BREWER • If you’re in the Brewer area Saturday morning shopping at the community-wide yard sale, you might want to swing by Brewer United Methodist Church and pick up something at its 12th annual bake sale, bazaar and rummage sale.
The event begins at 7 a.m. in the fellowship hall with sausage biscuits for breakfast, followed by hamburger and hotdog plates a little later for lunch. But all morning you can purchase fresh and frozen baked goods, casseroles and soups, cakes, pies, candies and homemade breads.
“We never know what’s going to show up until they bring it in,” said Vickie Lindsey, one of the organizers. “We appreciate all the people who contribute. If somebody makes one casserole to donate for the sale, that’s one more than we had.”
Vicky Burleson, who organizes the food for the event, said this year’s meat casseroles will include baked spaghetti; beef burritos; chicken and dressing; chicken and wild rice; chicken Ro-tel spaghetti; ham and Great Northern beans; lasagna casserole; meatloaf; poppyseed chicken; and Southwest chicken and rice. Prices range from $10 to $30.
Vegetable casserole offerings include broccoli, rice and cheese; cheesy ranch and bacon potatoes; corn casserole; mac and cheese; marinated green beans; and sweet potato casserole, with prices ranging from $8 to $25.
There will also be a variety of soups, chilis and spaghetti sauce, as well as breads, cinnamon rolls and layer cakes, such as caramel, carrot, coconut, German chocolate and strawberry.
Crafts that will be available this year include wooden crosses, spoons, pens and wind chimes handmade by Mike Tate; jewelry from Wynelle Benson; painted canvases from Blake Williamson; and needlework by Marguerite McDole.
“Last year, our total proceeds were $8,729,” Burleson said. “All the money goes to our United Methodist Women Mission Projects.”
“We started this bazaar to help pay for the fellowship hall,” Lindsey said. “That was paid off years ago. We talk about not doing it again, but we really like spending the money for our projects.”
Some of the 2019 Mission Outreach Projects include comfort bags for children temporarily separated from family; Blessing Bags, which provide food for the weekend for children in need at Shannon Primary and Elementary schools; support for Riverbirch Assisted Living in Plantersville, which houses people who are mentally challenged and have limited family support; clothing and snacks for Shannon Primary; Sole Hope, providing shoes in Uganda; snacks and meals for Shannon Primary teachers and staff; and support for teachers in the church family.
“This year, for each of the teachers in our congregation, we gave $250 for whatever they need in their classroom,” said Nan Tate, president of the women’s group. “We had eight teachers this year.”
Once again this year, there will be no pre-sales or hold orders for the baked and frozen goods. And even though items go quickly, Burleson said there were still three or four pans of chicken and dressing left when the sale was over.
“Chicken and dressing and the sweet potato casserole go the fastest,” she said. “Other good-sellers are chicken Ro-tel spaghetti, chicken and wild rice, taco soup and white chicken chili. This is our first year to have the Tex-Mex muffins. We’re hoping they’ll sell well.”
SAUSAGE AND CHEESE
MUFFINS
1 pound hot ground pork sausage
3 cups baking mix, such as Bisquick
2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
1 can fiesta nacho cheese soup
3/4 cup buttermilk
Cook sausage in a large skillet, stirring until it crumbles and is no longer pink. Drain and cool.
Combine sausage, baking mix and shredded Cheese in a large bowl. Make a well in the center of the mixture. Stir together the soup and buttermilk; add to sausage mixture, stirring just until dry ingredients are moistened.
Spoon mixture into lightly greased mini muffin tins, filling to the tops of the cups. Bake at 375 degrees for 15 to 18 minutes or until lightly browned.
HAM AND WHITE BEANS
1 to 2 ham bones
1 pound dried Great Northern beans
Salt and pepper
Place ham bones in a large pot and cover with water. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to low; cook until meat is falling off the bones, 1 to 2 hours. Remove bones and reserve broth. Remove meat from bones and chop; discard bones. Strain broth and return it to the pot.
Wash and pick over the beans and place them in the broth with the ham. Cook on low heat until beans are soft. Add more water if needed. Season with salt and pepper.
RED VELVET CAKE
CAKE
2 1/2 cups self-rising flour
1 cup buttermilk
1 1/2 cups vegetable oil
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 (1-ounce) bottles red food coloring
1 1/2 cups sugar
1 teaspoon unsweetened cocoa
1 teaspoon white vinegar
2 large eggs
FROSTING
1 1/3 sticks butter, softened
10 ounces cream cheese
1 box confectioners’ sugar
1 1/2 cups chopped pecans
For the cake, combine all ingredients together in a large bowl. Divide batter among three 9-inch greased and floured cake pans. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. Cool for 10 minutes. Remove from pan and let cool completely.
For the frosting, combine softened butter, cream cheese and confectioners’ sugar. Beat until fluffy. Fold in chopped pecans. Spread frosting between layers and on top and sides of cake.
SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE
FILLING
3 cups cooked, mashed sweet potatoes
1 cup sugar
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/4 cup milk
1 stick butter
TOPPING
1 cup brown sugar
1/3 cup flour
1 cup chopped pecans
1/3 cup butter, melted
For the filling, combine mashed sweet potatoes, sugar, eggs, vanilla, milk and butter. Pour into a greased casserole.
For the topping, crumble together brown sugar, flour, pecans and melted butter. Put on top of sweet potato mixture. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.
CHICKEN-BROCCOLI-RICE CASSEROLE
2 cans cream of chicken soup
1 1/2 cups mayonnaise
2 teaspoons lemon juice
2 packages frozen broccoli, cooked and drained
1 1/2 cups cooked rice
6 chicken breast halves, cooked and diced
2 cups shredded cheese
In a saucepan, combine soup, mayonnaise and lemon juice and simmer for a few minutes. In a large bowl, combine soup mixture, broccoli, rice and chicken and pour into a greased casserole. Sprinkle cheese on top. Bake at 350 degrees until bubbly.
TEX-MEX SAUSAGE CORN MUFFINS
1 pound hot ground pork sausage
1 can Ro-tel tomatoes, drained
1 1/2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
3 cups dry corn muffin mix
1 cup buttermilk
Cook the sausage in a large skillet until browned and crumbly. Drain on a plate lined with paper towels.
Place sausage in a large bowl and add tomatoes, cheese, muffin mix and buttermilk. Stir to combine. Spoon batter into a greased muffin tin, filling to the tops of the cups. Bake at 375 degrees for 15 minutes until cooked through in the center.