NETTLETON • When Becky Young was about 7 years old – and unbeknownst to her mother – she'd stand in a kitchen chair so she could reach the stove to cook.
"I was fixing food for the men who were building Jones Chapel Church," said Young, 70. "I'd make them fresh peas and corn and cornbread. Mama didn't know. Then at church one Sunday, they told Mama what a good meal they'd had, and she said, 'Say what?'"
Young was born in Griffin, Georgia, but raised between Amory and Nettleton. The fourth of five children and the only girl, she was a Baptist all her life until about three years ago, when she started going to Skyline Church of Christ in Tupelo.
"It's unreal how nice the people at Skyline are," she said. "After I had a fall, they fed us for over a month. I didn't have to cook a single meal."
Every Sunday after Sunday school and before the second church service, the Youngs and six other couples take food to share for lunch.
"I usually take three or four dishes, like meatloaf, dessert and a couple of vegetables," she said. "Last week, I made two-and-a-half gallons of dressing, candied sweet potatoes and a coconut cake, and they ate every bit. They don't like me to take more than that – they rest of them say it makes them look bad."
Most of the recipes Young uses were her mother's or her grandmother's, but she does try new ones from time to time.
"Bell's Best is my favorite cookbook," she said. "I've wore out three of them. I think I'm on my fourth one."
Young worked on and off for 17 years at Aircap/MTD in Verona and spent another 30 in the kitchen at Country Square restaurant on Highway 371 near Amory.
Today, the majority of the cooking she does is for her church and her family, which includes her husband, Donald, and their six children, 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grands.
"I cook every day, at least five meals a week," she said. "When I cook, I invite the kids, and if they can, they come. I text them every morning and tell them what I'm going to have, and they text back if they're coming so I know how much to fix."
Young might make a meatloaf, creamed potatoes, peas, corn, cornbread and a pie or cake; or fried chicken, mac and cheese, butterbeans, green beans, biscuits and a cobbler.
"I have to have it ready by 5 or 5:30 though," she said, "because I go to bed before dark."
SWEET POTATO DUMPLINGS
1 (8-count) package frozen sweet potato patties
2 cans refrigerated crescent rolls
2 cups sugar
2 tablespoons flour
2 cups water
2 sticks margarine
2 teaspoons vanilla flavoring
Cinnamon to taste
Cut each sweet potato patty in half. Starting at the wide end of a crescent roll, place a half patty in each. Place the rolls in a greased 9x13-inch baking dish.
In a saucepan, combine sugar and flour. Add water, margarine and vanilla. Bring to a boil for a couple of minutes. Pour hot mixture over dumplings. Sprinkle with cinnamon. Bake at 350 degrees for about 20 minutes.
I DON'T KNOW
2 cans refrigerated crescent rolls, divided
2 (8-ounce) blocks cream cheese, at room temperature
2 cups sugar
1 stick butter
1 teaspoon cinnamon plus 1 teaspoon sugar
Unroll one can of crescent rolls and place on the bottom of a greased 9x13-inch casserole. Combine cream cheese and sugar and spread over the layer of crescent rolls. Unroll the second can of crescent rolls and place over the cream cheese mixture.
Melt the butter and pour over the top. Combine the cinnamon and sugar and sprinkle over all. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes.
CHOCOLATE PIES
FILLING
1 (12-ounce) can evaporated milk
2 1/2 cups whole milk, plus a splash
1 stick butter
2 cups sugar
1/3 cup cornstarch
1/4 cup cocoa powder
8 egg yolks
1 tablespoon vanilla
2 baked deep-dish pie crusts
MERINGUE
8 egg whites
1/3 to 1/2 cup sugar
1 tablespoon vanilla
Place evaporated milk, 2 1/2 cups whole milk and butter in a microwave-safe bowl and heat until boiling, about 15 minutes.
Combine sugar, cornstarch, cocoa powder, egg yolks and a splash of milk in a saucepan. Heat over medium heat to start the sugar melting. Add the evaporated milk mixture from the microwave and the vanilla. The mixture should be thick enough to pour into the crusts. If not, stir continuously until mixture thickens.
