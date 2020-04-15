Easter has come and gone, and if your fridge looks like our fridge, then you still have half of a cooked ham left, even after giving ziptop bags of it away to family and friends.
We can only eat ham sandwiches for so long, delicious as they are. Now it’s time to find other ways to use the meat. Ham, cheese and eggs cooked in croissants are an elegant way to serve lunch. And quiche is so versatile, it can be served for breakfast, lunch or supper. Pair either of these recipes with a side salad or fresh fruit, or both, and you’re set.
And fortunately, ham freezes really well and will keep for a couple of months. We freeze it in different ways, depending on how we’re going to use it. We cube some to use for soups, salads and muffins; thinly slice it for sandwiches and roll-ups; and cut thick slices of it for cooking with green beans or collards.
CROISSANT SANDWICHES
12 large eggs
1/2 cup whole milk
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
6 croissants, halved horizontally
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
6 slices thinly sliced ham (about 4 ounces)
1 1/2 cups shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
In a large bowl, whisk eggs until they’re completely mixed and a bit frothy. Whisk in milk, salt and pepper until just combined.
Melt butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium-low heat. Pour in egg mixture and let sit undisturbed until the eggs just start to set around the edges, about 2 minutes. Using a rubber spatula, push the set eggs from the edges into the center. Spread the uncooked eggs back into an even layer. Repeat, pushing the set eggs from the edges into the center every 30 seconds until almost set, for a total cooking time of 6 to 8 minutes. (The top of the eggs should still be slightly wet.) Transfer the eggs to a bowl.
To assemble the sandwiches, spread 1 teaspoon of mustard over the cut-side of each croissant bottom. Place a slice of ham over the bottom piece of each croissant. Top each with a heaping 1/2 cup of scrambled eggs and 1/4 cup of cheese. Place the top half of each croissant over the sandwich.
Arrange a rack in the middle of the oven. Place the sandwiches on a baking sheet and bake at 350 degrees until the cheese is melted, 8 to 10 minutes. If not serving immediately, tightly wrap each sandwich with foil and store in resealable bags in the refrigerator or freezer. Reheat uncovered at 325 degrees until warmed through, about 20 minutes if refrigerated, or about 30 minutes if frozen. Serves 6.
HAM AND CHEESE QUICHE
4 eggs, lightly beaten
1 cup half-and-half
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1 1/2 cups diced ham
1 cup shredded Swiss cheese
1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
1 deep dish frozen pie crust
Parsley, for garnish
In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, half-and-half, salt and pepper. Stir in ham and both cheeses (reserve a small handful of cheese to sprinkle on top).
Pour filling into pie crust and sprinkle with reserved cheese. Set on a baking sheet and bake at 375 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes, or until set. Sprinkle with chopped parsley. Let sit at least 10 minutes before slicing into wedges. Serve warm or at room temperature. Serves 6 to 8.