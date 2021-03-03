I think I could eat fish five days a week. Whether it’s catfish, salmon, grouper, flounder, trout, yellow-fin tuna or snapper, I love it all.
When we travel to the beach, our favorite thing to do as a family is see how many different ways we can prepare fresh fish and other seafood, such as shrimp and scallops.
With the Christian season of Lent upon us, we are eating even more fish than usual, so I’m always looking for new recipes to try. Google offers thousands of recipes, but I choose the ones with the best reviews.
All three of these recipes are easy, good and (mostly) good for you. Serve them with something green, like asparagus, broccoli, spinach or a salad, and maybe a dab of rice, potatoes or pasta.
LEMON GARLIC BUTTER BAKED FISH
4 tablespoons butter
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 lemon
1 1/2 pounds white fish fillets, such as tilapia, grouper or snapper
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
Minced parsley, for garnish
Melt the butter in a small skillet over medium heat. Add the garlic and let it cook for 1 minute. Zest the lemon and add it to the butter.
Thinly slice the zested lemon and place the slices in the bottom of a greased baking dish. If there are extras, save them for the top of the fish.
Dry the fish with paper towels, season both sides with salt and pepper, then place fish on top of the lemon slices. Spoon or brush the garlic butter over the fish and top with any extra lemon slices.
Bake the fish at 425 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes, or until it flakes easily with a fork. Serve with a little parsley sprinkled over the top for color. Serves 4.
BROWN SUGAR-GLAZED SALMON
4 (6-ounce) salmon fillets
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
3 tablespoons brown sugar
4 teaspoons Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon reduced-sodium soy sauce
1 teaspoon rice vinegar
Place salmon in a foil-lined pan. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Roast at 425 degrees for 10 minutes. Remove from oven; preheat broiler.
In a small saucepan, combine sugar, mustard, soy sauce and vinegar and bring just to a boil. Brush over salmon. Broil inches from heat until fish just begins to flake easily with a fork, 1 to 2 minutes. Serves 4.
OVEN-FRIED CATFISH
Non-stick cooking spray
2/3 cup yellow cornmeal
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1 1/2 to 2 teaspoons seasoned salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1/2 teaspoon lemon pepper
1/4 teaspoon paprika
2 large eggs
2 teaspoons hot sauce
1 pound catfish fillets, cut in smaller pieces
Lemon wedges
Chopped fresh parsley
Preheat oven to 425 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper liberally sprayed with non-stick cooking spray.
In a brown bag or Ziploc bag, add cornmeal, flour, salt, pepper, cayenne, lemon pepper, and paprika and shake together.
In a deep pie plate or large shallow bowl, whisk together eggs and hot sauce.
Add each fillet to the bag of cornmeal breading to coat, then dip into beaten eggs on both sides. Return fish to the cornmeal breading and shake liberally to coat well. Place the catfish fillet on the prepared baking sheet. Repeat with each fillet.
Liberally spray the tops of each fillet with non-stick cooking spray, coating the fish well until completely covered in spray. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, depending on thickness of fillets, until golden brown but still juicy in the inside.
Remove fish and cool for 5 minutes. Serve with lemon and chopped parsley.