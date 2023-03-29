djr-2023-03-29-food-ap-swordfish-p1

Swordfish with Potatoes, Tomatoes and Capers

 AP

From May to August each year, the turbulent waters between Sicily and Calabria erupt with fishermen searching for what's known as the king of the strait, swordfish. Once on land, the massive fish is cut into succulent steaks for one of Southern Italy's most emblematic summertime dishes, pesce spada alla ghiotta.

FOR MORE RECIPES, go to Christopher Kimball's Milk Street at 177milkstreet.com/ap.

