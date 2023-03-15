TUPELO – As a child, Paul Williams loved to watch cooking shows on PBS.
"I was always interested in food, probably because I was a very picky eater when I was little," Williams said. "I'd sit in the kitchen and say, 'You need to chop that onion or that celery smaller.' And they'd say, 'If you want it smaller, you cut it up,' so I'd climb up on a stool and do it the way I wanted. I was kind of the critic of the house."
When the Food Network was launched in the 1990s, Williams became a regular viewer of cooks like Emeril Lagasse, Bobby Flay and Alton Brown, and he took a real interest in cooking, learning the basics from the masters.
- Join this exclusive Facebook group to see recipes as well as features on local restaurants and cooks from Daily Journal Food Editor Ginna Parsons.
While in college at Mississippi State, he'd make a big pot of spaghetti sauce and invite his friends over to eat, or catch some ribs on sale and cook for a crowd.
"I'm a firm believer that poverty is the root of all good cuisine," he said. "You make do with what you have."
Williams said he's the type that does a deep-dive into whatever he's interested in at the moment. He bought a meat grinder because he wanted to learn to make his own sausage. He got a pasta roller and learned to make homemade pasta.
"Right now, my thing is bread," said Williams, 49. "I started my own sourdough starter in 2022, but that was a hassle because it had to be fed every day. And I couldn't get consistent results. So I learned how to make pre-ferments, where you combine yeast, flour and water and let it ferment in the fridge for a couple of days. It's more digestible."
He's learned to make rolls, baguettes, boules, loaves and bagels, among other things.
"All this is self-taught," he said. "It's just trial and error from watching YouTube channels."
Williams, a real estate appraiser in Tupelo, cooks just about every night for his wife, Leslie, and anyone else who might be home. The Williamses share four children: Maddie, Braden, Owen and Rosanna.
"Cooking is my ritual," he said. "I come in at the end of the day, ask what everybody wants for supper, and then I'm in the kitchen until it's time to clean up and get ready for bed."
He might fix chicken tenders with green beans and basmati rice, or meatloaf with green beans and mashed potatoes. Once a week, he'll cook a steak with twice-baked potatoes and Brussels sprouts.
"On Saturdays, I'm in the kitchen all day," he said. "It starts with pancakes and a big pan of bacon. If anybody wants scrambled eggs or hash browns, we go there, too. After breakfast, we're all full and comatose for a while. Then, I'll start prepping for whatever we're having Saturday night."
While some might find cooking every day to be a grind, Williams thrives on it.
"I'm just one of those people who needs to be busy," he said. "If I don't have something to keep me busy, I'm just bored to death."
DO YOU KNOW A GOOD COOK? Send your nominations to Ginna Parsons, Cook of the Week, P.O. Box 909, Tupelo, MS 38802. Or you can call (662) 678-1581 or email them to ginna.parsons@journalinc.com.
SALSA
2 (28-ounce) cans diced tomatoes, undrained
1 medium red onion
1 bundle fresh cilantro
4 jalapeños, seeded
1 habañero pepper, seeded
Juice of 3 limes
2 teaspoons salt, or to taste
Place everything in a food processor and pulse until desired consistency is reached. Serve with tortilla chips. Will keep 4 to 5 days in fridge.
BREAD
200 grams milk (about 1 cup), lukewarm
200 grams water (about 1 cup), lukewarm
3/4 tablespoon active yeast
3 tablespoons sugar
600 grams bread flour (about 4 cups)
3/4 tablespoon salt
Combine lukewarm milk and water (temperature should be about 110 degrees). Add yeast and sugar and let sit for 10 minutes.
In a large bowl, combine flour and salt. Add the liquid mixture. Mix with a clean hand until well combined. Let rest 15 minutes.
Start the stretch and fold process. Pull one part of bread up and stretch it until it almost breaks, then fold it over the dough. Turn the dough 90 degrees, and stretch and fold it again. Repeat the process two more times (this should take a total of about 30 seconds). Let rest 15 minutes.
Repeat the stretch and fold process three more times, letting the dough rest 15 minutes between each.
After four stretch and folds, cover dough, put it in a warm place and let it proof for 1 to 2 hours. Dough should double and maybe even triple in size.
Put dough in the refrigerator overnight. When ready to bake, shape the dough into a baguette, rolls, loaf, etc., and let it proof for 2 hours before baking.
RED BEANS
1 (1-pound) bag dried red beans
1 package Country Pleasin' smoked sausage, diced
1 cup chopped onion, or to taste
1 cup chopped celery, or to taste
1 cup chopped bell pepper, or to taste
1 quart chicken stock
Salt and pepper
Hot cooked rice
Soak beans in a large pot of water for 6 to 8 hours overnight, changing the water often.
In a skillet, brown the sausage. Add the diced onion, celery and bell pepper and cook until tender.
Drain the red beans and return to the pot. Add sausage and vegetable mixture and the chicken stock. Cook for at least 2 hours, until beans are tender. Season with salt and pepper. Serve over hot cooked rice.
MEATBALLS
2 eggs
1/4 cup water
2 slices bread
1 pound ground beef
1/2 pound ground pork
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
In a large bowl, combine eggs and water. Add bread and start to break up the mixture with your hands. Add ground beef beef and pork and the seasonings and mix well. Shape into golf ball-sized meatballs. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour. Brown meatballs in a skillet, then finish cooking them in a red sauce.
RED SAUCE
1 white onion, diced
1 bell pepper, diced
1 tablespoon fresh minced garlic
1 tablespoon dried oregano
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 tablespoon bacon drippings
2 (28-ounce) cans whole tomatoes
In a large pot or Dutch oven, saute onion, bell pepper, garlic and oregano in olive oil and bacon fat until tender. Add tomatoes and simmer for 10 minutes.
Carefully transfer mixture to a food processor or blender and puree (you may need to do this in batches). Return mixture to pot and add meatballs. Simmer on low for 1 hour or until meatballs are tender and done.
FUNERAL SANDWICHES
1 dozen homemade or store-bought yeast rolls (can use Hawaiian rolls)
1 stick butter
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1 tablespoon Dijon or spicy mustard
1 tablespoon poppy seeds
1 grilled, smoked or oven-roasted pork tenderloin
8 slices Provolone cheese
1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
Using a sharp knife, cut the top half of the rolls off in one piece. Set the top half aside, and place the bottom half in a pan.
Melt the butter, Worcestershire, mustard and poppy seeds. Brush mixture over the bottom part of the rolls.
Slice the pork thinly and place over the buttered rolls. Top with Provolone slices and sprinkle with cheese. Place the top layer of bread on top of all, and brush with remaining butter mixture.
Cover with foil and bake at 400 degrees for 20 minutes.
PORK BUTT
1 (8-pound) pork butt
Yellow mustard
Salt and pepper
Garlic powder
Paprika
Cayenne pepper
Brown sugar
Rub the pork butt all over with yellow mustard. Sprinkle liberally with spices. Let butt rest for 30 minutes while the grill heats to 275 degrees.
Place butt on center of grill over indirect heat. Cook until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees. Wrap the butt tightly in foil (double-wrapping is best). Return butt to the grill and cook until internal temperature reaches 205 degrees. Let butt rest for 1 to 2 hours.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.