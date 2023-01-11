SHANNON – Coleen Roberts isn't one to cook three meals a day and never has been. A retired hairdresser, Roberts cooks when the mood suits her.
"I can play with food all day long, but my husband is the one who really cooks," said Roberts, 80. "I've never been pinned down to cooking. A lot of times, if I go out goofing off, I'll come home, and Junior will have something cooked for us."
Roberts was born in Amory and raised in the Evergreen community in Itawamba County. She started cooking at an early age, but doesn't remember how she learned.
"We lived way off the road," she said. "Daddy had a cotton patch, and I never had to go out there because I stayed inside and cooked. Mother worked in a factory, and she cooked, but I don't remember her teaching me to cook. She didn't have time. She was just trying to get a meal on the table."
Roberts remembers making sauerkraut the old-timey way in a stoneware crock, but now she uses a plastic bucket.
"I put my crock on the mantle because a 5-gallon bucket works much better," she said. "I don't like it, but I do it."
Roberts and her husband, who share five children, six grandchildren, and six great-grands, have a garden every summer at their house in Shannon on the Pontotoc County line, and she enjoys harvesting the vegetables they grow.
"I'll go out there and get okra, squash, green tomatoes and onions and put some buttermilk on it and sprinkle it with a little meal and fry it just like you would okra," she said. "If I cook, I just throw it in a dish. When Junior cooks, he makes the plate pretty."
Even though she doesn't cook every day, Roberts does enjoy shopping for food.
"I love a grocery store better than anything," she said. "I can spend hours walking up and down the aisles, looking at what's on the shelves. When I get hungry for something, I buy the stuff, fix it, and we eat it."
The Robertses like to travel, and they've been to all 50 states, except Hawaii and Vermont.
"But I've been to Alaska twice," she said. "We've been everywhere out West you can imagine more than once. I even went snowmobiling in Yellowstone National Park. I think that's the most fun I ever had."
She also had a lot of fun doing hair for more than 40 years.
"If you do what you like, you never work a day," she said. "I never went to work one day for the money, but I liked what the money bought. The beauty shop was never about money. I felt like it was a mission more than anything. I knew about people's lives and their families. It's not like that anymore."
While Roberts would describe the life she leads now as blessed, she acknowledges there have been rough patches along the way.
"I think sometimes the Lord gives us some of the things we go through so when we're through it, we're able to help others through it," she said.
VELVEETA FUDGE
1 pound butter
1 pound Velveeta processed cheese
1 cup cocoa powder
1 tablespoon vanilla
4 pounds confectioners' sugar
1 to 2 cups chopped nuts
In a large pot, slowly melt butter and cheese over low heat. Add cocoa powder and vanilla and mix well. Add confectioners' sugar and nuts and mix well. Mixture will be very stiff.
Pour mixture into a greased cookie sheet or two 9x13-inch pans. Makes 6 pounds of fudge.
WHITE FUDGE
3 cups sugar
1 1/2 sticks butter
1 (5-ounce) can evaporated milk
1 (12-ounce) package white chocolate chips
1 (7-ounce) jar marshmallow cream
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup chopped pecans
Combine sugar, butter and evaporated milk in a heavy saucepan. Bring to a full boil, stirring constantly. Continue boiling 5 minutes over medium heat, stirring to prevent scorching.
Remove from heat. Add white chocolate chips and stir until melted. Add marshmallow cream, vanilla and nuts. Beat with a heavy spoon until well blended.
Pour into two greased 8x8-inch pans or one 9x13-inch pan. Cool and cut into squares.
ORANGE SLICE CAKE
CAKE
2 sticks butter or margarine
2 cups sugar
4 eggs
1/2 cup buttermilk
1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
2 tablespoons orange zest
2 small cans grated coconut
1 small package dates, chopped
2 cups candy orange slices, chopped
2 cups pecans, chopped
GLAZE
2/3 cup fresh orange juice
1 2/3 cups confectioners' sugar
For the cake, cream together butter and sugar. Add eggs and buttermilk and beat well. Combine flour and baking soda and add to mixture, beating well. Fold in orange zest, coconut, dates, orange slices and pecans.
