TUPELO • Every week, the ladies at Sweet Tea & Biscuits spend their days preparing and serving food to the hundreds of people who patronize the two cafes.
On Monday, they took a little time for themselves and enjoyed lunch and a cookie swap at the home of Joan Lansdell in Tupelo.
“When we have these gatherings, we always try to have things we don’t serve at Sweet Tea,” Lansdell said.
Her luncheon menu Monday included a sausage and egg souffle, curried fruit and sweet potato biscuits with honey orange butter. And of course, sweet tea.
“We’ve gotten together every Monday in December to socialize,” said Lansdell’s sister, Beverly Blaylock. “We laugh and eat and swap gifts. Last week, we had a potluck. We’re a close-knit group. We’ve all been friends for a while.”
Each of the dozen ladies who attended the luncheon brought cookies to swap. Here are some of their recipes.
WHITE CHOCOLATE OATMEAL CRANBERRY COOKIES
2 sticks butter, room temperature
1 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup granulated sugar
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon salt
3 cups old-fashioned oats
1 cup fresh cranberries, quartered
1 cup pecans, chopped
1 cup white chocolate chips or chopped white chocolate
In a large mixing bowl, cream the butter and sugars together until creamy. Mix in eggs one at a time, then mix in the vanilla.
In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, cinnamon and salt.
Add flour mixture to the butter/sugar mixture and stir until well combined.
Stir in oats, cranberries, pecans and white chocolate chips.
Drop about a tablespoon of dough onto an ungreased cookie sheet for each cookie, leaving 2 inches of space between each mound of dough.
Bake at 350 degrees for about 10 to 12 minutes or until cookies start to brown around the edges. Cool on a cooling rack. Makes about 48 cookies.
NO-BAKE CHOCOLATE OATMEAL COOKIES
2 cups sugar
1/4 cup cocoa
1/2 cup milk
1 stick margarine
1/2 cup peanut butter
1 tablespoon vanilla
3 cups quick-cooking oats
In a saucepan, combine sugar and cocoa; add milk and margarine and bring to a slow boil. Boil for 3 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in peanut butter, vanilla and oatmeal. Mix well, then spoon onto waxed paper.
GRAHAM CRACKER PECAN COOKIES
Honey graham crackers, broken apart
1 stick margarine
1 stick butter
1/2 cup sugar
Chopped pecans
Line a cookie sheet with broken graham crackers. In a saucepan combine margarine, butter and sugar and boil for 2 minutes. Pour over crackers, then sprinkle with nuts. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from cookie sheet as soon as you can handle and place on waxed paper to cool.
OLD-FASHIONED TEA CAKES
1 1/4 cups sugar
Ball of shortening the size of 1 1/2 eggs
4 eggs
4 1/2 cups self-rising flour
Vanilla flavoring
Mix sugar and shortening, then add eggs. Mix thoroughly and add flour and vanilla. Roll dough out on a floured surface to 1/8-inch thickness. Cut out cookies. Bake at 350 degrees until almost brown.
ORANGE COCONUT BALLS
1 stick margarine, room temperature
1 box confectioners’ sugar
1 (12-ounce) box vanilla wafers, crushed
1 (6-ounce) can frozen orange juice concentrate, thawed
1 1/2 cups chopped nuts
Shredded or flaked coconut
Combine margarine, sugar, crushed wafers, orange juice concentrate and nuts. Mix well, then roll into balls. Roll balls in coconut.
BROWN SUGAR SHORTBREAD
2 sticks butter, softened (no substitute)
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
In a mixing bowl, cream butter and sugar. Gradually stir in flour. Turn onto a lightly floured surface and knead until smooth, about 3 minutes. Pat into a 1/3-inch-thick rectangle measuring 11x8 inches. Cut into 2x1-inch strips. Place 1 inch apart on ungreased baking sheets. Prick with a fork. Bake at 300 degrees for 25 minutes or until bottoms begin to brown. Cool 5 minutes; remove to a wire rack to cool completely. Makes 3 1/2 dozen.
CRANBERRY WHITE CHOCOLATE COOKIES
2 3/4 cups all-purpose flour, spooned and leveled
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 stick unsalted butter, room temperature
4 ounces block-style cream cheese, room temperature
1 1/2 cups sugar
1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla
1 large egg, room temperature
8 ounces white baking chocolate, finely chopped, or white chocolate chips
1 1/2 cups fresh cranberries, quartered
Whisk together flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt and set aside.
