Gatherings in the summer sun are all about easy, convenient recipes combined with the joy warm weather brings. Spend those special occasions with those you love most and make this summer one to remember with flatbreads, sliders and sweet treats for all to share.
Keeping cooking simple means more time on the patio or in the backyard engaging with guests, and these Chipotle Chicken Flatbreads, Chicken Shawarma Sliders and Lemon Cheesecake with Fruit let home chefs skip complicated kitchen duties without skimping on flavor.
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN FLATBREADS
2 flatbreads
2 cups shredded Mozzarella cheese
1 clove garlic, diced
4 chicken tenders, cooked and cubed
1 pint cherry tomatoes, quartered
Salt and pepper to taste
1/2 cup ranch dressing
1 1/2 teaspoons chipotle seasoning
2 tablespoons chopped cilantro leaves
Place parchment paper on baking sheet and add flatbreads. Sprinkle cheese on flatbreads. Top with garlic, chicken and tomatoes. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Bake at 375 degrees for 16 minutes until cheese is melted.
In small bowl, mix ranch and chipotle seasoning. Drizzle ranch dressing on flatbreads and sprinkle with cilantro leaves.
CHICKEN SHAWARMA SLIDERS
2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts
3 tablespoons olive oil
4 cloves garlic, minced
1/2 tablespoon smoked paprika
1/2 tablespoon ground cumin
1/2 tablespoon ground coriander
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
12 slider buns
1 container honey jalapeno hummus, such as Fresh Cravings
1 package shredded lettuce
1/2 small red onion, sliced
In zip-top plastic bag, use meat mallet or heel of hand to pound chicken to even thickness. Cut into 2-inch pieces and place in large bowl. Add oil, garlic, paprika, cumin, coriander, salt and cayenne; toss. Cover chicken and chill 8 hours, or up to 2 days.
Preheat grill or grill pan to medium-high heat. Grill chicken 4 to 5 minutes per side, or until done.
Serve chicken on buns with hummus, lettuce and onion.
LEMON CHEESECAKE WITH FRUIT
1 1/4 cups graham cracker crumbs
1/4 cup sugar
1/2 stick butter, melted
2 (8-ounce) blocks cream cheese, softened
1 can sweetened condensed milk
3 eggs
1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 orange, peeled and separated
Fresh raspberries and mint leaves, for garnish
In medium bowl, combine graham cracker crumbs, sugar and melted butter. Press firmly into 9-inch springform pan.
In large bowl, beat cream cheese until fluffy. Gradually beat in sweetened condensed milk until smooth. Add eggs, fresh lemon juice and vanilla extract; mix until combined.
Pour into crust. Bake at 350 degrees for 50 to 55 minutes, or until center springs back when lightly pressed.
Chill in refrigerator until completely cooled. Arrange orange slices around border of cake and place raspberries in middle. Top with mint leaves.
