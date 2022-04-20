Mother’s Day is a time to celebrate and treat your mom to a delicious breakfast or brunch. Whether it’s a meal in bed or a beautiful spread on the dining room table, make the day special with simple recipes that are sure to impress.
Try this Brunch Fruit Tart with a tasty granola crust and colorful fruit topping to start the Mother's Day in style. It’s a sweet option to begin her day on the right note. With a crunchy crust and smooth center, this tart is balanced, easy to make and a beautiful addition to the menu. It’s also easy to customize as the fruit topping options are nearly unlimited.
Or try an option like Cheesecake Ice Cream with Fruit Swirls. It’s a simple solution you can make a couple days in advance with your favorite fruit flavor such as blueberry, raspberry, cherry, strawberry, peach or apricot. Plus, this recipe serves a crowd, making it perfect for serving up smiles.
BRUNCH FRUIT TART
CRUST
4 cups granola mixture
1 stick butter, softened
4 1/2 tablespoons honey
FILLING
2 1/4 cups vanilla Greek yogurt
1 (8-ounce) block cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 package gelatin
TOPPINGS
Sliced strawberries and kiwis
Blueberries
To make crust, combine granola, butter and honey in a large bowl. Spray an 11-inch tart pan with cooking spray. Line bottom of tart pan with parchment paper.
Press granola mixture into tart pan. Place tart pan on baking sheet and bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes. Cool completely.
To make filling, using a mixer, combine yogurt, cream cheese, sugar, vanilla extract and gelatin until whipped completely. Pour yogurt mixture into tart crust. Refrigerate at least 1 hour.
Top with strawberries, blueberries and kiwis.
CHEESECAKE ICE CREAM WITH FRUIT SWIRLS
12 ounces cream cheese, cut into cubes
3/4 cup sugar
1 cup sour cream
3/4 cup half-and-half
2 teaspoons vanilla
1 1/4 teaspoons lemon juice, divided
1 dash salt
1/3 cup blueberry, raspberry, cherry, strawberry, peach or apricot fruit spread
In a large mixer bowl of electric mixer, beat cream cheese and sugar on medium speed until fluffy. Add sour cream, half-and-half, vanilla, 1 teaspoon lemon juice and salt. Beat on low speed until combined then beat on medium speed until smooth. Cover and refrigerate 2 to 24 hours, or until cold.
Pour cream cheese mixture into 1 1/2-quart ice cream freezer. Freeze according to manufacturer’s directions.
In a small bowl, stir together the fruit spread and remaining lemon juice.
Spoon about 1/3 of the ice cream into a 2-quart food storage container. Spoon about half of fruit spread mixture in dollops over ice cream. Repeat layers. Top with remaining ice cream. Cover and freeze 4 to 24 hours.
To serve, scoop ice cream into dessert dishes. Serves 12.