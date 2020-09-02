Now that school is in session again, it’s time to get back into the routine of family meals in the evenings that are simple and tasty.
With all the extra stress of the COVID-19 pandemic, easy one-pot meals take some of the worry out of meal-planning and preparation. After all, the most important part of supper should be sitting down together to visit, linger and talk about the day.
Try these recipes for Pasta Primavera or Cheesy Taco Pasta when you want to get a nutritious, delicious meal on the table. Once the prep work is done, dinner is done in a flash.
PASTA PRIMAVERA
2 cloves garlic, smashed
2 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
6 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature, divided
1 tablespoon finely grated lemon zest
1 medium shallot, minced
12 ounces dried short pasta, such as penne, fusilli, or orecchiette
4 cups hot water
6 asparagus spears, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces on the diagonal
1 small zucchini, diced
1 cup julienned carrots
3/4 cup diced orange or yellow bell pepper
1 1/4 cups broccolini (about 3 ounces), trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces
1/2 cup sugar snap peas, strings removed and halved on the diagonal (about 2 ounces)
1/2 cup fresh or frozen peas
10 cherry tomatoes, halved
3/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese, plus more for serving
2 tablespoons thinly sliced fresh basil leaves
Pinch red pepper flakes
Mince and mash garlic and 1/2 teaspoon salt together to make a paste. Transfer to a small bowl, add 4 tablespoons of the butter and the lemon zest, and mash together until combined; set aside.
Melt the remaining 2 tablespoons butter in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add shallot and sauté until softened and beginning to brown, 2 to 3 minutes.
Add the pasta, hot water, and remaining 2 teaspoons salt. Cover and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat back to medium-high, uncover, and cook until the pasta is al dente, about 8 minutes. Stir the pasta occasionally, loosening noodles that stick to the bottom or sides of the pot.
Add the asparagus, zucchini, carrots, bell pepper, broccolini, sugar snap peas, and peas. Stir and cook uncovered until the vegetables are crisp-tender and the cooking liquid has reduced into a starchy sauce, about 2 minutes.
Stir in the tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, and garlic-lemon butter. Once the cheese and butter have melted, the cooking liquid should be significantly reduced, leaving only a silky sauce. Serve in bowls garnished with red pepper flakes, basil, and more Parmesan cheese. Serves 6.
CHEESY TACO PASTA
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 cup diced onion
1 pound lean ground beef
1 tablespoon taco seasoning
1 clove garlic, minced
1 (15-ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed
3 cups salsa
8 ounces dry elbow macaroni
2 1/2 cups low-sodium chicken broth
1 cup fresh or frozen corn kernels
2 cups shredded Monterey jack cheese, divided
Diced avocado, lime wedges, chopped fresh cilantro, sour cream
Heat the oil in a 4-quart Dutch oven over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add the onion and cook until beginning to brown and soften, about 5 minutes. Add the ground beef, taco seasoning, and garlic and cook, breaking up the meat into small pieces with a wooden spoon, until browned and no pink remains, 5 to 7 minutes.
Add the beans, salsa, and macaroni and stir to combine. Pour in the chicken broth, cover, and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Uncover and cook, stirring occasionally, until the pasta is tender and most of the liquid is absorbed, about 15 minutes. Meanwhile, arrange a rack about 6 inches from the broiler (make sure the pot will fit). Heat the broiler to high.
Stir the corn and 1 1/2 cups of the cheese into the pasta. Sprinkle the remaining 1/2 cup of cheese over the top. Broil until the cheese melts and turns golden-brown, 2 to 3 minutes. Cool for 5 minutes before serving with your favorite taco fixings. Serves 4 to 6.
CHICKEN TACO SOUP
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 medium yellow onion, diced
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 tablespoon chili powder
1 tablespoon ground cumin
2 teaspoons paprika
2 teaspoons dried oregano
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
4 cups low-sodium chicken broth
1 (15-ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed
1 (15-ounce) can diced tomatoes
1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts
1 cup fresh or frozen corn kernels
Sliced scallions, shredded cheese, crushed tortilla chips
Heat the oil in a large Dutch oven over medium heat until shimmering. Add the onion and garlic, and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 5 minutes. Add the chili powder, cumin, paprika, oregano, salt, and pepper, and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the broth, beans, and tomatoes and their juices, then stir to combine.
Add the chicken and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer, and simmer until the chicken is cooked through and registers an internal temperature of 165, 10 to 14 minutes, depending on the thickness of the chicken.
Transfer the chicken breasts to a cutting board. Shred the meat with two forks, then return the chicken to the pot. Stir in the corn. Serve topped with the scallions, cheese, and tortilla chips if desired. Serves 4.