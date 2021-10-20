DENNIS – After Cathy Eaton's sons were grown and gone from the house, she realized she didn't have to prepare big meals anymore. She also realized she didn't miss those big meals.
"I started tweaking recipes to make small bites out of them," said Eaton, who turns 72 today. "I still wanted to eat what I liked, just not as much of it."
She makes little pizzas out of party rye bread, and two of those plus a salad is more than enough to fill her up. She also takes a traditional key lime pie recipe and turn it into bite-size pie bites, and she's adapted a recipe for eight jumbo blueberry muffins that now makes 48 mini muffins.
"This way I don't feel deprived when I eat," she said. "I can't remember when I ordered a full meal at a restaurant. Usually I order off the appetizer menu."
Eaten was born and raised in the Chicago area.
"I feel like I grew up at Wrigley Field because my dad wanted to see every baseball game he could," she said. "He taught my sister and me how to keep stats."
Eaton's father was Polish and her mother was German, and every Sunday they'd go to her paternal grandparents' house to eat.
"We had homemade chicken soup, pierogies and sausages there," she said. "At home, my mom made sauerkraut, stuffed cabbage rolls and lots of Polish sausages. That's what I grew up on."
When Eaton's sons, Brandon and Eric, were teenagers, she and her husband, Roy, who died in 2016 in a tractor accident, decided to make a lifestyle change and leave Chicago.
"We were either going to move to the Florida Keys, where we liked to vacation, or here to Dennis, where Roy had bought some land either before or after he got out of the Army," she said. "We decided to move here."
Eaton taught gifted students at Belmont for 16 years before retiring in 2011.
"My co-workers were always looking for an excuse to celebrate something, and everyone would bring something to eat," she said. "If you're a teacher, you're going to get cookbooks from other teachers that they've made with recipes from their mothers or that they've collected from other teachers. If you got a teacher cookbook, you got gold."
Eaton still uses those teacher recipes, and she also enjoys several cooking magazines – Food Network, Taste of Home, Pioneer Woman and Mississippi Magazine.
"And I'm also a big proponent of recipes on the back of products," she said. "I make the cookies on the back of the Ocean Spray Craisins bag, the quiche on the back of the Bisquick box. I've never made a single recipe on the back of a product that wasn't good."
MINI BLUEBERRY MUFFINS
TOPPING
1/2 cup sugar
1/3 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 stick butter, cubed
1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
MUFFINS
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
3/4 cup sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/3 cup vegetable oil
1 egg
1/3 cup milk, or more as needed
1 cup fresh blueberries
To make the topping, mix sugar, flour, butter and cinnamon. Mix with fork and set aside.
To make the muffins, combine flour, sugar, salt and baking powder. Place vegetable oil into a 1 cup measuring cup; add the egg and add enough milk to reach the 1-cup mark. Mix this with flour mixture. Fold in blueberries.
Fill greased mini muffin cups to the top, and sprinkle with crumb topping mixture. Bake at 400 degrees for 10 to 15 minutes, or until done. Makes about 48.
MINI KEY LIME PIE BITES
1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs
1/3 cup granulated sugar
6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 cup bottled key lime juice, or fresh-squeezed lime juice
1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
3 large egg yolks
1 teaspoon vanilla (optional)
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (optional)
Whipped cream
For the crust, combine graham cracker crumbs, sugar, butter and salt.
Line a mini muffin tin with paper or foil muffin cups. Press graham cracker mix into the bottom of the cups, using your fingers or the back of a small measuring spoon.
Bake crusts at 350 degrees for 5 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool. (These can be made ahead.)
For the filling, in large bowl combine lime juice, sweetened condensed milk, egg yolks, and vanilla and lemon juice, if using. Whisk well, digging to the bottom of the bowl to make sure the custard is fully mixed and smooth.
To assemble, fill the crust in each muffin cup 3/4 full of filling. Bake at 350 degrees for 12 minutes. The key lime pie bites should jiggle a little in the middle but be solid. They will not brown. Refrigerate. Serve each with a small dollop of whipped cream. Makes 24 bites.
To freeze: Flash freeze the bites on a baking sheet for an hour or two. When frozen place them in a freezer safe container or resealable freezer baggie for up to 3 months. Thaw in the refrigerator overnight.
RYE BREAD PARTY PIZZAS
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 pounds ground beef
1 medium onion, diced
1 clove garlic, minced
1/4 cup ketchup
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon hot sauce
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 pound processed cheese, such as Velveeta, cut into cubes
1 cup grated pepper jack cheese
1 loaf cocktail/party rye bread (mini slices)
Sliced green onions, for serving
Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and add the oil. Cook the beef, onion and garlic until browned, about 8 minutes. Remove from heat and drain off any excess fat. Mix in the ketchup, Worcestershire, hot sauce and some salt and pepper. Stir in the processed cheese and pepper jack until melted.
Put the rye slices on a baking sheet and top each slice with a small scoop of filling. Pat down slightly to stick it to the bread, then flash-freeze for 45 minutes. Store in freezer in resealable plastic bags.
When ready to use, place frozen bites on a baking sheet and bake at 350 degrees until the cheese is melted and bubbly, about 25 minutes. Sprinkle with green onions before serving. Makes about 20.
CRANBERRY OATMEAL CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIES
2/3 cup butter or margarine, softened
2/3 cup brown sugar
2 large eggs
1 1/2 cups old-fashioned oats
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 (6-ounce) package Craisins dried cranberries
2/3 cup white or semi-sweet chocolate chunks or chips
Using an electric mixer, beat butter or margarine and sugar together in a medium mixing bowl until light and fluffy. Add eggs, mixing well. Combine oats, flour, baking soda and salt in a separate mixing bowl. Add to butter mixture in several additions, mixing well after each addition. Stir in dried cranberries and chocolate chunks.
Drop by rounded teaspoonfuls onto ungreased cookie sheets. Bake at 375 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes or until golden brown. Cool on wire rack. Makes about 2 1/2 dozen cookies.
CATHY'S GARDEN BRUSCHETTA
English muffin halves, toasted
Olive oil
Sliced tomatoes, drained on paper towels
Salt and pepper
Garlic powder or salt, oregano, Italian spices (optional)
Fresh basil leaves
Mozzarella slices
Green onions, chopped
Place toasted English muffin halves on a sprayed foil-lined baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil. Top each muffin half with a tomato slice. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and other desired seasonings. Top with fresh basil leaves and 1 or 2 slices of Mozzarella. Broil until lightly browned. Sprinkle with green onions.