TUPELO • When Megan Spradling Kessler was a little girl, her mother used to beg her to help her in the kitchen, but Kessler would have none of it.
“I was like, ‘Why would I want to spend all that time cooking and preparing a meal when it takes everybody five minutes to eat it?’” said Kessler, who turns 41 today.
She didn’t get serious about cooking until she was a student at Ole Miss.
“I realized then if I wanted a decent meal, I was going to have to cook it myself,” she said. “I’d call my mother and say, ‘How do you cook that chicken casserole we all like?’ She never had any recipes so she’d have to walk me through it.”
Today, you’d be hard pressed to pull up to the Kessler home in Tupelo and not find friends or family members at the table.
“I rarely don’t have somebody over here eating,” said Kessler, a real estate agent with Tommy Morgan Realtors. “On Saturdays once a month, we do a friend brunch for three or four couples. Because our house number is 1010, our friends call it Club 1010.”
The menu typically includes breakfast sliders, biscuits and gravy, strawberry crescent rolls, bacon and eggs and mimosas or some other breakfast cocktail.
“I do the majority of it, but everybody contributes,” she said. “My husband, Billy, cooks, too. He always has his hand in the meal. That’s something we enjoy doing together.”
From 2011 to 2014, Kessler had Mrs. Robinson’s Grill on South Green Street. She and her aunts served a meat-and-three lunch and they did some catering.
“I loved it, but it was getting the best of me,” she said. “My daughter was getting older and when you have a restaurant, you’re just there all the time. But I still do stuff for friends when their kids get married.”
Kessler cooks at least five nights a week for her family – she and Billy share two children, Morgan and Will – and she invites a houseful over one Sunday a month for a Southern-style meal that might start with fried chicken or a pot roast.
“I do old-fashioned cooking mostly,” she said. “Comfort food is what my friends and family want. I don’t think I could ever have another restaurant because I love real estate too much, but real estate and food are a lot alike. The end experience is always exciting. And I enjoy cooking so much more now that I don’t have to do it for a living.”
BREAKFAST TAILGATE SLIDERS
1 package King’s Hawaiian slider buns
4 cups shredded Cheddar cheese, divided
8 eggs
1/2 cup milk
2 tablespoons chopped chives
Salt and pepper
6 tablespoons butter, divided
10 slices cooked, crumbled bacon or 1 pound ground sausage, browned and drained
Place the bottom half of slider buns in a casserole and cover with 2 cups of cheese.
In a large bowl, beat together eggs, milk and chives and season with salt and pepper. Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a large skillet and cook eggs.
Place scrambled eggs on top of buns covered with cheese. Sprinkle bacon or sausage over the top and then cover with remaining 2 cups cheese. Place top layer of slider buns on top. Melt remaining 4 tablespoons of butter and brush tops of slider buns.
Bake at 350 degrees for 10 to 15 minutes or until cheese is melted and tops are browned.
BAILEY’S STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE MILKSHAKE
2 large scoops Ben & Jerry’s strawberry cheesecake ice cream
1 1/2 cups heavy cream, divided
2 shots Bailey’s Strawberries and Cream liqueur
Graham cracker crumbs
2 tablespoons confectioners’ sugar
In a blender, combine ice cream, 1/2 cup heavy cream and Bailey’s. Blend until smooth. Dip the rim of a tall glass in cream or water and then dip in graham cracker crumbs to coat rim.
Beat the remaining 1 cup heavy cream with confectioners’ sugar until stiff peaks form. Top drink with a dollop of whipped cream and garnish with a sprinkle of graham cracker crumbs.
CHICKEN PICCATA WITH ASPARAGUS
CHICKEN PICCATA
2 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves, butterflied or pounded to an even thickness
Salt and pepper
All-purpose flour for dredging
1 stick butter, divided
1/3 cup olive oil
1/2 cup chicken stock
1 cup lemon juice
1/2 cup capers
Cooked angel hair pasta
ASPARAGUS
1 bunch fresh asparagus
2 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons olive oil
3 cloves garlic, minced
Salt and pepper
2 tablespoons red wine
For the piccata, season chicken with salt and pepper and dredge in flour to coat.
In a large skillet, melt 6 tablespoons of butter with olive oil. When butter starts to sizzle, add chicken and brown on both sides, about 3 minutes each. Remove chicken from pan and set aside.
To the pan, add remaining 2 tablespoons butter, stock, lemon juice and capers, stirring and scraping up any browned bits. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat. Add chicken and simmer 5 minutes.
Serve chicken over cooked pasta with pan sauce and asparagus on the side.
To cook the asparagus, break spears at their natural bend. Melt butter and olive oil in a large skillet. Add garlic and asparagus and season with salt and pepper. Add red wine and simmer for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Adjust time according to your preference on doneness of asparagus.
STRAWBERRY CRESCENT ROLLS
ROLLS
1 tube crescent rolls
1 cup strawberry preserves
1 cup finely chopped strawberries
1 tablespoon melted butter
Sugar
GLAZE
4 ounces cream cheese, softened
4 tablespoon butter, room temp
1 cup confectioners’ sugar
1 tablespoon milk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon lemon zest
For the rolls, on a lightly floured surface, unroll dough and separate the sheet into 4 rectangles. Pinch perforations to seal. Spread each rectangle with some strawberry preserves, then top with chopped strawberries. Starting with one short side, roll up each rectangle and pinch ends to seal. Cut each roll into 4 or 5 slices. Place the slices, cut side up, side by side in a greased 8x8-inch pan. Brush the tops with melted butter and sprinkle with some sugar. Bake at 375 degrees for about 15 minutes or until golden.
For the glaze, using a hand mixer, beat cream cheese, butter and confectioners’ sugar until well combined. Add milk, vanilla and zest and mix until smooth. Drizzle baked rolls with the cream cheese glaze and serve warm.
SAUSAGE LOAF
1 frozen loaf Cole’s garlic bread, thawed
1 pound hot sausage
1 small bell pepper, diced
1 small onion, diced
1 egg
1/2 cup milk
2 cups shredded Mozzarella cheese
Hull the bread out of the middle of the top and bottom pieces of the loaf; place in a bowl and set aside.
Brown sausage with peppers and onions; do not drain meat. Add sausage mixture to the bread in the bowl. Add the egg and milk and stir together until well mixed.
Scoop the bread mixture back into the bread halves and top each with cheese. Bake at 400 degrees until cheese is melted and lightly browned, about 20 minutes.