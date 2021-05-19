TUPELO – Ritha McLaughlin and her husband, Bob, moved to Tupelo from Columbus, Ohio, in October 2019 for his job with General Atomics.
That was just six months before the COVID-19 pandemic started.
"We haven't been able to get out and do much," McLaughlin said. "I'm looking forward to getting involved in a church and getting to know people. Everyone has been very friendly. And I love not shoveling snow."
McLaughlin, 61, was born and raised near Pittsburgh, the oldest of four children and the only girl. She and Bob met at church camp as teens and dated through college before tying the knot.
"When we married, I could make spaghetti and cook eggs – just a few basic things," said McLaughlin, who works from home as an accountant for small businesses.
"But we wanted to eat, so I got some cookbooks," she said. "I'm analytical. My mother never used recipes, which is why I couldn't learn to cook from her. Cookbooks are exact. Here are the ingredients, put them in this order, and they turn out."
A Betty Crocker cookbook is the one McLaughlin used the most, and she still has it. It's among her other cookbooks, which are organized in a bookcase by category.
"If I want something healthy, I go to that section, or if I want something Chinese, I go to that section," she said. "I try a new recipe at least once a week, most likely an entree."
The mother of two grown sons figures she cooks five or six nights a week.
"I don't cook as much or as often and not as fancy as I used to," she said. "But we do have more variety now. I like everything from super-healthy to super-comfort food. I cook a little Mexican, a little Chinese. Recently, I've added a little bit of Greek."
McLaughlin and her husband make an effort to have dinner together every night they can.
"We sit at the table to eat and have every since we got married," she said. "It's a good connecting time."
McLaughlin said when she lived in Ohio, the supermarkets were larger, and she could get a better variety of ingredients. But she's figured out a way around that.
"I go up north every couple of months to see my parents, and I shop for things I can't find here," she said.
The one thing McLaughlin did inherit from her mother was a love of making cookies.
"She was the neighborhood cookie baker," McLaughlin said. "I'm probably a better baker than a cook. When we were in Ohio, I taught a confirmation class, and I made a different cookie every week for 39 weeks to take to the class. Toward the end, it was getting tough to come up with new ones."
LASAGNE
48 ounces pasta sauce
15 lasagna noodles, cooked
1 pound ground beef, cooked
8 ounces pepperoni slices, quartered
12 ounces shredded Provolone cheese
12 ounces shredded Mozzarella cheese
8 ounces shredded Cheddar cheese
Place a thin layer of sauce in the bottom of a deep 9x13-inch baking dish. Top with 1/3 of the noodles, 1/3 of the cooked ground beef, 1/3 of the pepperoni and 1/3 of the cheeses. Repeat layers 2 more times. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.
BUCKEYE BARS
2 sticks butter
1 cup creamy peanut butter
1 teaspoon vanilla
3 1/2 cups confectioners' sugar
6 ounces chocolate chips
In a saucepan, melt butter, peanut butter and vanilla. Stir until smooth. Remove from heat and add confectioners' sugar. Stir until smooth. Pour into a 9x13-inch pan. Mixture will be very thick. Flatten and cool slightly. Melt chocolate chips and pour on top.
ECLAIR DESSERT
1 box graham crackers
2 small boxes instant pudding, divided*
3 cups cold milk, divided
16 ounces whipped topping, divided
1 (16-ounce) tub frosting*
In a 9x13-inch dish, place a layer of graham crackers. Mix 1 box pudding with 1 1/2 cups milk and stir until slightly thickened. Add 8 ounces whipped topping. Spoon on top of graham crackers. Place a layer of graham crackers on top of pudding. Mix second box of pudding with remaining 1 1/2 cups milk and stir until slightly thickened. Add remaining 8 ounces whipped topping. Spoon on top of graham crackers. Place a layer of graham crackers on top of pudding. Frost with the can of frosting. Refrigerate overnight.
* Use pudding and frosting flavors of your choice.
BRUSCHETTA
4 roma tomatoes, diced
3 cloves garlic, minced
1/4 cup olive oil
1/4 red onion, diced
1/4 cup fresh basil, shredded
French bread, sliced
Combine tomatoes, garlic, oil, onion and basil. Grill bread slightly or warm in oven. Top bread slices with tomato mixture. This is better if the tomato mixture sits a couple of hours before serving.
JALAPENO POPPER DIP
2 (8-ounce) blocks cream cheese, softened
1 cup mayonnaise
1 (4-ounce) can jalapeños, drained and chopped
1 (4-ounce) can green chilies, drained and chopped
1 cup shredded Mexican cheese
1 cup panko (Japanese breadcrumbs)
1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
4 tablespoons butter, melted
Combine cream cheese, mayonnaise, jalapeños and chilies. Add Mexican cheese. Spoon into a baking dish. Combine panko, Parmesan and melted butter. Sprinkle over the top. Bake at 350 degrees until brown, about 10 minutes.
CRESCENT CHICKEN SQUARES
3 ounces cream cheese
3 tablespoons butter, melted and divided
2 cups cooked, shredded chicken
1/8 teaspoon pepper
2 tablespoons milk
1 tablespoon chopped chives or onion
1 can refrigerated crescent rolls
1/2 cup croutons, crushed
Blend cream cheese and 2 tablespoons melted butter. Add chicken, pepper, milk and chives or onion. Separate crescent rolls into 4 squares and pinch the perforated seams together. Spoon chicken mixture onto rolls. Pull together, sealing the chicken in. Brush tops with remaining 1 tablespoon melted butter. Sprinkle with crushed croutons. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes.