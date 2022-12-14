VAN VLEET – Cindy Belcher isn't really sure how she learned to cook. She figures her talent might lie in her genes.
"My mother was a wonderful cook," she said. "My grandmother worked at the cafeteria at school, and my aunts were all good cooks. I guess it just runs in the family."
Belcher, 59, was born and raised in Brookland, Arkansas, the oldest of four girls. By the time she was 12, she was preparing the family's meals.
"When your mother's a nurse at a doctor's office, and you don't know when she's going to come home, you learn to cook," she said. "I was cooking dinner for my family every night."
Belcher and her husband, Nolan, married right out of high school. She was about to turn 19, and he was almost 20.
"My husband would probably tell you we ate a lot of frozen pizzas when we first married, but if we did, it was because that's what he wanted," she said. "It wasn't because I couldn't cook."
Belcher worked at Okolona Auto Company for 13 years before starting at Chickasaw Container in 1999, where she's a sales rep. While working for the box manufacturer, she began taking jobs as a caterer.
"I started cooking for drug reps," said the mother of two and grandmother of four. "I'd get everything ready at night, and the next morning, my husband or son would get everything hot and deliver it while I was at work."
After 20 years of catering, Belcher finally hung up her apron.
"I didn't make catering my full-time job because I like my customers at Chickasaw Container too much," she said. "My husband says I don't work – I just socialize all day long."
But she still helps friends and family when special occasions arise.
"When it's the grandchildren's birthdays, they get to pick the theme of the party," she said. "I make the cake and cookies and whatever they want for the meal. When I was growing up, I always chose steak and gravy, mashed potatoes, yeast rolls and a ding dong cake for my birthday. I guess I got doing the birthday thing from my mama."
Belcher doesn't just limit her cooking to birthdays. Her kids and grandkids often come by during the week to eat with her, and she enjoys cooking for her church family and her customers.
"I try to make some type of cake and take it to my customers at the holidays to show I appreciate their business," she said. "Sunday, I made chicken and dressing and a sweet potato casserole for the Christmas lunch at Okolona First Methodist. I just like cooking."
SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE
3 cups cooked, mashed sweet potatoes
1 cup granulated sugar
1 1/2 sticks margarine, divided
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup light brown sugar
1 cup chopped pecans
1/2 cup self-rising flour
In a bowl, combine sweet potatoes, granulated sugar, 1 stick margarine, eggs and vanilla. Mix well and pour into a greased casserole.
For the topping, combine brown sugar, pecans, flour and remaining 1/2 stick margarine. Mix well and spread over potato mixture. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes.
FRESH APPLE CAKE
CAKE
2 cups sugar
1 cup oil
2 eggs
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon vanilla
3 cups self-rising flour
3 cups peeled, chopped apples
BUTTERMILK GLAZE
1 cup sugar
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 tablespoon light corn syrup
1/2 cup buttermilk
1/2 stick margarine
1 teaspoon vanilla
For the cake, beat the sugar, oil and eggs well. Add cinnamon, vanilla and flour, and mix well. Stir in chopped apples.
Pour batter into a greased 9x13-inch pan. Bake at 300 degrees for 55 to 60 minutes. Punch holes in the top of the cake while it's warm and pour glaze over.
For the glaze, bring all ingredients to a boil and cook until the soft ball stage. Pour over cake while it's warm.
Note: Chopped nuts may be added to the glaze after it's cooked and right before it's poured over the cake.
POPPY SEED CHICKEN CASSEROLE
5 cups cooked, cubed chicken breasts
1 cup sour cream
2 cans cream of chicken soup
2 sleeves Ritz crackers, crushed
1 stick butter, melted
1 tablespoon poppy seeds
Place cubed chicken in the bottom of a greased 9x13-inch casserole dish. Stir together sour cream and condensed soups. Pour over the chicken.
In a separate bowl, stir together the crushed crackers and melted butter. Sprinkle over the chicken and sauce. Sprinkle the poppy seeds on top. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 30 minutes, until the top of the casserole is browned and the sauce is bubbly. Serves 8.
Note: If desired, layer some cooked rice on the bottom of the casserole, before the layer of chicken.
LEMON PUDDING PIE
1 stick butter, melted
1 cup flour
1/2 cup chopped pecans
1 (8-ounce) block cream cheese, softened
2 cups confectioner's sugar
1 (16-ounce) container whipped topping, thawed and divided
1 can sweetened condensed milk
2 egg yolks
1/2 cup lemon juice
Chopped pecans (optional)
For the crust, combine melted butter, flour and chopped pecans. Mix well and pat into the bottom of a 7x11-inch pan. Bake at 350 degrees until lightly browned. Cool completely.
For the first layer, combine cream cheese, confectioner's sugar and half of the whipped topping. Mix well and spread over cooled crust.
For the second layer, combine sweetened condensed milk, egg yolks and lemon juice. Mix well and pour over the first layer. Top with the remaining whipped topping. If desired, sprinkle with chopped pecans. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
CROCK-POT CANDY
1 (16-ounce) jar salted peanuts
1 (16-ounce) jar unsalted peanuts
1 (12-ounce) bag semi-sweet chocolate chips
1 (12-ounce) bag milk chocolate chips
1 (10-ounce) bag peanut butter chips
2 (1-pound) packages vanilla candy coating
Pour both jars of peanuts into a 6-quart Crock-Pot. Add the semi-sweet chocolate chips, milk chocolate chips and peanut butter chips. Break the vanilla candy coating into blocks and layer on top. Cook on low for 2 hours.
Remove lid and stir well. If chocolate mixture needs more time to melt, allow it to cook on low for 15 to 20 minutes more, then stir again. Repeat as needed.
Spoon the mixture onto wax paper or parchment paper and allow to cool completely.
Note: A small teaspoon or cookie scoop works well for scooping. If you need the candy to cool more quickly, place it in the refrigerator for 30 minutes to 1 hour. Store candy in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.
HONEY BUN CAKE
CAKE
1 box yellow cake mix
2/3 cup vegetable oil
4 eggs
8 ounces sour cream
1 cup brown sugar
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
GLAZE
1 cup confectioner's sugar
1 tablespoon milk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
3 tablespoons melted butter
In a bowl, beat together the cake mix, oil, eggs and sour cream until combined, about 2 minutes. Spread half of the batter into a greased 9x13-inch pan.
In a small bowl, combine the brown sugar and cinnamon. Sprinkle over the batter in the pan. Spread the remaining batter evenly over sugar cinnamon mixture.
Bake at 350 degrees for 45 to 50 minutes or until the cake is golden brown.
For the glaze, in a small bowl, combine the confectioner's sugar, milk, vanilla and melted butter. Stir until thick.
Use a fork or skewer and prick holes in the surface of the cake while it's still warm, then spread the glaze over cake. Allow cake to cool before slicing.
