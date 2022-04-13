TUPELO – Debra Carouthers cooks a big meal just about every day, and she's got the photos to prove it.
"I take pictures of my food every day and post them on Facebook," said Carouthers, who lives in the Palmetto community. "People will see them and then ask if they can come get a plate."
She probably won't say no.
"When I was growing up, my mother fed the neighborhood," said Carouthers, 64. "I guess that's where I get it. During the pandemic, I fixed plates for elderly people in the neighborhood. It doesn't cost a lot to help people out. You get your blessings that way."
Carouthers' given name is Debra, but everyone – family, friends, neighbors, co-workers – calls her "Peggy Sue."
"It started when I was 3 years old," she said. "My uncle went off to the service, and when he came back, he started calling me Peggy Sue. The name stuck."
Carouthers' husband, Henry, is better known as "Tweety" to family and friends.
"I know, we're a hot mess," she said.
Carouthers is the fourth of eight children born to Ola Mae and J.W. Gillard. She was born and raised in Lee County and graduated from Tupelo High School in 1976. She worked in banking for 38 years before retiring in 2016. She and Henry have two children and four grandchildren.
Carouthers said cooking was one of her favorite things she and her mother did together.
"I've always loved to cook," she said. "When we were little, we'd make things like cookies and tea cakes. My mom let me start preparing meals when I was about 13. All the boys are wonderful cooks, and one sister could cook. One sister was more interested in fashion, and my younger sister wasn't interested at all."
Carouthers cooks a big breakfast and a big lunch every day for her husband. They don't eat an evening meal because he works in the evenings at Super Sagless.
Breakfast might be bacon, eggs and biscuits; sausage, biscuits and rice; salmon patties with biscuits, rice and eggs; or chicken livers with onions, biscuits and gravy, and rice.
Lunch could be fried chicken with peas, corn, okra and sliced tomatoes; or beef roast, mashed potatoes, greens and cornbread; or chicken and dumplings, peas and cornbread.
Sometimes for lunch she'll make a Thanksgiving-type dinner with chicken and dressing, macaroni and cheese, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce and rolls.
"People ask me why I don't open a restaurant," Carouthers said. "I say, 'Girl, I don't have time for that.' I love cooking, but I don't want to do that. I do like to go out to eat, though. It's a real treat for me because I'm at home in the kitchen all the time."
CREAM OF CHICKEN SOUP
4 chicken breast halves
3 cups water
1/2 stick butter
Pepper, lemon pepper, Nature's Seasons
12 ounces egg noodles
1 cup chopped onion
3/4 cup chopped celery
1 can cream of chicken soup
1 can cream of mushroom soup
1 can English peas, drained (optional)
1 to 2 cups shredded mild Cheddar cheese (optional)
Boil chicken in water with butter and seasonings. Cook for 1 hour or until chicken is done. Set aside to cool, then dice chicken into cubes.
Return chicken broth to a boil. Add egg noodles, onion and celery, and cook until noodles are tender.
Combine cream of chicken soup, cream of mushroom soup, cubed chicken and English peas, if using. Add to egg noodle mixture and cook over low heat for 25 to 30 minutes. Serve from the pot or use as a casserole.
For a casserole, pour mixture into a greased baking dish. Sprinkle with cheese, cover with foil, and bake at 350 degrees for 15 to 30 minutes.
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES
1 stick butter
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1/4 cup brown sugar
1 egg, beaten
1 1/2 cups self-rising flour
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
8 ounces semi-sweet chocolate chips
1/2 cup chopped walnuts
Cream together butter, vanilla and sugars. Add beaten egg and beat well.
Sift together flour and baking soda. Add to creamed mixture and mix well. Fold in chocolate chips and nuts.
Drop dough by a teaspoon onto a greased cookie sheet. Bake at 375 degrees for about 12 minutes. Makes 5 dozen.
