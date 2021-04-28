TUPELO • Malcolm and Cindy Sanders McAuley are about as different in the kitchen as night and day.
He goes by taste. She goes by the book.
"It drives him crazy for me to get out the measuring spoons," Cindy said. "I'd just as soon be his sous chef."
The couple married in 2014 after both had lost longtime spouses. It didn't take them long to realize they made a good team in the kitchen.
"We cook together just about every night," said Cindy, 73. "I get online and find recipes and we try them. If it's good, we put the recipe in the book. If it's bad, we throw it in the trash."
Cindy, who was born and raised in Columbus, had no interest in cooking as a child. She wed right out of high school and was clueless in the kitchen.
"When I first married, I was having someone over to dinner and I called my mother to learn how to make gravy," she said. "I'd gotten this pretty little gravy boat as a wedding gift. When the guest pulled the spoon out of the gravy, the whole lump of gravy came with it."
She learned by necessity, because she had to put meals on the table for a growing family. Malcolm, on the other hand, finds enjoyment in cooking.
"I used to just cook things like steaks and country ham," he said. "But now, we cook together, things I'd never think to try. She finds the recipes, and we make them."
Malcolm, 82, grew up on a farm in Byhalia. He practiced as an ear, nose and throat specialist in Tupelo for several years before retiring from medicine in 2014.
"We travel a lot," he said. "That's why I retired. We've been to Canada, Italy, the Holy Land, Spain, Scotland, England, France, Budapest, Russia and the Netherlands. We were supposed to go back to the Holy Land in 2020, and from the Amalfi Coast to Venice, but didn't because of COVID."
Cindy said when they travel internationally, they make reservations and have guides to help them find their way.
"But all the trips we take in this country are by the seat of our pants," she said. "We just drive until we're ready to stop, then we find a place to stay. We don't drive but about four to five hours a day."
The pandemic has kept them close to home for the past year – and in the kitchen more.
"We do a lot of fish, a little bit of chicken, a little bit of beef," she said. "I get an email every day from allrecipes.com, and we try a lot of those. I try to choose recipes that sound good, but are easy to make. If it's too labor-intensive, I don't even print it."
SMOKED SALMON LINGUINE
12 ounces linguine
1 cup fresh sliced mushrooms
1/2 cup chopped celery
1/2 cup chopped green onions
2 tablespoons canola oil
2 cups milk, or 1 cup milk and 1 cup cream
1 teaspoon grated lemon zest
8 ounces thinly sliced smoked salmon
Fresh spinach, cooked (optional)
Salt and pepper
Freshly grated Parmesan cheese
Chopped parsley
Boil pasta in a large pot with salted water until al dente. Drain noodles and return to pot.
In a small heavy skillet, saute mushrooms, celery and onions in oil until just limp. Add milk and lemon zest and bring sauce to a boil over medium heat. Pour over pasta and toss well to coat evenly. Add salmon and cooked spinach, if using, and toss to mix in. Season with salt and pepper. Garnish with Parmesan cheese and parsley.
SHRIMP ENCHILADAS SUIZAS
3 fresh jalapeño peppers, stems removed
1 1/2 pounds fresh tomatillos, husks removed
3 green onions
1 small onion, quartered
1 bunch fresh cilantro, stems trimmed
1 cup heavy cream
1 cup chicken broth
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 pound frozen cooked salad shrimp, thawed
1 (9-ounce) bag baby spinach leaves
2 teaspoons vegetable oil, divided
10 (6-inch) corn tortillas
8 ounces shredded Monterey Jack cheese
1/2 cup sour cream (optional)
1 tablespoon green pepper sauce
Place jalapeño peppers, tomatillos, green onions, quartered onion and cilantro in a food processor. Pulse until mixture is coarsely chopped, about 8 pulses. Pour mixture into a saucepan over medium heat and bring to a simmer; cook about 5 minutes. Stir in cream and chicken broth; season with salt and pepper. Return to a simmer and cook until slightly thickened, about 10 minutes. Set aside.
