TUPELO • Daintry Richmond Thomas grew up in Water Valley, but when she was 12, her family moved to Oxford.
“I just loved cooking, and when we left Water Valley, my best friend gave me a cookbook – ‘Betty Crocker for Kids,’” Thomas said. “I made a meatloaf out of it, and my mother just raved about it. I bet I made that meatloaf once a week for years. With five kids, it gave her a night off from cooking.”
Thomas continued to cook in high school, often inviting friends over, and when she got out of college, she and her roommate liked to entertain.
A banking and finance major, Thomas and her husband, Mike, met 42 years ago at a junior banking conference in Hattiesburg.
“We hit it off immediately,” said Thomas, 69. “We dated for three months and got married. I would have killed my children if they’d done that.”
Thomas and her husband, who is retired from the furniture business, have three children – son Ruff and his wife Angelia, son Field and his wife, Amy, and daughter Natalie and her husband, Bryan – and six grandchildren.
“When my kids were growing up, they used to volunteer me for things all the time,” Thomas said. “One day my daughter volunteered me to fix lunch for her Spanish class. An art teacher took my son’s class to the park, and he said I’d make lunch. And I did. And I miss those days.”
Thomas still gets the opportunity to cook for her family. She and Mike built a large cabin at Pickwick, and she loves nothing more than to have all the kids and grandkids there so she can cook their favorites.
“There are 14 of us, and we have a blast,” she said.
Most nights, though, it’s just the two of them having dinner in their Tupelo home.
“I cook six nights a week,” Thomas said. “Mike asks me at 8 in the morning, ‘What are you thinking about for dinner?’ He’ll go to the store and get whatever I need, because he likes a nice meal at dinner. We cook together a lot of times. That’s our social time.”
They might have grilled catfish with sauteed almonds, black beans and slaw, or a spicy pork stir-fry dish, or a grilled steak if it’s Saturday night.
“The stir-fry is Mike’s favorite meal,” she said. “When I make that, he’ll eat three helpings. His other favorite is chicken pot pie.”
The Thomases usually grill out at least three nights a week, but if they can’t decide what they want to eat, she turns to her trusted file folder.
“I have this folder of recipes that I want to try,” Thomas said. “If we can’t think of something to cook, I just hand the folder to Mike and say, ‘Pick something out.’”
SPICY PORK AND CASHEW STIR-FRY WITH SNOW PEAS AND RED PEPPER
1 tablespoon medium-dry Sherry
2 teaspoons cornstarch
3 tablespoons soy sauce, divided
2 teaspoons sesame oil
12 ounces boneless pork loin, thinly sliced, then cut into 2- by 1/4-inch strips
1 teaspoon sugar
3 tablespoons peanut oil, divided
2 teaspoons minced peeled fresh ginger, divided
2 teaspoons minced garlic, divided
1/2 teaspoon dried hot red pepper flakes, divided
1 large red bell pepper, cut into 1/4-inch-thick strips
1/2 pound snow peas, trimmed
1 cup salted roasted cashews
Stir together Sherry, cornstarch and 1 tablespoon soy sauce, then stir in sesame oil. Add pork, stirring to coat well, and let stand 10 minutes.
Stir together sugar and remaining 2 tablespoons soy sauce. Set aside.
Heat a wok or large nonstick skillet over high heat until a bead of water dropped on cooking surface evaporates immediately. Add 1 1/2 tablespoons peanut oil, swirling wok to coat evenly, then stir-fry 1 teaspoon ginger, 1 teaspoon garlic and 1/4 teaspoon pepper flakes until fragrant, about 5 seconds. Add bell pepper and stir-fry 2 minutes. Add snow peas and cashews and stir-fry until snow peas are crisp-tender, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer vegetables to a bowl.
Heat remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons peanut oil in wok until just smoking, then stir-fry remaining ginger, garlic and pepper flakes until fragrant, about 5 seconds. Add pork and stir-fry, separating strips, until browned and barely cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes. Add vegetables and sweetened soy sauce, then stir-fry until vegetables are just heated through, about 1 minute more. Serve over cooked rice.
MIKE’S HOT POTATO SALAD
Red potatoes, skin on or off, cubed and boiled
Hard-boiled eggs, diced
Dill pickle relish
Celery salt
Mayonnaise
Durkee sauce
Combine all ingredients, to taste, while potatoes are hot. The key to this recipe is that it has to be hot.
PIMIENTO CHEESE
1 (8-ounce) block extra-sharp Cheddar cheese
1 (8-ounce) block sharp Cheddar cheese
1 (8-ounce) block pepper Jack cheese
1 large jar diced pimiento
Garlic salt
Small amount of grated onion or onion juice from a bottle
2 tablespoons lemon juice
Hellmann’s mayonnaise to taste
Grate the cheese by hand. Combine it with remaining ingredients. Refrigerate.
