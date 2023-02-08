The National Chicken Council estimated that on Super Bowl weekend in 2022, Americans would devour 1.42 billion wings. Traditionally, more wings are eaten on that one weekend than any other time of the year.
To find out where the best chicken wings are in Northeast Mississippi, the Daily Journal released a poll on social media, and more than 50 people responded with their go-to restaurants for wings. We called a few of the top spots to find out what keeps customers coming back.
"Our customers always want to know why our wings are always on point, and the answer isn’t complicated: just patience really," said Adam Morgan, owner of Blue Canoe in Tupelo. "Wings aren’t complicated at all. There’s a few things that can be done to assure a tender wing, but in the end, the thing that’s really most important to everyone is that they are cooked up after they are ordered. That’s it, it’s really that simple. We don’t have them sitting around, waiting for you to order them and then reheat them."
Morgan said wings are cooked after an order is placed and then coated in a house-made sauce, but they're not over-sauced.
"All our flavors are pretty popular, honestly," he said. "We have several sauces and dry rubs, all of which we make at the restaurant, except for one dry rub that I purchase from a good friend's pork rind business in Fayetteville, Arkansas."
Chad Houston, who owns The Gemstone in Amory with his wife, Jamie, said chicken wings were on the menu the first day the restaurant opened.
"We sell a ton of wings," he said. "Part of what we do is slow roast our wings every day with a nice seasoning. When it comes time to serve them, we drop them in the deep fryer to crisp them up, then sauce them. Taking time to slow roast them first makes the difference."
Houston said Buffalo wings, the original hot flavor, is one of the restaurant's bestsellers.
"We also do barbecue, honey barbecue and lemon pepper," he said. "Lemon pepper has become very popular in the past little bit. People have been requesting it."
Johnette Bramlett, owner of Skybox in Saltillo, said wings are one of the top menu items at her restaurant.
"Wings are one of the things we do well, not perfected by any means, but they are good," she said. "We don't make our own sauces – we use Sweet Baby Ray's, which has several flavors. We try to make sure our wings are extra crispy – that's what's important."
Bramlett said both hand-cut boneless wings, which are seasoned with a homemade flour mixture, and bone-in wings are good sellers.
"Boneless wings are typically ordered more often except at Super Bowl time," she said. "For Super Bowl Sunday, a larger percentage orders bone-in, probably 2-to-1."
Rachel Gardner, an employee at The Stables in downtown Tupelo, said the restaurant sells only whole wings, with the drumette and flat attached.
"One order is six whole wings, and people do love them," she said. "Whole wings hold more flavor. And we only sell one flavor – the original Buffalo flavor."
If you'd rather try your own hand at making wings on Sunday for the Super bowl, we've included a few recipes from "The Complete Small Plates Cookbook" from the editors at America's Test Kitchen.
OVEN-BAKED BUFFALO WINGS
3 pounds chicken wings, halved at joint, wingtips removed
1 tablespoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
2/3 cup Frank's RedHot Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce
1 tablespoon unsalted butter, melted
1 tablespoon molasses
Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 475 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil and top with a wire rack. Pat wings dry with paper towels, then toss with baking powder and salt in a bowl. Arrange wings in a single layer on the wire rack. Roast wings until golden on both sides, about 40 minutes, flipping wings over and rotating the sheet halfway through roasting.
Meanwhile, whisk hot sauce, butter and molasses together in a large bowl.
Remove wings from the oven. Adjust oven rack 6 inches from broiler element and heat broiler. Broil wings until golden brown on both sides, 6 to 8 minutes, flipping wings halfway through broiling. Add wings to sauce and toss to coat. Serves 6 to 8.
Recipe from "The Complete Small Plates Cookbook" by America's Test Kitchen.
AIR-FRYER LEMON-PEPPER WINGS
1 1/4 pounds chicken wings, halved at joints, wingtips discarded
1/8 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 tablespoon grated lemon zest, plus lemon wedges for serving
1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley, dill and/or tarragon
Pat wings dry with paper towels and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Arrange wings in an even layer in an air-fryer basket. Place basket into air fryer and set temperature to 400 degrees. Cook until wings are golden brown and crisp, 18 to 24 minutes, flipping wings halfway through cooking.
Combine lemon zest and parsley in a large bowl. Add wings and toss until evenly coated. Serve with lemon wedges. Serves 2 to 4.
*For Parmesan-Garlic Wings, add 1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese and 1 minced clove of garlic to lemon zest-parsley mixture.
Recipe from "The Complete Small Plates Cookbook" by America's Test Kitchen.