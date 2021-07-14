WREN • At first glance, Sharon Murphy might look like a traditional homemaker. She prepares meals daily, keeps her grandchildren and tends a garden.
But she also grows medicinal herbs, ferments a lot of her food, makes salves from beeswax and concocts homemade masks for her hair and face.
“I’m currently taking an online class to start a food blog and a YouTube channel,” Murphy said. “I’ve got a whole list of things I still want to learn to do.”
Murphy, 55, was born and raised in Greenwood Springs. She’s the oldest of three children, and grew up in the kitchen with her mother, Barbara Kimbrough.
“I tried to have supper ready when she came home from work,” Murphy said. “It was mostly simple things from the garden – vegetables and cornbread or biscuits. We learned to can early. I can remember packing kraut at my grandmother’s house.”
When she and her husband, Tim, married almost 37 years ago, Murphy could cook the basics – lasagna, spaghetti, baked chicken and lots of vegetables.
“My family always gardened, and Tim’s did, too,” she said. “For the longest time, we helped Tim’s family in their garden. After we started having kids, it was hard to pack them up and take them there, so we started raising a garden here.”
The Murphys’ garden is across the street from their home in Wren. Right now, they’re growing tomatoes, cucumbers, eggplant, peppers, squash, green beans, onions, tomatillos, lima beans and corn. They’ve already harvested white potatoes, sweet potatoes and carrots.
“We add a little something every year to see how it turns out,” she said. “This year we’re growing artichokes and tobacco. We just scratch around and grow a little bit of everything.”
Murphy, the mother of four and grandmother of four, is a nurse by trade. She uses that background when treating ailments with medicinal herbs.
“I grew culinary herbs for about five years, and then I started adding medicinal herbs, like chamomile and lavender,” she said. “Some herbs are used for both, like thyme and dill. I try to treat simple things with medicinal herbs – nausea, sleeplessness, winter coughs.”
Murphy keeps her daily meals simple and nutritious. She might prepare pinto beans and cornbread, or fried green tomatoes, peas or butterbeans, fried cabbage and tomato pie.
“We don’t eat meat at every meal,” she said. “We have a lot of meatless days. And we don’t eat out that much. Once you’ve eaten stuff fresh from the garden, it’s hard to eat out.”
Murphy’s favorite cookbook is the original yellow “Bell’s Best” from the Telephone Pioneers of Mississippi.
“I got that at my wedding shower,” she said. “I’ve taped it back together more than once.”
More from Ginna Parsons:
TOMATO PIE
1 (9-inch) pie shell, baked
5 tomatoes, sliced
Salt
10 fresh basil leaves
1/2 cup chopped green onions
Pepper
1 cup shredded Mozzarella cheese
1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
3/4 cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
Bake pie shell at 350 degrees for about 10 minutes until slightly browned. Let cool.
Place tomatoes in a colander in the sink in a single layer. Sprinkle with salt and allow to rest for 10 minutes. Use paper towels to pat tomatoes dry.
Layer the tomato slices, basil and onions in the pre-baked pie crust. Season with salt and pepper.
Combine shredded Mozzarella, Cheddar and mayonnaise. Spread mixture on top of tomatoes. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese on top. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until lightly browned. Allow pie to rest 15 minutes before cutting into wedges.
PANCAKE MIX
12 cups all-purpose flour
1 1/2 cups sugar
2 cups powdered milk
2 tablespoons baking soda
5 tablespoons baking powder
1 tablespoon salt
Vanilla extract
Combine all dry ingredients and store until needed. When ready to make pancakes, combine 1 cup dry mix with 1 cup water and a splash of vanilla.
TACO SEASONING
1 tablespoon chili powder
2 teaspoons dried cumin
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
1/4 teaspoon onion powder
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
Combine all ingredients and store until ready to use. This makes enough to season 1 pound of ground beef for tacos.
BASIL PESTO
2 tablespoons pine nuts
2 cups fresh basil leaves
3 cloves garlic
Juice of 1/2 lemon
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
2 tablespoons grated Pecorino-Romano cheese
Sea salt and black pepper
3/4 cup olive oil
Place pine nuts in a small pan over low heat and cook 4 to 5 minutes until lightly browned, stirring frequently.
Place basil, garlic, lemon juice, Parmesan cheese and toasted pine nuts in a food processor and pulse on high speed 12 to 15 times.
Add Pecorino-Romano cheese, salt and pepper to taste, and pulse on high speed while drizzling in olive oil, until emulsified. Use on pizza, toss with pasta, or use as a sandwich spread.
