluffy. Add sugar and beat well. Add remaining 4 eggs, flour and salt, alternately. Add vanilla and mix well. Pour batter into a greased and floured tube pan. Bake in a cold oven at 300 degrees for 1 1/2 to 2 hours.
MOIST BANANA-PINEAPPLE BREAD
3 cups all-purpose flour
2 cups sugar
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
3 eggs
1 1/4 cups canola oil
2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 (8-ounce) can crushed pineapple, drained
2 cups mashed ripe bananas (4 to 5 medium)
In a large bowl, combine flour, sugar, salt, baking soda and cinnamon. In another bowl, whisk the eggs, oil and vanilla; add pineapple and bananas. Stir the egg/fruit mixture into the dry ingredients just until moistened. Pour into two greased 8x4-inch loaf pans or four mini loaf pans. Bake at 350 degrees for 60 to 65 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks.
CHICKEN TETRAZZINI
2 tablespoons chopped onion
1 tablespoon butter
1 can cream of mushroom soup
1/2 cup water
1 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese, divided
1 tablespoon cooking sherry or white wine (optional)
1 cup diced cooked chicken
2 tablespoons chopped pimiento
1 tablespoon chopped parsley
2 cups cooked spaghetti
In saucepan, cook onion in butter until tender. Blend in soup, water, 1/2 cup cheese, and sherry, if using. Heat until cheese melts, stirring now and then. Add chicken, pimiento, parsley, and spaghetti and heat. Pour into a dish and top with remaining 1/2 cup of cheese. (If you cover the dish with a lid, the cheese should melt. Or you can bake it for a few minutes in the oven.) Makes 3 servings. Multiply as many times as you need to feed a crowd. You can substitute turkey or ham for the chicken.
CHILI RELLENO CASSEROLE
3 small cans green chilies
2 1/2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese
2 eggs
2 cups milk
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon salt
Layer the chilies and cheese in a 9x13-inch baking dish. Beat together eggs, milk, flour and salt. Pour over cheese and chilies. Bake at 350 degrees 50 to 60 minutes.
PORK CHOP AND POTATO CASSEROLE
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
6 boneless pork chops
1 can cream of mushroom soup
1 cup milk
4 potatoes, thinly sliced
1/2 cup chopped onion
1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium high-heat. Place the pork chops in the oil, and sear.
In a medium bowl, combine soup and milk. Arrange the potatoes and onions in a greased 9×13-inch baking dish. Place the browned chops over the potatoes and onions, then pour the soup mixture over all.
Bake at 400 degrees for 30 minutes. Top with the cheese, and bake for 20 more minutes.
SPINACH-STRAWBERRY SALAD
Fresh spinach
Romaine lettuce, chopped
Head of broccoli, cut in florets
Chopped walnuts
6 green onions, chopped
1 quart fresh strawberries, chopped
DRESSING
1 cup canola oil
1 cup sugar or Splenda
1/2 cup red wine vinegar
3 tablespoons light soy sauce
Combine spinach, romaine, broccoli florets, walnuts, onions and strawberries in a serving bowl. In a jar with a lid, combine oil, sugar, vinegar and soy sauce and shake well. Pour dressing over salad (you may not need it all).
SWEET AND SOUR CHICKEN
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
8 bone-in, skinless chicken thighs
1/2 cup orange juice
1/2 cup pineapple juice
1/3 cup soy sauce
1/3 cup firmly packed light brown sugar
2 tablespoons minced fresh ginger
3 tablespoons cider vinegar
3 tablespoons ketchup
1/2 teaspoon dried red pepper flakes
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 tablespoon cornstarch
Hot cooked basmati rice
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken and cook 6 minutes or until browned on both sides, turning once.
Combine orange juice and pineapple juice in a medium bowl. Spoon 1 tablespoon juice mixture into a small bowl; set aside.
Stir soy sauce, brown sugar, ginger, vinegar, ketchup, pepper flakes and garlic into remaining juice mixture; pour over chicken in skillet. Bring mixture to a boil. Reduce heat, cover, and simmer 35 minutes, turning chicken after 20 minutes.
Whisk cornstarch into reserved 1 tablespoon juice mixture. Uncover chicken and pour in cornstarch mixture. Cook, stirring constantly, 5 minutes or until sauce thickens.
Spoon rice onto a serving platter; top with chicken and sauce. Good served with snow peas. Serves 4.