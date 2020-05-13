If spending additional time in the comfort of your home has you rethinking the family menu and looking for new ways to enjoy nutritional meals, rest assured you can make better-for-you food choices without losing mouthwatering taste.
Easy, efficient at-home recipes like Thai Coconut Lime Freezer Chicken, Burrito Beef and Cauli Mac and Cheese can all be made in less than an hour while reducing the intake of carbs and unnecessary sugars. All are part of a balanced low-carb lifestyle, an eating approach focused on high-fiber carbohydrates, optimal protein and healthy fats.
The eating approach, a more flexible version of the popular keto diet, offers a balanced mix of foods containing fiber-rich and nutrient-dense carbohydrates while focusing on reduced levels of refined carbohydrates, added sugars and the “hidden sugar effect” – when carbohydrates convert to sugar when digested. You don’t see the sugar, but your body does.
To learn more about low-carb eating, visit Atkins.com.
THAI COCONUT LIME FREEZER CHICKEN
1 3/4 cups coconut milk
2 tablespoons basil
1 tablespoon xylitol or other sugar substitute
1 ounce cilantro
1 ounce fresh lime juice
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon garlic
1 teaspoon lime zest (optional)
20 ounces boneless, cooked chicken breast
20 ounces broccoli florets
In a bowl, mix coconut milk, basil, xylitol, cilantro, lime juice, salt and garlic. For more citrus flavor, add lime zest.
Add chicken, broccoli and sauce to 1-gallon ziptop freezer bag. Squeeze out any air and seal bag. Freeze bag flat up to 1 month.
To cook, thaw in refrigerator overnight. Place in glass 8-by-8-inch pan and bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes. Serves 4.
CAULI MAC AND CHEESE
1 large head cauliflower
1 teaspoon salt, divided
1 cup heavy cream
2 ounces cream cheese
1 1/2 teaspoons ground mustard
1 1/2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese, divided
1 clove garlic, minced
1/4 teaspoon white pepper
1/4 teaspoon pepper sauce
Remove stem and leaves from cauliflower. Cut into small pieces and place in boiling water with 1/2 teaspoon salt; cook until crisp-tender; about 5 minutes. Drain well then pat between paper towels to remove moisture.
In medium saucepan over medium heat, bring cream to simmer. Whisk cream cheese and powdered mustard into simmering cream until smooth. Add 1 cup cheese, garlic, remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt, white pepper and pepper sauce, whisking until cheese melts; about 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in cauliflower.
Pour into a greased 9x9-inch baking dish and top with remaining 1/2 cup cheese. Bake at 375 degrees for 15 minutes until browned and bubbly. Serves 6.
BURRITO BEEF
2 pounds beef chuck roast
4 tablespoons green taco sauce
1 teaspoon minced garlic
2 large scallions, chopped
1 jalapeno pepper, diced
2 teaspoons chili powder
1/2 teaspoon cumin
1/2 teaspoon salt
Trim fat from beef. In slow cooker, combine all ingredients and cook on low heat for 8 hours, or until beef is tender. Using two forks, remove beef and shred. Mix beef with 1/2 cup cooking juices before serving. Serves 6.