TUPELO • Susie Harmon can’t recall a time when she wasn’t in the kitchen. As early as age 7, she was at the stove with her mother, canning plums.
“I spent a lot of time in the kitchen with my mom and my grandmother,” said Harmon, who grew up on a farm in Starkville, the 10th of 12 children. “I thought I’d never farm, but here I am, doing the same thing.”
Harmon lives in Tupelo, but still has the family farm in Oktibbeha County, where she grows peas, potatoes, tomatoes and okra, among other things. She sells a lot of her canned goods, pickles, relishes and sauces at the Tupelo Farmers’ Depot.
“I’m real particular about what I buy at the store,” she said. “I can everything I grow.”
Harmon attended Mississippi Valley State University before graduating from Mississippi State University with a degree in sociology. She worked for 25 years for the state as a social worker and bus driver while also working in the production department at the Daily Journal for 29 years.
“Every Tuesday at the Daily Journal I’d cook for my department until I retired,” Harmon said. “I feed everybody. I feed my whole neighborhood. I take food all over town. Everybody in Tupelo has eaten my food. On Sundays, I cook for different people, take meals to them and visit –mostly those that are homeless or older people – just people having a hard time.”
She gets that love of preparing and sharing food from her late mother, Josephine Minor.
“Everybody came to my mama’s house to eat,” Harmon said. “We had two preachers eat with us every Sunday. One would come and we’d feed him and anybody from his church who came with him, then we’d clean up and do the dishes. By the time we got through with that, the next church would come to eat.”
Harmon has two sons, Dedrick and Anthony; seven grandchildren; and three great-grands. A meal at her home might feature string beans, squash, corn and cornbread.
“I don’t have to have a meat, but I do cook a lot of chicken,” she said. “Baked chicken, fried chicken, barbecued chicken. I try to stay away from processed meats.”
Harmon often tries new recipes she finds in the newspaper and she uses her neighbors as guinea pigs.
“Every time I go to their house, I’ve got something in my hand,” she said. “And if people come to my house, they’re gong to leave with something, whether that’s food or flowers. I’ve always got something to give.”
GREEN TOMATO CHOW-CHOW
1 quart chopped green tomatoes
1 quart chopped cabbage
1 cup chopped onion
1 cup chopped green bell peppers
1/2 cup salt
2 quarts water
1 tablespoon mustard seed
1 tablespoon celery seed
1/2 tablespoon whole allspice
1/2 tablespoon cloves
1 1/2 quarts vinegar
1 cup sugar
Place chopped vegetables in a large pot and cover with a brine made from salt and water. Let stand overnight. Drain vegetables thoroughly.
Place spices in a small cheesecloth bag and add to pot with vegetables and vinegar. Simmer for 10 minutes. Add sugar and cook slowly, stirring often, for 1 hour.
Pack chow-chow into hot sterilized jars, leaving 1/4-inch headspace. Remove air bubbles with a non-metallic spatula. Wipe jar rim clean and place lid on; screw band down evenly and firmly. Process for 30 minutes in boiling water bath canner. Remove jars, place on a clean cloth and let cool. Makes 4 pints.
PEAR BUTTER
10 pounds pears
10 cups sugar
2 cups vinegar
Wash and cook pears until soft. Force pears through a colander, discarding skin and seeds. Put fruit pulp in a pan and add sugar and vinegar, mixing thoroughly. Place pan in a 300-degree oven and bake for 4 hours. During the last hour, stir the mixture occasionally with a wooden spoon.
Test by placing a small amount in a dish. When the juice no longer separates from the pulp, the pear butter is done. Pour into hot sterilized jars and seal. Makes about 10 pints.
SPICED WATERMELON RIND
3 pounds watermelon rind
5 cups water, divided
2 tablespoons salt
5 cups sugar
2 cups cider vinegar
1 tablespoon whole cloves
1 tablespoon whole allspice
1 tablespoon coarsely chopped stick cinnamon
1 lemon, sliced
Remove all green skin from watermelon rind (watermelons with thick rinds make best pickles). Cube rind (you should have about 9 cups) and place in a pot. Cover with 4 cups water and the salt. Let stand overnight. Drain. Add remaining 1 cup water. Cover and cook on low heat for 2 hours. Drain.
Combine sugar and vinegar and add to pot. Combine spices and lemon slices in a small cheesecloth bag and add to pot. Bring to a boil and cook for 5 minutes. Pack rinds and syrup into hot sterilized jars, leaving 1/4-inch headspace. Remove air bubbles with a non-metallic spatula. Wipe jar rim clean and place lid on; screw band down evenly and firmly. Process for 30 minutes in boiling water bath canner. Remove, place on a clean cloth and let cool. Makes 4 pints.
SALSA
3 pounds fresh tomatoes
3 (15-ounce) cans petite-diced tomatoes, undrained
1/2 cup white vinegar
1/2 pouch Mrs. Wages Salsa Mix
Wash tomatoes and place in a large pot. Bring to a boil and scald for 3 minutes. When cool enough to handle, cut out cores, remove skin and chop tomatoes.
Combine chopped tomatoes with canned diced tomatoes and their juice, vinegar and salsa mix. Cook about 1 hour. Pour salsa into hot sterilized jars, leaving 1/4-inch headspace. Remove air bubbles with a non-metallic spatula. Wipe jar rim clean and place lid on; screw band down evenly and firmly. Process pints and quarts for 30 minutes in boiling water bath canner. Remove, place on a clean cloth and let cool.
SWEET RED CUCUMBER RINGS
RINGS
Water
2 cups pickling lime
8 quarts peeled and seeded large cucumber rings
1 cup cider vinegar (5% acidity)
1 (1-ounce) bottle red food coloring
1 teaspoon alum
SYRUP
3 1/2 cups water
3 1/2 cups cider vinegar (5% acidity)
10 cups sugar
8 sticks cinnamon
8 ounces red hot cinnamon candies
In a large container (do not use aluminum), combine 8 cups water and lime. Soak cucumber rings in lime mixture 24 hours. Drain and rinse cucumber rings. Discard lime mixture. Soak cucumber rings in ice water 3 hours. Drain cucumber rings. Place rings in vinegar, food coloring and alum and add water to cover. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer 2 hours; drain.
For the syrup, combine water, vinegar, sugar, cinnamon and red hot cinnamon candies; bring to a boil. Pour syrup over cucumber rings; let stand. Each day for the next three days, drain off syrup and bring to a boil (only the syrup, not the rings).
On the fourth day, remove cinnamon sticks; heat cucumber rings and syrup to boiling. Pack cucumber rings and syrup into hot sterilized jars, leaving 1/4-inch headspace. Remove air bubbles with a non-metallic spatula. Wipe jar rim clean and place lid on; screw band down evenly and firmly. Process pints and quarts 10 minutes in boiling water bath canner. Remove, place on a clean cloth and let cool. Makes about 7 quarts.
SWEET PICKLE RELISH
6 to 8 pounds pickling cucumbers, chopped
1/2 cup salt
2 1/2 cups white vinegar
2 cups sugar
1 red bell pepper, finely chopped
1/2 tablespoon allspice
Combine all ingredients in a large pot. Cook for 1 hour. Pack into hot sterilized jars, leaving 1/4-inch headspace. Remove air bubbles with a non-metallic spatula. Wipe jar rim clean and place lid on; screw band down evenly and firmly. Process pints and quarts 10 minutes in boiling water bath canner. Remove, place on a clean cloth and let cool.