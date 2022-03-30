TUPELO – Cooking has always been a passion for Sophie Vézina. The Quebec native grew up around rich foods like cream, butter, cheese and chocolate.
“Spending time at the table is very cultural, and many of our happiest and even saddest moments revolve around food,” Vézina said. “However, while food brought many cherishable moments and our French-Canadian culinary experience was delicious, it was not always healthy.”
Fortunately, Vézina’s mother was conscientious about clean eating, so Vézina learned early to eat lots of plant-based foods and save the rich stuff for treats.
“You can change your eating habits, and it doesn’t have to be joyless,” said Vézina, 54. “It can be pleasant to be in the kitchen.”
When Vézina and her husband, Pierre Robidoux, moved to Mississippi for his job in 2011, she realized she had an opportunity to change people’s lives with exercise and nutrition.
“I wanted to have an impact and teach people,” she said.
Vézina became a personal trainer and fitness nutritionist the same year, and now has a fitness studio in Tupelo.
“Diet is everything,” she said. “It’s more than exercise. You can never outrun bad eating habits, and if you want to feel good, what you put on your plate is as important as physical exercise.”
When Vézina trains clients, the first thing she tells them is to get rid of processed foods.
“If it comes in a box, sorry,” she said. “But clean eating is not just about removing things from the diet. It’s also about adding to it, like nutrient-dense foods – kale, spinach, quinoa, avocados, lentils.”
When clients first come to see Vezina, she has them keep a food journal to see when they eat, why they eat, what they eat and how they feel after they eat. She would also ask the women she was working with about their favorite recipes.
“Then, I’d see if we could turn them into a healthier version,” she said. “That’s what led me to write a cookbook.”
The cookbook, “Sophie’s Healthy Choice Recipes,” is available on Amazon. Some recipes have no sugar, other than maple syrup or honey; some are made with anti-inflammatory herbs and spices; some are vegetarian; and many are gluten-free.
“I learned with years of experience that in our modern Western culture what Hippocrates said, ‘Let food be thy medicine, and let medicine be thy food' is more accurate than ever,” she said. “I don’t deny the importance of medicine, but I know that making better eating choices is something we have control over and that it can definitely improve our health.”
SOPHIE'S DAL
1 large onion, finely chopped
2 tablespoons unrefined organic coconut oil
3 ribs celery, finely chopped
2 tablespoons freshly minced garlic
1 tablespoon turmeric powder
2 tablespoons minced fresh ginger root
1/2 small red cabbage, finely chopped
1 (15-ounce) can organic fire-roasted tomatoes
2 tablespoons tomato paste
2 cups organic vegetable broth
1/2 cup dried lentils
1 teaspoon curry powder
1 tablespoon cumin
1 tablespoon black cumin seeds
1 teaspoon Garam Masala
1/2 teaspoon paprika
1/2 teaspoon coriander seeds
Pinch of cayenne pepper
1 medium sweet potato, cubed
2 cups finely chopped kale
1 (15-ounce) can organic coconut milk
Fresh cilantro, for garnish
Sauté onions in coconut oil; add celery and cook until soft. Add garlic, turmeric and ginger and cook for 1 to 2 minutes. Add cabbage, tomatoes, tomato paste, vegetable broth, lentils and the remaining spices. Cook for about 15 minutes.
Add the sweet potato and cook another 10 minutes, until the potatoes and lentils are soft. Add the kale and coconut milk and cook 5 more minutes. Serve with fresh cilantro. Serves 4.
TURKEY LETTUCE WRAPS
1 pound ground turkey or beef
2 teaspoons Asian sesame oil
1 large onion, chopped
2 tablespoons minced garlic
1 tablespoon Bragg Aminos Seasoning Sauce
1/4 cup gluten-free hoisin sauce
2 teaspoons minced fresh ginger
1 tablespoon rice vinegar
2 teaspoons Asian chili pepper sauce
1 (8-ounce) can water chestnuts, drained and finely chopped
4 green onions, thinly sliced
1 red or yellow bell pepper, chopped
16 Boston or butter lettuce leaves
In a large skillet over medium heat, cook turkey (or beef) with sesame oil, stirring often to break up the meat. Add onion, garlic, Bragg sauce, hoisin sauce, ginger, vinegar and chili pepper sauce, cooking until meat is crumbled and brown.
Add water chestnuts, green onion and bell peppers, cooking until onions begin to wilt, about 2 minutes.
Arrange lettuce leaves on the outer edge of a serving platter and place meat mixture in the center. Spoon meat into lettuce leaves and eat like a taco. Serves 6.