Divide mixture between two pre-baked pie crusts.
Beat egg whites until stiff peaks form. Add the sugar and vanilla and beat again. Top each pie with meringue and brown in the oven at 350 degrees for about 13 minutes or until golden brown.
COCONUT PIES
1 (12-ounce) can evaporated milk
2 1/2 cups whole milk, plus a splash
1 stick butter
2 cups sugar
1/3 cup cornstarch
8 egg yolks
1 tablespoon vanilla
2 cups frozen coconut, thawed
2 baked deep-dish pie crusts
MERINGUE
8 egg whites
1/3 to 1/2 cup sugar
1 tablespoon vanilla
Coconut, for sprinkling (optional)
Place evaporated milk, 2 1/2 cups whole milk and butter in a microwave-safe bowl and heat until boiling, about 15 minutes.
Combine sugar, cornstarch, egg yolks and a splash of milk in a saucepan. Heat over medium heat to start the sugar melting. Add the evaporated milk mixture from the microwave, the vanilla and the coconut. The mixture should be thick enough to pour into the crusts. If not, stir continuously until mixture thickens.
Divide mixture between two pre-baked pie crusts.
Beat egg whites until stiff peaks form. Add the sugar and vanilla and beat again. Top each pie with meringue and sprinkle with coconut, if desired. Brown in the oven at 350 degrees for about 13 minutes or until golden brown
EASY COCONUT CAKE
1 (15-ounce) box yellow cake mix, prepared
1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed
1 can Coco Lopez Cream of Coconut
1 (8-ounce) tub whipped topping
2 packages frozen coconut, thawed
Prepare the cake mix according to package directions and bake in a 9x13-inch pan.
When the cake is done, remove it from the oven and poke holes all over the top.
Combine condensed milk and cream of coconut in a microwave-safe bowl and heat for 3 to 4 minutes. Pour over the cake, and let it cool. Spread whipped topping over the cake and cover with coconut. Keep refrigerated.
CHICKEN AND DRESSING
4 pounds corn meal
16 eggs, divided
2/3 cup vegetable oil
Milk
4 cans cream of celery soup
4 cans cream of chicken soup
Sage, to taste
2 tablespoons poultry seasoning
Salt and pepper to taste
1 pound frozen chopped onions
2 to 4 slices loaf bread, torn into pieces
10-pounds of chicken pieces, either breasts or legs and thighs
1 stick butter, melted
Mix and bake two large pans of cornbread: For each pan, use 2 pounds corn meal, 4 eggs, 1/3 cup oil and enough milk to make it soupy. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.
When the cornbread is cool, crumble it into a large dishpan. Add soups, sage, poultry seasoning, remaining 8 eggs, onions and loaf bread.
Boil the chicken and when cool, remove the meat and pull it into pieces. Discard skin and bones. Reserve the broth.
Add the butter and chicken to soup mixture in the dishpan. Mix well and add enough reserved broth to make the mixture soupy. Pour into a large roasting pan. Bake at 350 degrees until dressing is set around the edges, about 2 hours.
MEATLOAF
1 pound ground beef
1 pound ground chuck
1 packet Sauer's meatloaf mix
2 eggs, beaten
1 1/2 cups ketchup, divided
1 cup breadcrumbs
1/4 cup chopped onion
1/4 cup chopped bell pepper
2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese, divided
In a large bowl, combine meats, meatloaf mix, eggs, 1 cup ketchup, breadcrumbs, onion and bell pepper. Mix well. Transfer meatloaf to a large sheet of parchment paper and mash it flat in an oblong shape. Sprinkle with 1 1/2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese.
Starting at the narrow end of the meat, begin rolling the meatloaf like a jelly roll, tucking in the sides as you go. Place meatloaf in an oblong baking dish and pour remaining 1/2 cup of ketchup on top. Cover with foil and bake about 1 hour at 350 degrees. Sprinkle remaining 1/2 cup cheese over the top and let it melt before serving.