VEGGIE FRITATTA
Olive oil
1 cup cubed potatoes
Salt and pepper
1 cup chopped asparagus
1 cup fresh spinach leaves
1/4 cup diced onion
2 cloves garlic, minced
10 eggs, beaten
1/2 cup feta cheese or other cheese
Coat the bottom of a 12-inch iron skill with olive oil. Add potatoes and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake at 400 degrees until tender, about 15 to 20 minutes, checking and stirring after 10 minutes.
Remove pan from oven and add asparagus, spinach, onion, garlic and eggs. Season with salt and pepper. Sprinkle with feta or other cheese.
Return pan to oven and bake about 20 minutes, or until slightly brown and set.
Note: You can add any veggies you have on hand.
ZUCCHINI BREAD
3 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 tablespoon ground cinnamon
3 eggs
1 cup vegetable oil
2 1/4 cups sugar
1 tablespoon vanilla
2 cups grated zucchini
1 cup chopped walnuts
Sift flour, salt, baking soda, baking powder and cinnamon together.
Beat eggs, oil, sugar and vanilla together. Add sifted ingredients to the creamed mixture and beat well. Stir in zucchini and nuts until well combined.
Pour batter into two greased and floured 8x4-inch loaf pans. Bake at 325 degrees for 40 to 60 minutes. Cool in pans on rack for 20 minutes. Remove from pans and cool completely.
Note: For muffins, pour batter into 18 greased and floured muffin tin cups, filling each 2/3 full. Bake about 25 to 30 minutes.
NO-BAKE COOKIES
1 stick butter
2 cups sugar
1/2 cup milk
1/4 cup cocoa powder
1/2 cup peanut butter
1 teaspoon vanilla
3 cups old-fashioned oats
In a saucepan over medium heat, combine the butter, sugar, milk and cocoa. Bring to a boil and let boil for 2 minutes. Add peanut butter and vanilla and stir until combined. Add oats and stir to combine.
Drop by teaspoonful onto waxed paper and let cool.
POTATO AND CORN CHOWDER
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 medium carrots, peeled and chopped
2 ribs celery, chopped
1 yellow onion, chopped
3 cloves garlic, minced
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves
3 Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and diced
2 cups vegetable broth
2 cups milk
3 tablespoons nutritional yeast or Parmesan cheese
1 cup fresh or frozen corn kernels
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
Heat oil in a large saucepan or Dutch oven. Add carrots, celery, onion and garlic and saute until soft. Sprinkle flour and thyme over vegetables and stir to coat. Continue to stir until flour starts to brown.
Stir in potatoes, broth, milk and nutritional yeast or Parmesan. Simmer until potatoes are tender. Add corn and season with salt and pepper. Heat through and let thicken.
GRILLED MARCONI-STUFFED PEPPERS
2 marconi peppers
4 ounces crumbled goat cheese
1/4 cup Ricotta cheese
2 tablespoons shredded Parmesan cheese
Italian spice mix (with salt included)
8 to 12 grape tomatoes
Slice peppers in half from top to bottom. Set aside.
Combine goat cheese and Ricotta cheese. Stuff mixture into pepper halves. Sprinkle with Parmesan, then spice mix.
Top peppers with tomatoes and place on a grill pan or on a sheet of foil. Grill at 400 degrees for 8 to 10 minutes or until the cheese has melted and the peppers have crispy edges.
SQUASH DRESSING
3 cups cooked, drained squash
1 stick butter
1 small onion, chopped
2 eggs
3 cups cooked, crumbled cornbread
1 can cream of chicken soup
1 cup grated Cheddar cheese
Combine all ingredients. Pour into a greased casserole dish. Bake at 375 degrees for 40 minutes or until golden brown.
CHOCOLATE CHERRY BARS
BARS
1 box Devil’s Food cake mix
1 (21-ounce) can cherry pie filling
1 teaspoon almond extract
2 eggs, beaten
FROSTING
1 cup sugar
5 tablespoons butter
1/3 cup milk
6 ounces semi-sweet chocolate chips
For the bars, combine cake mix, pie filling, almond extract and beaten eggs, and stir until well mixed. Pour into a greased 9x13-inch pan and bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes.
For the frosting, in a small saucepan, combine sugar, butter and milk. Bring to a boil and boil for 1 minute, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and stir in chocolate chips until smooth. Pour over warm bars. Cool and cut into bars.