AFRICAN PEANUT SOUP
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 onion, chopped
1 sweet potato, peeled and diced
1/2 rutabaga, peeled and diced
2 carrots, peeled and diced
2 garlic cloves, minced
8 cups vegetable broth
1 cup uncooked wild rice
1 teaspoon ground thyme
1 teaspoon Thai curry
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 (24-ounce) jar organic tomato salsa
1 cup chopped fresh cilantro
1 (15-ounce) can garbanzo beans, rinsed
1 cup diced zucchini
2/3 cup crunchy organic unsweetened peanut butter
Crushed peanuts, for garnish
In a large saucepan, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Sauté onion until translucent. Add sweet potato, rutabaga, carrot and garlic, stirring occasionally, about 5 minutes. Add broth, rice, thyme, curry and cumin and stir.
Bring to a boil, reduce heat, cover and simmer until rice is tender, about 18 to 20 minutes. Add salsa, cilantro, garbanzo beans and zucchini, cooking until zucchini is tender, about 10 minutes. Add peanut butter and stir until melted. Heat thoroughly and serve garnished with crushed peanuts. Serves 8.
MEXICAN BEAN SALAD
2 (15-ounce) cans organic tri-bean blend, rinsed
1 (15-ounce) can organic garbanzo beans, rinsed
1 red onion, finely chopped
1 orange bell pepper, chopped
1 yellow bell pepper, chopped
20 cherry tomatoes, halved
1/2 cup chopped cucumber
1 avocado, peeled and cut in cubes
1 cup fresh cilantro, finely chopped
1 clove garlic, crushed
1/2 cup olive oil
1/2 cup red wine vinegar
3 tablespoons fresh lime juice
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1/2 tablespoon ground cumin
1/2 teaspoon chili powder
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
In a large bowl, combine beans, onion, bell peppers, tomatoes, cucumber, avocado, cilantro and garlic.
In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, vinegar, lime juice, lemon juice, cumin, chili powder and salt and pepper to taste.
Pour dressing over vegetables, mixing well. Chill thoroughly and serve cold. Serves 6.
QUINOA STUFFED PEPPERS
1 cup quinoa
2 cups low-sodium organic chicken broth
8 bell peppers, any color
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 pound lean organic ground turkey or beef
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 cup chopped onion
1/2 cup finely chopped carrot
3/4 cup finely chopped mushrooms
1 clove garlic, minced
1 1/2 cups homemade or organic tomato sauce
1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh basil
1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese
1 cup shredded Mozzarella or Cheddar cheese
Cook quinoa in chicken broth according to package directions.
Cut tops off peppers, removing pulp and seeds.
Bring a large pot of water to a boil and steam peppers for 5 minutes; set aside.
In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat and add meat, cooking until no longer pink, then add salt and pepper, and remove from skillet.
Add onion, carrot, mushrooms and garlic to skillet, cooking until vegetables are tender, 4 to 5 minutes.
Return meat to skillet and add cooked quinoa, tomato sauce, salt, pepper and crushed red pepper flakes and continue cooking until fully heated, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from heat and add basil and feta cheese
Place peppers on a baking dish, filling each cavity with about 3/4 cup quinoa mixture. Top with Mozzarella or Cheddar and bake at 350 degrees about 15 minutes, then run under the broiler to lightly brown the cheese. Serves 8.
CHICKEN CACCIATORE
1 whole chicken, cut in pieces without skin, or 6 skinless chicken breast halves
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1/2 cup quinoa flour
3 tablespoons olive oil
1 large red bell pepper, chopped
1 onion, chopped
3 garlic cloves, finely chopped
1 (28-ounce) can diced organic fire-roasted tomatoes with juice
3/4 cup reduced-sodium chicken broth
3 tablespoons drained capers
1 1/2 teaspoons dried oregano
1/4 cup coarsely chopped fresh basil
Sprinkle chicken pieces with salt and the pepper. Dredge chicken pieces in quinoa flour to lightly coat.
In a large, heavy sauté pan, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add chicken and sauté until brown, about 5 minutes per side.
Add bell pepper, onion and garlic, cooking until tender, about 5 minutes. Add tomatoes with juice, broth, capers and oregano, and bring sauce to a simmer. Continue simmering over medium-low heat until chicken is cooked through, about 30 to 45 minutes. If you prefer it well done, increase cooking time to 1 hour and 30 minutes.
Garnish with basil and serve over quinoa or wild rice. Serves 6.
PAN-GLAZED SALMON WITH BASIL
1 (1 1/2-pound) skinless salmon fillet, cut in 1 1/2-inch cubes
2 tablespoons gluten-tree oyster sauce
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 fresh long red chili, thinly sliced on the bias
4 green onions, cut in 1-inch lengths
1 tablespoon dry white wine (optional)
2 tablespoons water
5 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
Brown rice, for serving
Lime or lemon wedges
In a large bowl, toss salmon cubes with oyster sauce and season lightly with salt and pepper.
In a large nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add salmon and cook, turning once, until browned but barely cooked through, about 6 minutes.
Reduce heat to medium and add chili and green onions, cooking until onions soften, about 2 minutes. Add wine and water, simmering until salmon is just cooked through, about 1 minute; add basil.
Serve with brown rice and garnish with lime or lemon wedges.