CUSTARD
3 to 4 eggs
3 tablespoons flour
1 cup sugar
1 quart milk, divided
1 teaspoon vanilla
Mix eggs, flour, sugar and part of the milk in a blender. Put mixture into a double boiler and add the rest of the milk. Cook until tiny bubbles form on the edges of the pan and the custard coats a spoon. Remove from heat and add vanilla.
Good served warm with pound cake or cold with fruit.
BREAD PUDDING
1 (5-ounce) can evaporated milk
Whole milk
1 stick butter
3 eggs, beaten
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup sugar
1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla
2 slices bread (preferably ends)
Pour evaporated milk into a measuring cup and add enough whole milk to measure 2 cups.
Pour milk mixture into a double boiler and add butter. Mix beaten eggs with salt, sugar and vanilla and add to double boiler. Stir until sugar is melted over low heat.
Cube bread and mix with wet ingredients. Pour all into a loaf pan or dish about the same size. Set in a water bath and bake at 325 degrees for 45 minutes. Serves 4.
SHRIMP AND MUSHROOM RISOTTO
6 cups chicken broth
1 pound white mushrooms, thinly sliced
1 pound shiitake or portobello mushrooms, thinly sliced
Olive oil
1/2 cup diced onion
1/2 cup diced celery
2 cups arborio rice
1/2 cup dry white wine
2 pounds raw shrimp, peeled and deveined
Goat cheese
4 tablespoons butter
1/3 to 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
Salt and pepper
Warm chicken broth in a saucepan over low heat.
Saute mushrooms in olive oil. Remove and set aside, including any liquid.
Saute celery and onion in olive oil until tender. Stir the rice into the mixture with more olive oil and stir until well coated. Add wine and cook until the wine is fully absorbed. Keep the heat so that the risotto is at a slow simmer. Add the warm broth, 1/2 cup at a time, stirring continuously until the liquid is absorbed and rice is al dente, 18 to 20 minutes.
Stir in shrimp, and the mushrooms and their liquid, and cook about 10 minutes, or until shrimp turn pink and are done. Add any remaining broth, goat cheese, butter and Parmesan. Season with salt and pepper.
MOM’S CHICKEN PASTA SALAD
6 boneless chicken breast halves
7 ounces vermicelli
1 jar baby corn, cut in half
1 can artichoke hearts, quartered
1 large jar sliced mushrooms, drained
1/2 bunch green onions, chopped
1 can sliced black olives, drained (optional)
1 small bottle Wishbone Italian dressing
1 packet Good Seasons Italian dressing mix
1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
1 small package sunflower seeds
Boil chicken in water until done. Remove chicken and when cool, cube it. Cook the vermicelli in the chicken broth.
Mix cubed chicken with cooked, drained pasta in a large serving bowl. Add corn, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, green onions and black olives, if using. Combine Wishbone dressing and dry Italian dressing and pour over all. Mix well. Refrigerate overnight. Just before serving, add tomatoes and sunflower seeds.
VEGETABLE CASSEROLE
1/2 stick butter
Yellow squash, sliced
Bell pepper, sliced
Onion, sliced
Tomatoes, sliced
Seasonings
Grated Parmesan cheese
Melt butter in the bottom of a casserole. Place a layer of squash in dish. Top with a layer of bell pepper, then onion, then tomatoes, and finally another layer of squash. Feel free to season between layers with whatever you like.
Bake at 350 degrees, covered, for 30 minutes. Uncover and bake another 30 minutes (may take longer depending on amount of vegetables). Sprinkle Parmesan cheese on top and melt just before serving.
WILD RICE AND CHEESE CASSEROLE
1 (6-ounce) box Uncle Ben’s Long-Grain and Wild Rice
1 stick butter
2 tablespoons flour
1 cup milk
4 ounces cream cheese
1 teaspoon salt
1 large jar sliced button mushrooms, drained
Cook wild rice according to package directions, about 25 minutes.
Melt butter in top of double boiler; add flour and stir well until it forms a thick paste. Begin to add milk very slowly. Stir constantly. Add cream cheese and stir until melted and sauce is smooth. Add salt.
In a greased 1 1/2-quart casserole, alternate layers of rice, mushrooms and cream sauce. Repeat layers until dish is filled. Be sure to put a generous amount of sauce on top. Bake at 325 degrees for 20 to 30 minutes or until mixture is hot throughout and is golden brown on top. Serves 8.
SKILLET MEXICAN STREET CORN
1 (10-ounce) bag steam-fresh whole kernel corn
1 1/2 tablespoons butter, softened
1 1/2 tablespoons mayonnaise
1/2 teaspoon paprika
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
Zest and juice of 1 lime
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
3 green onions, sliced
1/2 cup crumbled feta or cotija cheese
2 tablespoons fresh chopped cilantro
Heat corn in microwave according to package instructions.
Mix butter and mayonnaise until smooth. Add paprika, salt, pepper, lime zest, lime juice and garlic powder and mix until well combined.
Place corn in a serving dish and drop spoonfuls of butter mixture on top of corn. Sprinkle cheese, cilantro, and green onions over butter. Serves 4.
Note: This recipe is courtesy of callmepmc.com.