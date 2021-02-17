HOUSTON • Beverly Brooks calls herself a simple woman with a simple life. After college, she took a job at Houston High School and stayed there for 30 years before retiring in 2010.
“I’ve never had but one job in my life – teaching,” Brooks said. “And I’ve only lived in two houses in my life – the one I grew up in and this one.”
Brooks, 65, makes it sound simple, but her life is really quite busy.
After she retired, she decided she wanted to operate a food truck. So she and her husband, Randy, started The Rusty Pig. When it got to be too time-consuming, they sold it, but they still did some catering on the side.
Next, the couple decided to open a pumpkin patch and a deer processing operation.
“And that’s where we are today,” she said.
Brooks’ Pumpkin Patch is open to the public from the end of September until the first of November. It features a playground, hay rides, train rides, a petting zoo and pumpkins of every color and size. The couple also sells peas and butterbeans in the summer.
“We don’t know how to sit still,” she said.
Brooks’ parents, Bo and Grace Young, had a photography business in Houston called Young’s Studio for 60 years. Because they both worked all the time, Brooks got her introduction to cooking at an early age.
“The way I started cooking was my grandmother lived with us in the summers,” Brooks said. “We didn’t have fast-food then, so I learned how to cook so I could prepare meals for her during the day. I bet I called my mother every 15 minutes for instructions.”
Brooks took home economics in high school and liked it so much, she made it her life’s work. At Houston High, she taught pre-vocational home ec, then the classes changed to Foods and Nutrition, Child Care, Interior Design and Family Care. When she retired, it was called Culinary Food Service.
“In 2005, we started a restaurant at the school called Topper Grill,” she said. “Once a week, we served lunch to the public, to the faculty and to the students. It’s still ongoing.”
Since retiring, Brooks spends a lot of time on Pinterest finding new recipes to share with her family, which includes three children and nine grandchildren. She has several different recipe boards on the site – breakfast, desserts, Mexican, meat, salads, Chinese, soups, appetizers.
“I can make desserts, but I’m not really into that,” she said. “I’d rather cook than bake. I prefer to do a meal. But what I really like to do are appetizers. On Christmas Day, I’ll do a cheese ball, bacon in brown sugar, boiled shrimp, pigs in a blanket, sausage balls and a variety of dips. That’s just what my group wants. “
CANNED HAM
1 canned ham
2 tablespoons brown sugar
1 tablespoon liquid smoke
1 tablespoon yellow mustard
Punch 6 holes around the top of the can at intervals with a bottle opener. Place canned ham in the oven at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. Remove canned ham from oven and pour off the juice from the ham.
Combine brown sugar, liquid smoke and mustard and pour into the holes in the can. Punch holes in the ham by inserting toothpicks into the 6 openings to allow some of the juice to go in. Bake at 300 to 325 degrees for 1 1/2 hours.
CHEESE NIPS CHICKEN
1 box original Cheese Nips crackers, crushed
2 heaping tablespoons seasoned salt
6 chicken breast halves (bone-in or boneless)
1 cup vegetable oil
Combine crushed crackers and seasoned salt in a shallow dish. Dip chicken breasts in oil. Roll in crushed cracker mixture. Place on a baking sheet lined with foil. Bake uncovered at 350 degrees for 1 hour.
APPLE SALAD
1 (20-ounce) can crushed pineapple
1 cup sugar
1/2 cup flour
3 to 4 apples, unpeeled and chopped
1 (12-ounce) container whipped topping
1 cup chopped pecans
In a saucepan, combine pineapple with juice, sugar and flour and boil until thick. Remove from heat and let cool. Pour into serving dish. Add chopped apples, whipped topping and pecans and stir to combine. Refrigerate overnight.
TUNA DIP
4 cans tuna, drained
2 (8-ounce) blocks cream cheese, softened
1 large onion, grated
4 boiled eggs, chopped
Juice of 2 lemons
Mayonnaise
Salt and pepper
Tabasco sauce
Garlic powder
Paprika
Combine tuna, cream cheese, onion, chopped egg and lemon juice. Add mayonnaise, salt and pepper, Tabasco, garlic powder and paprika to taste, and stir to combine. Serve with chips or crackers.
CHEESE BALL
2 (8-ounce) blocks cream cheese, softened
8 ounces grated sharp Cheddar cheese
1 tablespoon chopped pimiento, drained
1 tablespoon grated bell pepper
1 tablespoon grated onion
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon lemon juice
1/4 teaspoon garlic salt
Dash of cayenne pepper
Finely chopped pecans
Combine all ingredients except pecans. Roll into 1 large ball or 2 small balls. Roll in pecans. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
CREAMY POTATO-HAMBURGER SOUP
1 1/2 pounds ground beef
1 onion, diced
1 tablespoon minced fresh garlic
6 cups chicken broth
6 potatoes, peeled and diced
2 cups frozen mixed vegetables
1 tablespoon dried basil
2 teaspoons dried parsley
1 1/2 cups evaporated milk
2 tablespoons cornstarch
8 ounces processed cheese, cubed
In a skillet, brown beef with onion and garlic. Drain and place in Crock-Pot. Add broth, potatoes, frozen vegetables, basil and parsley. Cook on low heat for 6 to 8 hours or on high for 3 to 4 hours, or until potatoes are tender.
Whisk together evaporated milk and cornstarch and add to Crock-Pot to thicken the soup. Add processed cheese and stir to melt. Serves 10.
Note: This can also be cooked in a large pot on the stovetop.
APPLE PIE
3 apples, peeled and chopped
2 deep-dish pie crusts
1 cup sugar
1 tablespoon cinnamon
2 tablespoons flour
1 (12-ounce) can evaporated milk, divided
Butter
Dash of salt
Sugar for dusting
Place apples on bottom of 1 uncooked pie crust. Combine sugar, cinnamon and flour and sprinkle over the apples. Pour 1 cup evaporated milk over all. Dot with butter and add a dash of salt. Place second uncooked pie crust over the top. Cut slits in top, and flute or secure top crust with a fork, pressing crusts together. Brush with additional evaporated milk and sprinkle lightly with sugar. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour. Watch for edges to get too brown. If they do, cover edges with tin foil. Serve with vanilla ice cream.