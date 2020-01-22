TUPELO • During the 27 years Carolyn Duncan Whipple taught in the Tupelo Public School District, she was known for treating co-workers to goodies from her kitchen.
“If there was a breakfast or a shower or a birthday, I’d always volunteer to take something,” said Whipple, who retired from Joyner Elementary in 2019. “And sometimes I’d just take something to take something.”
Whipple, 65, was born and raised in Booneville, the oldest of two girls. When she was little, she’d follow her grandmother around and write down her recipes as she cooked.
“Mom didn’t really let me cook, but as I got older, she’d have me start things – take something out to thaw or cut something up,” Whipple said. “In 9th grade, in home-ec, we had to learn to make breakfast and I think that’s the first thing I learned on my own.”
In college, she started out as a home-ec major – that’s where she learned to bake. She realized some of the best recipes for desserts were on the backs of cans and containers and bags.
“Now, if I eat something you cook and I like it, I go straight to you for the recipe,” she said. “I have so many handwritten recipes from friends and family.”
After Whipple and her husband, Wayne, married 45 years ago, they spent their first two years in Atlanta.
“I had gotten ‘Better Homes & Gardens’ and a Betty Crocker cookbook as wedding gifts and those two years I read them front to back,” she said. “The first things I made were scalloped potatoes and an apple crumb pie. If I needed to know how to make anything, it came from one of those cookbooks.”
Today, Whipple cooks at least one meal a day. That could be meatloaf, mac and cheese, asparagus and fruit; or chicken spaghetti with a salad; or maybe round steak and gravy, broccoli and mashed potatoes.
“I do love a Crock-Pot,” she said. “If I can put something in the Crock-Pot and let it cook all afternoon, I’m happy. I like easy things that don’t take a lot of time and ingredients. I’m not a 20-ingredient person.”
The Whipples have five children and 16 grandchildren. Only one of their kids lives in Mississippi – the other four are in California, Virginia, Georgia and Utah.
“So when they come visit, they stay a few days,” she said. “I ask them all what they want eat and I fix their favorites. If we go there to visit, I ask what I can bring.”
Whipple said she considers herself a foodie. She and Wayne have taken cooking classes at Viking in Greenwood and in Charleston, South Carolina.
“I like to eat different places when we travel,” said Whipple, who subscribes to about 100 cooking websites. “I research the restaurants long before we get there.”
BREAKFAST CASSEROLE
1 pound mild sausage
1 (1-pound) package frozen O’Brien potatoes
1/2 cup sliced green onions
2 small jars sliced mushrooms, drained (optional)
1 small can sliced black ripe olives, drained (optional)
3 cups shredded Colby-Monterrey Jack cheese blend, divided
8 eggs
1 1/2 cups milk
1/2 teaspoon salt
Cook sausage in a large pan, stirring occasionally, until brown and crumbly. Drain.
In a large bowl, combine potatoes, onions, mushrooms, olives and 2 cups cheese. Add the drained sausage and mix lightly. Spoon into a greased 9x13-inch casserole. Sprinkle with remaining 1 cup cheese.
Beat eggs in a large bowl. Add milk and salt and beat well. Pour over potato mixture. Spray a sheet of foil with cooking spray and cover baking dish, sprayed side down. Refrigerate 8 hours or overnight.
To serve, bake, covered, at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. Uncover and bake an additional 20 to 25 minutes or until center is set. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.
HAM ROLLS
1 pound ham, grated or shredded
1/3 pound Mozzarella cheese, shredded
3 packages heat-and-serve dinner rolls
1 stick butter, melted
1 tablespoon mustard
2 tablespoons poppy seeds
1 teaspoon minced onion
Split each package of rolls in half horizontally. Sprinkle a large handful of ham and cheese on the bottom half of each package of rolls. Place the top layer of bread back on.
For the sauce, combine melted butter, mustard, poppy seeds and onion. Mix well and brush evenly over the top of each package of rolls. Cover with foil and bake at 300 degrees for 20 minutes.
