TUPELO – When Guillermo "BJ" Ramirez was growing up in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, he learned to make traditional dishes like huevos rancheros and tortillas.
But it wasn't until he moved to Tupelo 13 years ago that he discovered his true talent – grilling.
"I saw everybody barbecuing stuff and decided I wanted to try it," he said. "I was 18 or 19 when I got my first grill. I didn't know what to put on meat. I went to Walmart and got some stuff – I messed up a couple of times before I got it right."
Now, Ramirez, 31, cooks at least five times a week on his Blackstone Griddle or the smoker.
He's usually preparing food for his wife, Nikki, and the three children they share – Jason, Dylan and Dalton.
"I have to cook several different things," he said. "One doesn't like this, and one doesn't like that."
Sometimes, he cooks for his friends on the weekends, and once he grilled some lamb for co-workers at Style Line Furniture in Verona.
He likes to cook steaks on the grill, but his specialty is authentic Mexican fare, like quesadillas and street tacos.
"I can also do smoked chicken, baked beans and cole slaw – that's the American stuff," he said. "I've also learned to fry fish and make fried green tomatoes."
One of his favorite things to cook is fried mashed potatoes from Nikki's leftovers.
"She'll make mashed potatoes one night, and the next night, I mix the leftovers with an egg, jalapeños and onions. I make that into patties and deep-fry them. We have them with fried fish."
Ramirez doesn't use cookbooks – his mother never used one – so most of what he makes is either from memory or is experimental.
"I always put stuff together and see how it goes – whatever I've got in the fridge," he said. "Nikki says I do fancy stuff out of nothing."
One day, Ramirez would like to have his own restaurant in Tupelo, specializing in traditional Mexican food like tacos, quesadillas and ceviche.
"I enjoy seeing others enjoy what I cook," he said. "When I cook, I ask Nikki four or five times, 'Do you like it?' And then again in a minute, I'll say, 'Do you like it? Tell me what it needs.' She always says it's good."
COWBOY COLESLAW
1 bag shredded cole slaw
3 tablespoons mayonnaise
1 tomato, chopped
5 green onions, chopped
Pepper
Combine all ingredients and mix with your hands. Refrigerate.
STEAK QUESADILLAS
2 to 3 chuck-eye steaks, finely chopped
Salt and pepper
Flour tortillas
Mexican cheese blend
Guacamole, pico de gallo, green or red sauce
Season the chopped chuck-eye meat with salt and pepper. Cook over high heat on a grill griddle or in a cast-iron pan for 15 to 20 minutes, stirring constantly.
Push meat to the side of the griddle. Place flour tortillas on grill and get them hot. Place some meat down the middle of each tortilla. Sprinkle with cheese. Remove from heat, and top with guacamole, pico, and green or red sauce.
AL PASTOR STREET TACOS
1 (6- to 7-pound) Boston butt or pork shoulder
Ground achiote pepper
Adobo powder
Pineapple chunks and juice
Sliced onions
Small corn tortillas (for street tacos)
Cilantro
Red or green sauce
Sliced radishes and cucumbers
Lime wedges
Cut the meat from the pork shoulder, and dice into small pieces. Season with achiote pepper and adobo powder. Add pineapple chunks and juice and sliced onions. Let rest a couple of hours in the refrigerator.
Cook meat over high heat on a on a grill griddle or in a cast-iron pan for 15 to 20 minutes, stirring constantly. Push meat to the side of the griddle. Place corn tortillas on grill and get them hot.
Place some meat down the middle of each corn tortilla. Sprinkle with cilantro and cooked onions and red or green sauce. Serve with sliced radishes and cucumbers, and lime wedges.
STREET CORN
2 cans whole kernel corn, drained
2 heaping tablespoons mayonnaise
4 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
Fresh lime juice
Chili powder or cayenne powder
Place drained corn in a serving dish. Add mayonnaise and Parmesan. Squeeze fresh lime juice over all and mix again. Sprinkle with chili powder or cayenne pepper.
SMOKED CHICKEN
4 chicken quarters
Fajita seasoning
Juice of 1/2 orange
Season chicken with fajita seasoning. Squeeze fresh orange juice over all. Put on a smoker at 250 degrees and cook for 3 hours.
GUACAMOLE
2 avocados
1/4 cup pico de gallo
Chopped cilantro
Juice of 1/2 lime
Salt and pepper
Remove pit and skin from avocados. Place avocado flesh in a bowl and mash with a fork. Add pico de gallo, chopped cilantro and lime juice. Season with salt and pepper.