Pour batter into a greased and floured tube pan. Bake at 250 degrees until done. Test cake after 1 hour.
For the glaze, combine orange juice and confectioners' sugar, beating until smooth. Pour over hot cake. Leave cake in pan until it's completely cool, then invert onto a serving dish.
LASAGNA SOUP
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 yellow onion, diced
1 tablespoon minced garlic
2 pounds lean ground beef
1 heaping tablespoon Italian seasoning
2 teaspoons pepper
2 teaspoons salt
1 (24-ounce) jar marinara sauce
1 (32-ounce) box beef broth, or more
1 (28-ounce) can crushed tomatoes
12 ounces lasagna noodles, broken
1/2 cup heavy cream
1 cup shredded Mozzarella cheese
1 cup shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese blend
Chopped parsley, for garnish
Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook for 3 to 4 minutes. Add garlic and cook for an additional minute.
Add ground beef, Italian seasoning, pepper and salt. Cook, stirring occasionally and breaking up the meat as you go, for about 8 to 10 minutes, or until meat is no longer pink. Drain excess grease if necessary.
Pour in sauce, beef broth and crushed tomatoes. Stir to combine and bring the soup to a simmer. Add noodles and allow to cook for 8 minutes, or until noodles are al dente. Add heavy cream and cheeses and stir until cheeses are melted. Garnish with parsley and serve immediately.
BACON 'N' CHEESE STRATA
8 slices firm white bread
2 scallions, white and green parts, chopped
8 strips cooked, chopped bacon
1 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
1 (14-ounce) can diced tomatoes, well-drained
3 eggs
1 1/2 cups milk
1/8 teaspoon black pepper
1/8 teaspoon hot pepper sauce
Arrange half of the bread in a single layer in a greased 2-quart casserole, cutting to fit. Cover with half the scallions, bacon, cheese and tomatoes. Repeat layers.
Combine eggs, milk, pepper and hot sauce. Pour over casserole, and cover. Bake at 375 degrees, uncovered, for 45 minutes or until lightly browned. If browning too quickly, cover loosely with foil. Serves 6.
LEMON BLOSSOMS
BLOSSOMS
1 box yellow cake mix
1 small box instant lemon pudding mix
4 large eggs
3⁄4 cup vegetable oil
GLAZE
4 cups confectioners' sugar
1⁄3 cup fresh lemon juice
Zest of 1 lemon
3 tablespoons vegetable oil
3 tablespoons water
Spray miniature muffin tins with vegetable oil cooking spray. Combine cake mix, pudding mix, eggs and oil and blend well with an electric mixer until smooth, about 2 minutes. Batter will be thick. Pour a small amount of batter into each muffin cup, filling each halfway.
Bake at 350 degrees for 12 minutes, until a little past the golden brown stage. Turn out onto a tea towel.
For the glaze, sift the sugar into a mixing bowl. Add the lemon juice, zest, oil and water. Mix with a spoon until smooth.
With fingers, dip the cupcakes into the glaze while they're still warm, covering as much of the cake as possible, or spoon the glaze over the warm cupcakes, turning them to completely coat. Place on wire racks with waxed paper underneath to catch any drips.
Let the glaze set thoroughly, about 1 hour, before storing in containers with tight-fitting lids.
CHOCOLATE PIE
FILLING
1 1/2 cups sugar
2 tablespoons cocoa powder
3 tablespoons flour
4 egg yolks
1 1/2 cups milk or water
1 teaspoon vanilla
4 tablespoons margarine
1 cooked pie shell
MERINGUE
4 egg whites
1/2 teaspoon cream of tartar
3 to 4 tablespoons sugar
For the filling, combine sugar, cocoa powder and flour in a saucepan. Beat egg yolks and blend in. Add milk or water and cook until thickened. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla and margarine. Pour filling into a cooked pie shell.
For the meringue, beat egg whites in medium bowl with electric mixer until frothy. Add cream of tartar and beat until soft peaks form. Gradually beat in sugar, 1 tablespoon at a time, until sugar is dissolved, and stiff, glossy peaks form.
Spread meringue over pie. Bake at 425 degrees until tips of meringue are golden brown, 4 to 5 minutes.