CHICKEN SQUARES
1 (7.5-ounce) tub garden vegetable cream cheese
1/2 stick butter, melted
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
2 tablespoons milk
4 cups cooked, shredded chicken
2 (8-ounce) tubes refrigerated crescent rolls
1 can cream of chicken soup
2/3 cup sour cream
Blend cream cheese, butter, salt, pepper and milk; mix in chicken. Set aside.
Unroll crescent rolls and form 8 squares by pinching 2 rolls together; spoon about 1/2 cup chicken mixture onto each square. Fold up each corner; pinch the sides together to form a pocket.
Place pockets on an ungreased baking sheet; bake at 325 degrees for 20 minutes or until golden.
While pockets are cooking, combine soup and sour cream in a saucepan and cook until heated through. Place chicken squares on serving plates and spoon some of the gravy over them. Serves 8.
SLUSHIE PUNCH
1 small box lime gelatin (can use strawberry, orange, peach, etc.)
4 cups water, divided
1 1/2 cups sugar
1 large can pineapple juice
1 (2-liter) bottle ginger ale
1 (1-ounce) bottle almond extract
In a saucepan, combine gelatin, 2 cups water and sugar and heat until sugar and gelatin are dissolved and mixture is slightly syrupy.
Add 2 cups cold water, pineapple juice, ginger ale and almond extract and stir well. Freeze (an ice cream freezer bowl works well) until solid. Take out to thaw at room temperature about 2 hours before you’re ready to serve. It should have a slushie texture.
STRAWBERRY PIE
3/4 cup sugar
2 tablespoons cornstarch
1 cup water
1 small box strawberry gelatin
4 cups sliced strawberries
1 regular pie shell, baked
Whipped topping
Bring sugar, cornstarch and water to a boil, stirring until sugar is dissolved. Add gelatin and stir until it is dissolved and mixture is thickening. Remove from heat and set aside until cool. Add strawberries. Pour into baked pie shell. Serve with whipped topping.
RASPBERRY ICEBOX PIE
1/2 stick softened butter (not melted)
1 cup confectioners’ sugar
2 egg yolks
1 graham cracker pie crust, chilled
1 small box raspberry gelatin
3/4 cup boiling water
1 cup frozen raspberries
1/2 cup evaporated milk
2 egg whites
Blend together butter, sugar and egg yolks. Spread in bottom of chilled graham cracker crust. Refrigerate until set.
Dissolve gelatin into boiling water. Add raspberries to hot mixture, gently breaking berries apart and chilling gelatin to a syrupy thickness. Add milk, stir, and remove from heat.
Whip the egg whites and gently fold into mixture. Pour this mixture onto chilled and firm butter filling in the pie crust. Chill about 4 hours before serving.
Note: This recipe contains raw eggs.
JESSIE’S WHITE CHICKEN CHILI
2 cooked, shredded chicken breast halves
1/2 onion, chopped
1 teaspoon garlic powder
2 cans Great Northern beans, rinsed and drained
1 can chicken broth
1 medium or 2 small cans chopped green chilies
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper or a few dashes Tabasco (optional)
8 ounces sour cream
1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
Crackers, tortilla strips or cooked rice
Combine first 11 ingredients and place in a Crock-Pot. Cook on low for 4 hours. Just before serving, add sour cream and whipping cream. Serve with crackers or tortilla strips or over hot cooked rice.
7-CUP SALAD
1 (14.5-ounce) fruit cocktail, drained
1 (20-ounce) can pineapple tidbits, drained
1 (15-ounce) can mandarin oranges, drained
1 cup shredded or flaked coconut
1 cup mini marshmallows
1 (10-ounce) jar maraschino cherries, drained
8 ounces sour cream
Combine all ingredients in a serving bowl. Cover and refrigerate overnight.
CLAM CHOWDER
2 tablespoons butter
1/4 cup chopped onion
1 medium potato, cut in chunks
1 can clams, drained (reserve juice)
1 can cream of potato soup
1 (12-ounce) can evaporated milk
Salt and pepper
Melt butter in a saucepan. Add onion, potatoes and juice from the clams. Saute 10 minutes. Add potato soup, clams and milk. Season with salt and pepper. Cook 20 to 25 minutes on low.