OXFORD • When Elizabeth Heiskell got ready to pen her latest cookbook, she decided she wanted to focus on how to celebrate the everyday.
"There are so many more Mondays in a year than there are Thanksgiving Days or Christmas Days," she said. "So why not pull out the good napkins and china on a Monday?"
"Come on Over!" is broken down into nine chapters: Weekdays, Party Days, Delta Days, Summer Days, Beach Days, Game Days, School Days, Diet Days and Cheat Days.
"These are super easy recipes you can make and not feel intimidated by," said Heiskell, who has a catering business in Oxford and is the food contributor for the "Today" show.
With the holidays fast approaching, Heiskell is acutely aware that inviting folks over to eat can make the host feel extremely vulnerable.
"Bringing people into your home can make you feel like you're being judged," she said. "That's why you want recipes that are easy, so you're not sweating in the kitchen and exhausted by the time your guests arrive."
Entertaining family is often easier than having friends over, she said
"Family is more intimate," she said. "They know your skeletons. There's no reason to get the toothbrush out and start scrubbing the baseboards for them."
For that matter, she said, you don't need to be scrubbing the baseboards for anybody.
"Don't clean below waist level," she said. "Nobody's looking at your floors. Focus on the big things. People just feel fortunate to be invited. After COVID, you don't really have to do anything – it's like shooting fish in a barrel. You could put out some smoked nuts and bourbon and people would be like, 'This is the best party ever!' Expectations are really low right now."
Because holidays come with added stress – shopping and decorating and trying to get the house straight – Heiskell relies on simple recipes.
"You want it to be fabulous, but it doesn't have to be hard," Heiskell said. "My beef tenderloin recipe has four ingredients, and I think the crab salad has five."
And if you do find yourself running behind, don't be afraid or embarrassed to pick up pre-made items.
"There are so many amazing products at every grocery store now," she said. "Charcuterie boards are wonderful things. You can pick up everything you need at the store, and put it on a board. If I'm short on time, I'm calling my local barbecue place. But I may make a fabulous homemade dessert. You don't have to do this alone."
BEEF TENDERLOIN
BEEF
5 pounds beef tenderloin, cleaned, trimmed, and silverskin removed
1/2 stick salted butter, room temperature
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
2 tablespoons salt
2 tablespoons pepper
HORSERADISH MAYONNAISE
2 cups mayonnaise
1 (8-ounce) jar prepared horseradish, drained well
1/2 cup sour cream
2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning
1 teaspoon pepper
Salt
For the beef: Preheat the oven to 500 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil.
Place the beef tenderloin on the baking sheet. Rub with the butter, drizzle with the Worcestershire and season with salt and pepper on all sides. Tuck the tail of the tenderloin underneath to ensure the meat will cook evenly. (The tenderloin should look like a piece of cord wood, the same thickness from end to end.)
Open the oven door and quickly put the tenderloin inside. (The longer the door is open, the more heat will escape.) For a medium-rare tenderloin, cook for exactly 25 minutes, and for a rare tenderloin, cook for 22 minutes.
Remove from the oven and allow the meat to rest for 10 minutes before serving, to allow all the fibers in the meat to reabsorb the juices. Slice and serve with Horseradish Mayonnaise. Serves 10 as a plated dinner, or 20 as part of a cocktail buffet.
For the Horseradish Mayonnaise: Mix together the mayonnaise, horseradish, sour cream, Worcestershire, Cajun seasoning, pepper and salt to taste in a small bowl. Cover and refrigerate until you're ready to serve. (You can make this up to 5 days in advance.)
CORNBREAD SALAD
1 (1-ounce) package ranch dressing
1 1/2 cups sour cream
1 1/2 cups mayonnaise
1 (8-inch) skillet cornbread, cooled and crumbled
10 slices cooked bacon, chopped
8 ounces Cheddar cheese, shredded by hand
3 fresh medium tomatoes, chopped
2 (15-ounce) cans whole kernel corn, drained
1 cup chopped red bell pepper
1 cup chopped green onions, white and green parts
1/2 head iceberg lettuce, thinly sliced
In a medium bowl, whisk together ranch dressing mix, sour cream and mayonnaise. Set aside.
Place half of the cornbread crumbles on the bottom of a deep glass serving dish followed by half of each of the bacon, cheese, tomatoes, corn, bell pepper, green onions and lettuce. Drizzle with half of the ranch dressing mixture.
Repeat these layers, reserving a little bit of everything for the top. For the last layer, toss the reserved ingredients together and scatter on top, then drizzle with more dressing. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours before serving. Serves 10.
POTS DE CREME
1 cup (6 ounces) semisweet chocolate chips
2 large eggs
2/3 cup light cream, heated just to boiling
In the jar of a blender, combine the chocolate, eggs and cream. Cover and blend on high speed for about 3 minutes, until the chocolate chips are completely melted.
Pour into six 4-ounce demitasse cups or 6-ounce custard cups. Refrigerate, covered, for at least 4 hours before serving.
If desired, top with whipped cream, caramel sauce, fresh berries with mint, peppermint bark, or toffee bits.