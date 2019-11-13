SALTILLO • Tre Richey remembers his introduction to cooking vividly. He’d come home late from a junior high school football game and he was hungry. His folks were already asleep so he headed into the kitchen.
“I rummaged through the freezer and found a bag of chicken strips,” said Richey, 43. “I read the directions on the bag, filled a pot with oil and turned the stove on high. Then I walked into the living room and got interested in a movie on TV.”
The next thing Richey knew, there were foot-high flames shooting up from the pan. He threw a cup of water on the fire, which made the flames shoot even higher. His mother came in and saved the day with a bag of flour.
“The next semester, after $2,500 in damage to the kitchen, my parents had me enrolled in a home ec class,” he said. “We were just baking cookies and stuff like that, but as I got older, I ventured out. I remember I brought home a live lobster to boil, but my mother and sister named it, so then I couldn’t cook the thing.”
Richey, operations manager at Kirksey Trucking in Mantachie, did learn to cook spaghetti and vegetable soup from his mother – and those are still two of his favorite meals – but his specialties are steaks and seafood.
“I cook three to four nights a week at home and every Thursday at work I cook lunch,” he said. “We’ll have 10 to 12 come. We only have five people in our office – I don’t know where these other people show up from.”
At work, he might make a pot of chili or boil some crab legs and shrimp or smoke a Boston butt. At home, dinner might be grilled rib-eyes, baked potatoes and roasted asparagus, or seared scallops over pasta with a salad.
“When I get bored, I search for recipes,” he said. “I try to cook things that are different. I like a wide variety. Sometimes, I just use a recipe as a starting point.”
Richey, who was born in Tupelo and raised in Mooreville, lives in Saltillo. He has a longtime girlfriend, Stephanie Turner, and two sons, Sawyer and Grayson.
“I enjoy cooking,” he said. “It’s relaxing, a de-stresser. But sometimes I try new recipes at the most inopportune times. Last Christmas, I decided to make Beef Wellington, which I’d never cooked before in my entire life. It actually turned out pretty well, but it was definitely the most challenging thing I’ve ever made. Now, that was stressful.”
FRIED CABBAGE
1 tablespoon seasoned salt
1 tablespoon pepper
2 tablespoons smoked paprika
1 tablespoon onion powder
6 strips bacon, cut in 1-inch pieces
3/4 cup chicken broth, or more
2 heads cabbage, chopped
In a small bowl, combine seasoned salt, pepper, paprika and onion powder. Set aside.
Fry bacon in a large deep skillet. Add chicken broth and deglaze the pan. Add half of the cabbage and sprinkle with half of the seasoning blend. Add the rest of the cabbage and sprinkle with remaining seasoning blend. Cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, for about 45 minutes or until tender. Add additional chicken broth as needed.
SMOKED CHICKEN
RUB
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup paprika
1/4 cup kosher salt
1/4 cup chili powder
1/4 cup dry mustard
1 tablespoon pepper
2 tablespoons Old Bay seasoning
1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
2 tablespoons onion powder
1 tablespoon chipotle powder
CHICKEN
1 (4- to 5-pound) whole chicken
2 ounces Zatarain’s Cajun Injector Creole Butter
1 tablespoon butter, cut in 4 slices
Combine rub ingredients and set aside.
Wash chicken and pat dry. Inject 1 ounce of Creole butter into each breast. Season the chicken liberally with the rub. Run your hand under the skin on the breasts, separating the skin from the breast, and rub some of the seasoning into the breast meat. Place 2 pats of butter on the meat of each breast and pat the skin down over it.
Smoke the chicken at 225 degrees for about 3 1/2 hours or until the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees.
SMOKED BUTTERY SHRIMP
15 large shrimp
1 tablespoon Old Bay seasoning
1 stick butter
1 clove garlic, minced
2 sprigs rosemary, about 6 inches each
Juice of 1/4 lemon
Rinse, devein and peel shrimp. Sprinkle with Old Bay seasoning.
In a bowl, melt butter and add minced garlic.
In an 8x8-inch foil pan, place shrimp in three rows. Pour butter mixture over shrimp. Squeeze lemon juice into pan and place rosemary sprigs between the rows of shrimp.
Heat smoker to 275 degrees using pecan wood. Once ready, place pan in grill over indirect heat for 20 to 25 minutes. Shrimp will turn orange when done. Do not overcook.
EGG ROLL IN A BOWL
1 pound ground pork or beef
1 teaspoon minced garlic
14 ounces shredded cabbage or coleslaw mix
1/4 cup low-sodium soy sauce
1 teaspoon ground ginger
3 tablespoons hoisin sauce
2 tablespoons turmeric
1 egg
2 teaspoons sriracha or to taste
1 tablespoon sesame oil
2 tablespoons sliced green onions
In a large skillet, brown the pork or beef until no longer pink. Add the garlic and sauté for 30 seconds. Add the cabbage/coleslaw, soy sauce and ginger, hoisin and turmeric and sauté until desired tenderness. You can add a little water if you need more liquid to cook the coleslaw down.
Make a well in the center of the skillet and add the egg. Scramble until done over low heat.
Stir in sriracha. Drizzle with sesame oil and sprinkle with green onions. Add additional soy sauce and sriracha if desired.
SHRIMP AND GRITS
GRITS
2 1/2 cups chicken broth
1/2 cup water
1 cup old-fashioned grits
1/3 cup heavy cream
1/3 cup shredded Gouda cheese
SHRIMP
5 strips thick-cut bacon, chopped
1 pound medium shrimp, deveined and peeled
1 1/4 teaspoons minced garlic
1 tablespoon smoked paprika
1 (15-ounce) can diced tomatoes
1/2 cup vegetable broth
1 tablespoon Old Bay seasoning
1 teaspoon liquid crawfish and crab boil
1/2 cup heavy cream
Chopped scallions, green parts only, for garnish
For the grits, bring chicken broth and water to a boil in a saucepan. Add grits and cook for 15 to 20 minutes, or until grits are done. Stir in heavy cream and cheese.
While grits are cooking, cook bacon in a skillet until crisp, then add shrimp, garlic and paprika and cook until shrimp are done. Remove shrimp and bacon from pan. To the pan, add tomatoes, vegetable broth, Old Bay seasoning, liquid crab boil and heavy cream. Cook sauce until reduced by a quarter, then add shrimp and bacon back to pan. To serve, place some grits in a bowl and top with the shrimp mixture. Garnish with chopped green onions.