SOUR CREAM POUND CAKE
3 cups all-purpose flour
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
2 sticks butter
3 cups sugar
6 eggs
1 cup sour cream
1 teaspoon vanilla extract*
Sift flour and measure; resift twice with baking soda; set aside.
Cream butter and add sugar slowly, beating constantly to cream well. Add eggs, one at a time, beating after each addition. Stir in sour cream. Add flour mixture 1/2 cup at a time, beating well. Stir in vanilla and turn batter into a well-greased and floured 10-inch tube pan. Place cake in a cold oven and bake at 325 degrees for 1 1/2 hours or until cake is done.
Place pan on a rack to cool for 5 minutes. Loosen cake around the edges of pan and the edge of the tube with the dull side of a knife. Press toward pan rather than toward cake; this protects the crust. Turn cake onto a rack to cool completely.
*Note: 1 teaspoon lemon extract or 1/2 teaspoon almond flavoring may be used instead of vanilla.
FRESH APPLE CAKE
1 1/2 cups vegetable oil
2 cups sugar
2 large eggs, beaten
2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon baking soda
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup chopped pecans mixed with a little flour
3 cups peeled, chopped apples
Beat oil and sugar at low speed until creamy; add eggs. Sift together flour, salt, baking soda and baking powder; add to egg mixture. Add vanilla and beat until smooth. Fold in nuts and apples. Pour batter into a greased and floured tube pan and bake at 350 degrees for 55 to 60 minutes. Let cool before removing from pan.
CHICKEN SALAD
2 cups cooked, diced chicken
1/4 cup diced celery
1/4 cup chopped sweet pickle
2 boiled eggs, peeled and chopped
1/2 teaspoon salt
Dash of pepper
1/2 cup mayonnaise
In a bowl, combine chicken, celery, pickles and eggs. Season with salt and pepper. Fold mayonnaise into mixture. Chill well before serving. Makes 3 cups.
EASY CORNBREAD
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
3/4 cup self-rising corn meal
1 tablespoon self-rising flour
1/2 tablespoon sugar
1/2 cup buttermilk
1 egg, beaten
Heat oven to 425 degrees. Place oil in a black cast-iron skillet and heat in the oven, about 7 minutes. Combine cornmeal, flour and sugar. Stir in milk and egg. Immediately pour or spoon batter into hot skillet and bake for 20 to 25 minutes. Cornbread should fall out of the skillet easily after baking.
PEANUT BUTTER COOKIES
2 sticks butter
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup granulated sugar
1 cup brown sugar
2 eggs, beaten
1 cup peanut butter
3 cups self-rising flour
Pinch of salt
2 teaspoons baking soda
Cream together butter, vanilla and sugars. Add eggs and beat well. Stir in peanut butter. Sift together flour, salt and baking soda and add to creamed mixture.
Form dough into small balls. Place on a greased cookie sheet and press down with the tines of a fork. Bake at 375 degrees for about 10 minutes. Makes about 5 dozen.
CARAMEL CAKE
YELLOW CAKE
2 sticks butter
2 cups sugar
4 eggs yolks
1 teaspoon vanilla
3 cups all-purpose or cake flour
1/4 teaspoon salt
3 teaspoons baking powder
1 cup milk
4 egg whites, beaten until stiff
ICING
3 cups sugar, divided
1 cup milk
1 stick butter
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
For the cake, cream together butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add egg yolks, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add vanilla.
Sift together flour, salt and baking powder and add to creamed mixture alternately with milk. Fold beaten egg whites into batter.
Divide batter among 3 greased and floured 8-inch cake pans. Bake at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes. Let cool.
For the icing, stir 1/2 cup sugar into a black cast-iron skillet and cook over low heat until brown and caramelized.
Meanwhile, in a saucepan, cook remaining 2 1/2 cups sugar and milk over medium heat to the soft ball stage. When it reaches 235 degrees, add the caramelized sugar. Turn off heat and add butter to mixture. Cool some, then add vanilla. Beat to frosting consistency.
Spread icing between layers and on top and sides of cake.