If you think salads are just for summertime enjoyment, think again.
Fall is the perfect time to enjoy the foods that are just coming in season, such as kale, cabbage, citrus, pears and pecans.
Not only are fall salads nutritious, they’re also quite beautiful. Who could resist a plate of vibrant greens topped with sliced pears and toasted pecans, or a colorful Asian salad with purple cabbage and carrots, or a simple citrus salad with blood oranges and red onions?
For more ideas, Google things like fall salad recipes or winter salad recipes and see what creative sides you can come up with to celebrate the cooler weather we’re enjoying.
KALE SALAD WITH HONEY LEMON DRESSING
DRESSING
4 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon honey or sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon black pepper
SALAD
1 bunch kale (8 cups loosely packed)
1 cup Craisins dried cranberries
1 small red onion, thinly sliced
1 apple, such as Fuji or Honeycrisp, sliced
1 firm pear, sliced
1 cup pecans, toasted
Combine all dressing ingredients and stir together until honey dissolves then set aside.
Rinse and strip kale leaves. Chop in bite-sized pieces. Rinse kale again and dry in a salad spinner.
Place kale in a salad bowl, top with Craisins and drizzle with dressing. Use hands to stir well and massage lightly until kale just starts to wilt. Cover and refrigerate 4 hours or overnight.
Before serving, add sliced onions, apples, pears and toasted pecans. Toss to combine. Serves 6.
Source: Natasha’s Kitchen
ASIAN CHOPPED SALAD
SALAD
3 cups thinly sliced white cabbage
3 cups thinly sliced red cabbage
1 medium red bell pepper, cut into thin strips
1 medium carrot, julienned
1 cup chopped sugar snap peas
3 green onions, chopped
1 tablespoon chopped cilantro
1 tablespoon sesame seeds
1/2 cup toasted, chopped cashews
1/2 cup crispy chow mein noodles
DRESSING
4 tablespoons sesame oil
4 tablespoons rice vinegar
2 tablespoons honey
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
2 teaspoons peeled, grated fresh ginger
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
Arrange cabbages, bell pepper, carrots, sugar snaps and onions in a large bowl. Sprinkle the salad with chopped cilantro, sesame seeds, noodles and cashews.
Combine dressing ingredients in a jar and shake well. Pour the dressing over the salad before serving and toss to combine. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serves 6.
BLOOD ORANGE AND RED ONION SALAD
1/4 small red onion, very thinly sliced
1/4 cup rice wine vinegar
Kosher salt and white pepper
4 blood oranges or navel oranges
1 to tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons torn basil leaves
In a bowl, toss the red onion with the vinegar and season with salt and pepper. Let stand at room temperature until softened, 15 minutes. Drain.
Meanwhile, using a sharp knife, peel the oranges, removing all of the bitter white pith. Thinly slice the oranges crosswise, removing any seeds. Arrange the oranges on a platter and scatter the red onion on top. Drizzle with the olive oil and season with more salt and pepper, if desired. Garnish with the basil. Serves 4.
Source: Food and Wine