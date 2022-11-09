PONTOTOC – Jackie Courson started working for Mississippi State University's Extension Service right out of college in 1971.
He was the extension agent for Pontotoc County from 1979 to 1985, then the Lee County agent from 1985 to 1999. After 36 years with extension, he retired in 2007 as the assistant director for county programs.
That's when he started cooking.
"I came from a family that always cooked big meals, but I didn't grow up cooking," said Courson, 73. "I helped put up corn and shell peas, but I wasn't in the kitchen much, except to eat."
As an adult, Courson said he did the "man thing" and learned to grill, but didn't do much cooking on the stovetop.
That changed when he retired and began watching cooking shows on television.
"Everybody was watching Emeril, but it was the competition shows that fascinated me," he said. "I liked to watch how those chefs just knew how to put different things together."
Today, Courson does the majority of the cooking at the home in Pontotoc he shares with his wife, Dot, an artist.
"I do 75% of the cooking because I love to do it, and Dot likes that I do the cooking," he said.
Part of the reason Courson took up cooking was because of the artist workshops he would often attend with Dot.
"Before we started hosting workshops here, Dot would go to workshops in other states, and I'd go with her," he said. "Wherever we went, we were responsible for our lunch. We could either bring it in or go out and find a place to eat."
Once, when they were in a remote area of Georgia, the best they could do for lunch was to stop at a country store and buy a loaf of white bread and a package of bologna.
"That's all that was available," Courson said. "So when we started hosting workshops, we wanted to make it as accommodating for the artists as possible."
During the three-day workshops, Courson will prepare a lunch of soup and sandwich if the weather's cold, or salad and sandwich if it's warm out. That way, the artists don't have to leave the workshop to forage for food.
"The best part is the fellowship of sitting around and talking and eating with other people," he said. "Food is a connector. There's no doubt about it in my mind."
In addition to cooking for two to three workshops a year, Courson is also responsible for feeding the family when they come to town. He and Dot share three children and seven grandchildren.
"When the kids come here, Papa's job is to feed them," he said. "Our go-to meal is braised rump roast, Papa's taters, field corn, fried okra and rolls. When they're at our house, we're going to eat at a certain time, and we're all going to eat together. I think they like that."
BROCCOLI SALAD
2 (11-ounce) bags broccoli florets, cut in smaller pieces
1 cup mayonnaise
1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
1/3 cup finely chopped onion
1/4 cup sugar
3/4 cup dried cranberries, such as Craisins
1/2 cup roasted sunflower kernels
3/4 cup sliced almonds
Bacon bits
In a serving bowl, combine broccoli, mayonnaise vinegar, onion, sugar, Craisins, sunflower kernels and almonds. Mix well. Chill in refrigerator 1 hour. Just before serving, top with bacon bits.
CHICKEN SOUP
3 stalks celery, sliced
1 cup sliced carrots
1 onion, chopped
Chicken broth
2 cups cooked, chopped chicken
1 teaspoon Better Than Bouillon chicken base
1/2 teaspoon dried thyme, oregano or Italian seasoning
1 cup cooked rice*
Salt and pepper to taste
Combine celery, carrots, and onion in a pot of chicken broth and cook until tender. Add chicken, chicken base, thyme and rice. Season with salt and pepper. Simmer for 30 minutes. Ladle into bowls and serve.
*Note: Instead of adding cooked rice to soup, pour soup over rice in a serving bowl. Soup freezes well without rice.
POTATO SOUP
6 to 8 medium potatoes, peeled and diced
1 medium onion, chopped *
1/2 stick butter
1 can cream of chicken soup
1 can cream of mushroom soup
1 can Cheddar cheese soup
1/2 cup milk
1 (8-ounce) block cream cheese, heated
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
Bacon bits
Place potatoes in a large pot and cover with water. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and cook until tender. Drain off half of the water.
While potatoes are cooking, sauté onion in butter. When onion is tender, add it to the potatoes. Add chicken soup, cream of mushroom soup, Cheddar cheese soup, milk and warmed cream cheese. Season with garlic powder and black pepper, and stir well. Bring everything to a boil. Simmer until ready to serve, stirring occasionally.
When ready to serve, ladle into bowls. Top with bacon bits. Good served with Firecrackers.
*Note: You can substitute 6 green onions, chopped, for the medium onion.
FIRECRACKERS
1 1/2 cups canola oil
2 to 3 teaspoons ground cayenne pepper
1 package dry ranch salad dressing and seasoning mix
1 pound saltine crackers
Combine oil, pepper and ranch dressing mix together. Pour over crackers, one sleeve at a time, in a 2-gallon plastic bag. Toss and turn periodically to ensure good coating of crackers. For hotter crackers, add more cayenne.
SHOEPEG CORN SALAD
1/2 cup mayonnaise
3 small green onions, thinly sliced
2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
2 tablespoons minced pickled jalapeño peppers
1 tablespoon olive oil
Salt and ground black pepper
2 (11-ounce) cans shoepeg corn, drained
1/2 cup halved grape tomatoes
In a bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, green onions, vinegar, jalapeño peppers and olive oil until smooth. Season with salt and pepper.
Gently stir corn and tomatoes into the dressing to coat. Transfer salad to a serving dish, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate at least 2 hours before serving.
WHITE CHICKEN CHILI
3 cans chicken broth
1 packet white chili seasoning
1 can cream of celery soup
1 chopped onion, sauteed in butter
3 cups cooked, chopped chicken
1 green chili pepper, chopped
3 cans white beans
Garlic powder
1 teaspoon cumin
Salt and pepper to taste
Heat chicken broth in a large pot. Remove 1 cup of hot broth and stir in white chili seasoning packet, stirring to combine. Return seasoned broth to pot. Add celery soup, sauteed onion, chopped chicken, chili pepper, white beans, garlic powder and cumin. Season with salt and pepper. Simmer chili for 1 hour, stirring occasionally to make sure it doesn't stick.
