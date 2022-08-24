In today's world, grocery shopping can seem more like a burden than an opportunity to gather supplies for your family's favorite meals. With prices of everyday ingredients fluctuating almost daily, it's important for many families to make their dollars go further at the store.
Easy ways to stretch your grocery budget, like using versatile ingredients, can make the checkout experience a little less impactful on your household's finances. Consider the benefits of mushrooms, which provide a delicious flavor in favorite recipes while extending portions in an affordable way.
Low-calorie, low-sodium, fat-free and cholesterol-free, mushrooms are nutrient rich and can play a starring role in a variety of meals. With an array of fresh varieties and nearly endless ways to prepare them, they can be your powerhouse from the produce department.
GARLIC-ROSEMARY BUTTER-ROASTED CHICKEN THIGHS AND VEGGIES WITH MUSHROOM ORZO RISOTTO
CHICKEN
8 boneless, skinless chicken thighs
Sald and pepper
6 tablespoons unsalted butter
16 ounces mushrooms, quartered
3 zucchini, sliced in half moons
3 large carrots, thinly sliced
4 sprigs fresh rosemary, leaves removed and roughly chopped
4 cloves garlic, minced
ORZO
4 cups chicken or vegetable broth
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 small yellow onion, diced
2 garlic cloves, minced
16 ounces mushrooms, finely chopped
1 cup uncooked orzo pasta
1/8 teaspoon black pepper
1/3 cup white wine
1/3 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
Pat chicken dry. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. In large skillet over medium-high heat, melt butter. Sear chicken until brown, 4 to 5 minutes on each side.
In large bowl, toss mushrooms, zucchini and carrots with rosemary and garlic.
On large baking sheet, spread vegetables. Nestle chicken into vegetables. Drizzle with juices from pan.
Bake at 450 degrees for 20 minutes until chicken is cooked through and vegetables are tender.
For the orzo, in small pot over medium-low heat, warm broth.
Using skillet from chicken over medium heat, add butter and olive oil. Add onion, garlic and mushrooms. Cook, stirring occasionally, until onions soften, 3 to 4 minutes.
Add orzo and black pepper. Stir and cook orzo 2 minutes. Add white wine and cook until evaporated, about 1 minute.
Add broth to orzo, 2/3 cup at a time, stirring until liquid is absorbed. Repeat with remaining broth, waiting until last batch is absorbed before adding next. Remove from heat and stir in Parmesan.
Serve in individual bowls with chicken and roasted vegetables atop mushroom orzo risotto. Serves 4.
BLENDED PASTA SAUCE
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 medium yellow onion, finely chopped
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 pound mushrooms, finely chopped
1 pound 80% lean ground beef
1 tablespoon Italian seasoning
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 (24-ounce) jar marinara sauce
Cooked pasta
Salt and pepper
Grated Parmesan cheese
In large pot over medium heat, add oil and cook onions, stirring occasionally, until just soft, about 3 minutes. Add garlic and cook 1 minute.
Add mushrooms and cook 5 minutes, or until mushrooms are soft and reduced in size.
Add ground beef, Italian seasoning and salt; cook until browned throughout, about 6 minutes, stirring and breaking up lumps. Skim off fat, leaving about 2 tablespoons.
Stir in marinara sauce and reduce heat to low. Cook 10 minutes.
Serve over cooked pasta, season with salt and pepper, to taste, and top with grated Parmesan.
CREAMY SPINACH, MUSHROOM AND LASAGNA SOUP
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 medium onion, diced
8 ounces mushrooms, sliced
1 (24-ounce) jar marinara sauce
1 (15-ounce) can diced tomatoes
2 tablespoons tomato paste
2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar
1 teaspoon granulated sugar
1 tablespoon dried basil
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon oregano
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1 bay leaf
3 cups vegetable broth
6 lasagna noodles, broken into pieces
1/2 cup heavy cream
5 ounces fresh baby spinach
1 cup whole milk ricotta
1/2 cup shredded Mozzarella cheese
Heat large pot over medium heat. Add olive oil, garlic, onion and mushrooms. Cook, stirring occasionally, until onions and mushrooms soften, 4 to 5 minutes.
Add marinara, diced tomatoes, tomato paste, vinegar, sugar, basil, salt, oregano, pepper, bay leaf and broth. Bring to boil over high heat then reduce heat to low and simmer. Add lasagna noodles and cook, stirring often, until softened, about 15 minutes.
Remove from heat and remove bay leaf. Stir in heavy cream and spinach until wilted, 2 to 3 minutes.
Divide between bowls and top each with dollop of ricotta and a sprinkle of Mozzarella. Serves 4.