Place shrimp and spinach in a skillet over medium heat. Cover tightly and cook until spinach wilts and shrimp are heated through, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat.
Wipe skillet dry, pour in 1 teaspoon of oil and heat over medium heat. Place a tortilla in skillet about 10 seconds; turn and heat on second side about 5 seconds to soften for easier handling. Fill tortilla with a tablespoon of the shrimp and spinach mixture and about a tablespoon of shredded cheese. Repeat with each tortilla adding more oil to the skillet as needed. Place filled tortillas snugly in greased 9x13-inch baking dish.
Pour sauce over tortillas and sprinkle with remaining grated cheese and any remaining filling. Top with dollops of sour cream and some green pepper sauce, if desired.
Bake at 400 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes or until hot and bubbly. Serves 5.
QUICK FISH TACOS
1/4 cup reduced-fat sour cream
2 tablespoons lime juice
Salt and pepper
1 jalapeño pepper, halved lengthwise
2 1/2 cups shredded red cabbage
4 green onions, thinly sliced
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 pound tilapia fillets, cut into strips
8 (6-inch) flour tortillas
1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro
Mix sour cream and lime juice together in a large bowl; season with salt and black pepper. Reserve about half the mixture in another bowl for serving. Mince half the jalapeño pepper; save other half for later. Toss cabbage, green onions, and minced jalapeño half in remaining sour cream mixture until slaw is well mixed.
Heat olive oil and remaining jalapeño half in a large skillet over medium heat; swirl oil to coat skillet evenly. Season tilapia fillets with salt and pepper. Pan-fry fish strips in the skillet in 2 batches until fish is golden brown and easily flaked with a fork, 5 to 6 minutes. Discard jalapeño half.
Heat tortillas in the microwave on high until warm, 20 to 30 seconds.
Serve fish in warmed tortillas topped with cabbage slaw, reserved sour cream mixture, and cilantro. Serves 4.
AMAZING CRUSTED CHICKEN
2 cups original Cheez-It crackers, crushed
1 cup French-fried onions, crushed
1/2 cup Italian bread crumbs
2 teaspoons toasted sesame seed
Salt and pepper
3 tablespoons mayonnaise
4 skinless, boneless chicken breasts, cut in half
Mix Cheez-It crackers, French-fried onions, Italian bread crumbs, sesame seeds, salt and pepper in a bowl. Set aside.
Spread a thin layer of mayonnaise on one side of each piece of chicken and place mayonnaise-side down in the cracker mixture. Spread a thin layer of mayonnaise on the other side of the chicken and cover with the cracker mixture, patting firmly into the chicken. Place chicken breasts in a greased baking dish. Sprinkle remaining cracker mixture on top; lightly spray the chicken with cooking spray.
Bake at 450 degrees until the chicken breasts are no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, 35 to 40 minutes, or until cooked to 165 degrees. Serves 4.
TIRAMISU LAYER CAKE
CAKE
1 (18.25 ounce) package moist white cake mix
1 teaspoon instant coffee powder
1/4 cup coffee
1 tablespoon coffee flavored liqueur
FILLING
1 (8-ounce) container mascarpone cheese
1/2 cup confectioners' sugar
2 tablespoons coffee-flavored liqueur
FROSTING
2 cups heavy cream
1/4 cup confectioners' sugar
2 tablespoons coffee flavored liqueur
GARNISH
2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
1 (1-ounce) square semisweet chocolate
Grease and flour three 9-inch cake pans. Prepare the cake mix according to package directions. Divide two thirds of batter between 2 pans. Stir instant coffee into remaining batter; pour into remaining pan.
Bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Let cool in pan for 10 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack and cool completely. In a measuring cup, combine brewed coffee and 1 tablespoon coffee liqueur; set aside.
