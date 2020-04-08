Easter dinner won’t be the same this year. Families who typically gather after church to celebrate the resurrection of Christ will mark the occasion in small groups, separated because of the novel coronavirus.
Big turkeys and hams will, in some households, give way to a small roasted chicken. Grandma’s recipe for yeast rolls will be cut down to make a dozen, instead of four dozen. The dessert table may be limited to a single pie.
But still, we will celebrate.
Now may be the time to try new side dishes for Easter, instead of the same ones we make every year. Everything else is new and different ... why not a quiche with a crust made from grits, or green beans with a tangy dressing or deviled eggs topped with bacon?
While families may not be able to worship together or eat together, the reason for the season hasn’t changed.
Happy Easter.
BACON-AND-CHEDDAR GRITS QUICHE
6 thick bacon slices
2 1/4 cups milk
2 tablespoons butter
1/2 cup uncooked stone-ground grits
2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
1 teaspoon black pepper, divided
2 1/2 cups shredded sharp Cheddar cheese, divided
6 large eggs
2 1/2 cups half-and-half
1 cup heavy cream
1/3 cup sliced green onions
Cook bacon in a skillet over medium heat until crisp. Remove bacon; drain and crumble. Transfer 2 teaspoons bacon drippings to a saucepan.
Bring drippings, milk and butter to a boil over medium heat. Gradually whisk in grits, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper; cook, whisking constantly, 15 minutes or until very thick. Remove from heat; let stand 10 minutes. Stir in 1 cup cheese; let stand 10 minutes. Stir in 1 egg; spread in a 9-inch springform pan coated with cooking spray.
Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes or until set and browned. Sprinkle remaining 1 1/2 cups cheese over warm grits, spreading to edges. Let stand 15 minutes, until cheese is melted and forms a barrier.
Reduce oven temperature to 325 degrees. Combine half-and-half, cream, onions, and remaining 5 eggs, remaining 1 teaspoon salt, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Pour over grits; sprinkle with crumbled bacon. Place pan on a foil-lined baking sheet.
Bake for 1 hour and 15 minutes or until lightly browned and just set. Let stand 20 minutes. Run a sharp knife around edges of quiche; remove sides of pan. Serves 10.
Note: You can do the first three steps the day before; the next morning, combine egg mixture and bake at 325 degrees.
FRENCH GREEN BEAN SALAD
2 tablespoons finely chopped shallot
2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
1 medium garlic clove, minced
1 pound haricots verts or fresh green beans, trimmed
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons capers, drained and finely chopped
1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh Italian parsley leaves
Combine shallot, vinegar and garlic in a large, nonreactive bowl and let sit for 15 minutes. Meanwhile, bring a large saucepan of heavily salted water to a boil over high heat.
When the shallot mixture is ready, add mustard, salt and pepper and whisk until combined. Whisking constantly, add the oil in a slow, steady stream. Stir in the capers. Taste and season with additional salt and pepper as needed; set aside.
When the water has reached a boil, add the trimmed beans and cook until crisp-tender, about 3 to 4 minutes. Drain well in a colander and immediately add to the dressing. Using tongs, toss until well coated, then transfer to a flat serving dish. Spoon the remaining dressing over top and sprinkle the beans with the parsley. Serve warm or at room temperature. Serves 6.
DEVILED EGGS
8 hard boiled eggs, peeled and halved
1/4 cup mayonnaise
2 teaspoons dill pickle juice
1/2 tsp yellow or Dijon mustard
1/8 teaspoon garlic powder
2 baby dill pickles, finely diced
1/8 teaspoon paprika
4 strips bacon, chopped and cooked
Cut peeled eggs in half lengthwise. Remove yolks and place in a medium mixing bowl. Mash yolks to a fine crumb with a fork. Add mayonnaise, pickle juice and mustard and garlic powder and mash together until creamy. Mix in finely diced pickles. Adjust seasonings.
Spoon a generous teaspoon of the egg mixture into each egg half. Garnish the top with a generous sprinkle of paprika and big pinch of browned bacon bits. Makes 16.