In a large bowl, cream butter and cream cheese with sugar and vanilla. Add egg and mix to combine. Slowly mix in dry ingredients until evenly combined. Fold in white chocolate, then cranberries.
Place rack in center position in oven. Line baking sheets with parchment paper. Roll dough into 1-inch balls and arrange on prepared baking sheet 2 inches apart (you can stick a few pieces of cranberry on each cookie dough ball for prettier presentation). Bake at 375 degrees for 8 to 10 minutes or until lightly golden around the edges (when removing cookies from the oven, press a few white chocolate chunks or chips on warm cookies for prettier presentation).
The cookies will be soft when removed from the oven. Cool 5 to 10 minutes on baking sheet, until slightly hardened, then remove to a rack to cool completely.
Note: If you have a kitchen scale, 2 3/4 cups of flour is 340 grams.
CHEESE WAFERS
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 stick margarine
8 ounces sharp Cheddar cheese, grated
1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
Dash of salt
1 cup finely chopped pecans
Blend all ingredients with a mixer. Shape into logs the size of a half-dollar. Wrap in waxed paper or plastic wrap. Refrigerate. Slice into 1/4-inch wafers. Bake at 450 degrees for 10 minutes. Makes several dozen.
SAUSAGE-EGG SOUFFLE
1 pound mild bulk sausage
6 slices bread, toasted
6 eggs
2 cups milk
1/2 teaspoon dry mustard
Salt and pepper
1 cup grated Cheddar cheese
Brown the sausage; drain. Cut each slice of toast into 4 pieces. Beat together the eggs, milk and seasonings. In a casserole layer half the toast, half the sausage and sprinkle on half the cheese. Pour half the custard over the layers. Repeat layers once more. Cover and bake at 325 degrees for 45 minutes to 1 hour or until the souffle has puffed up. Let sit for 5 minutes before serving. Casserole is best made 24 hours ahead and refrigerated until ready to bake. Serves 4.
FESTIVE CURRIED FRUIT
1 (29-ounce) can pear halves
1 (29-ounce) can peach halves
1 (17-ounce) can light sweet cherries, pitted
1 (20-ounce) can pineapple chunks
1 (11-ounce) can mandarin orange sections
1 (17-ounce) can apricots
1/2 cup white raisins
3/4 cup sugar
1/4 teaspoon salt
3 tablespoons butter
3 tablespoons flour
1/2 to 1 teaspoon curry powder
1/2 cup white wine
Drain all fruit, reserving juice. Measure 3/4 cup fruit juice and set aside. Soak raisins in hot water to cover for 10 minutes; drain. Mix fruit juice with sugar, salt, butter and flour. Heat but do not boil, stirring until thick. Fold warm sauce into drained fruit and raisins. Add curry powder and wine. Let stand 3 hours. Pour mixture into a baking dish and bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. May be refrigerated and reheated the next day. Improves with age. Serves 8 to 10.
SWEET POTATO BISCUITS WITH ORANGE HONEY BUTTER
ORANGE HONEY BUTTER
4 tablespoons butter or margarine, softened
2 tablespoons honey
1 teaspoon grated orange zest
BISCUITS
1 cup self-rising flour
1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 tablespoon brown sugar
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
4 tablespoons butter
1 (15-ounce) can sweet potatoes or 1 large sweet potato, cooked and peeled
For the honey butter, combine butter, honey and zest. Cover and refrigerate until needed.
For the biscuits, in a large bowl, combine flour, cinnamon, brown sugar and baking powder. Divide butter into pieces and scatter on top of flour mixture. Work the butter pieces into the flour with a pastry cutter, two knives or your fingertips until the pieces are about the size of peas. Mash enough sweet potatoes to measure 3/4 cup. Add, stirring only enough to moisten the flour and hold the dough together.
Turn the dough onto a lightly floured surface. Knead gently 2 to 3 strokes. Using a light touch, pat or roll to about 1/2-inch thickness. Cut biscuits using a floured 2-inch cutter, leaving as little dough between cuts as possible. Gather remaining dough and re-roll one time. Discard remaining scraps.
Place biscuits on a greased baking sheet with sides touching for soft Southern-style biscuits. If you prefer biscuits with crisp sides, place biscuits on the baking sheet close together, but not touching.
Bake at 450 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes or until tops are browned. Serve hot out of the oven. Split biscuits in half and fill with Orange Honey Butter.