To make the filling: In a small bowl, using an electric mixer set on low speed, combine mascarpone, 1/2 cup confectioners' sugar and 2 tablespoons coffee liqueur; beat just until smooth. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate.
To make the frosting: In a medium bowl, using an electric mixer set on medium-high speed, beat the cream, 1/4 cup confectioners' sugar and 2 tablespoons coffee liqueur until stiff. Fold 1/2 cup of frosting mixture into filling mixture.
To assemble the cake: Place one plain cake layer on a serving plate. Using a thin skewer, poke holes in cake, about 1 inch apart. Pour 1/3 of reserved coffee mixture over cake, then spread with half of the filling mixture. Top with coffee-flavored cake layer; poke holes in cake. Pour another 1/3 of the coffee mixture over the second layer and spread with the remaining filling. Top with remaining cake layer; poke holes in cake. Pour remaining coffee mixture on top. Spread sides and top of cake with remaining frosting. Place cocoa in a sieve and lightly dust top of cake. Use a vegetable peeler and run it down the edge of the chocolate square to make chocolate curls for garnish. Refrigerate at least 30 minutes before serving. Serves 12.
CROCK-POT GREEN BEANS
8 cans Italian green beans, drained
1 stick butter, cut up
5 slices uncooked bacon
3/4 cup brown sugar
1 teaspoon pepper
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon garlic salt
Place drained green beans in a Crock-Pot. Place butter pieces on top. Lay bacon slices over all. Sprinkle with brown sugar, then pepper, salt and garlic salt. Cook on low for 8 hours or overnight, or on high for 5 hours.
ZESTY TILAPIA WITH MUSHROOMS
2 tablespoons butter, divided
2 tilapia fillets, halved
Kosher salt and ground pepper
1 tablespoon lemon zest, divided
Juice of 2 limes, divided
2 green onions, chopped
1 (8-ounce) package mushrooms, sliced (can use less)
Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a medium skillet over medium heat. Place tilapia in the skillet, and season with kosher salt and pepper. Sprinkle with 1/2 the lemon zest. Pour half the lime juice over the tilapia, and continue cooking 5 minutes.
Flip the tilapia, and season with kosher salt and pepper. Sprinkle with remaining lemon zest, and cover with remaining lime juice. Stir remaining butter, green onions, and mushrooms into the skillet. Continue cooking 5 minutes, or until fish is easily flaked with a fork.
BAKED CHICKEN SCHNITZEL
1 tablespoon olive oil, divided
6 chicken breasts, cut in half lengthwise (butterflied)
Salt and pepper
3/4 cup all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon paprika
2 eggs, beaten
2 cups seasoned bread crumbs
Zest of 1 large lemon
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with aluminum foil and drizzle olive oil over foil. Place baking sheet in preheated oven.
Flatten chicken breasts so they are all about 1/4-inch thick. Season chicken with salt and pepper.
Mix flour and paprika together on a large plate. Beat eggs with salt and pepper in a shallow bowl. Mix bread crumbs and lemon zest together on a separate large plate. Dredge each chicken piece in flour mixture, then egg, and then bread crumbs mixture and set aside in one layer on a clean plate. Repeat with remaining chicken.
Remove hot baking sheet from oven and arrange chicken in one layer on the sheet. Drizzle more olive oil over each piece of coated chicken.
Bake for 5 to 6 minutes. Flip chicken and continue baking until no longer pink in the center and the breading is lightly browned, 5 to 6 minutes more. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees.
JALAPENO SLAW
3 tablespoons fresh lime juice
3 tablespoons fresh orange juice
3 tablespoons olive oil
1 teaspoon sugar
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1 (14-ounce) package coleslaw mix
1 cup sliced mini sweet peppers
1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion
1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
1 jalapeño, sliced
Whisk together lime juice, orange juice, oil, sugar, cumin, salt and pepper for the vinaigrette. Toss coleslaw mix, peppers, onion, cilantro and jalapeño with vinaigrette; let stand 5 minutes.