Tupelo • On March 17, we’ll celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, which observes of the death of St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland. The holiday has evolved into a celebration of Irish culture with parades, music, dancing, drinking, a whole lot of green and special foods.
Corned beef and cabbage, which has become a traditional St. Patrick’s Day staple for Irish Americans, actually doesn’t have anything to do with the grain corn. Instead, it’s a nod to the large grains of salt that were historically used to cure meats, which were also known as “corns.”
Irish stew has changed since the Irish began immigrating to the United States in large numbers in the mid-1800s, fleeing from the starvation caused by the potato famine. The hearty stew evolved and was adapted to include locally available products. Sheep were not as plentiful in America, so cooks substituted beef. Contemporary versions now include ingredients such as Guinness stout beer and various herbs that have lifted this peasant dish to gourmet status.
If you can’t find a restaurant serving corned beef and cabbage or Irish stew on St. Paddy’s Day, try making one of these stick-to-your-ribs recipes in your own home.
CORNED BEEF AND CABBAGE
1 (2 1/2-pound) corned beef brisket
5 cups water, divided
1 medium head cabbage, cut in wedges
8 ounces Yukon Gold potatoes, cut in 8 wedges
8 ounces carrots, cut in 1-inch pieces
2 tablespoons butter, melted
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place brisket and 3 cups water in large stockpot or Dutch oven, fat-side up (if seasoning packet is included with the brisket, sprinkle it over the meat). Bring to a simmer. Do not boil. Cover tightly and cook for 2 1/2 to 3 hours or until fork-tender.
Transfer brisket to cutting board, reserving any liquid in stockpot; cover brisket with aluminum foil. Let stand 15 to 20 minutes.
Meanwhile add remaining 2 cups water to same stock pot with reserved liquid. Place steamer basket in stock pot. (Liquid should not touch bottom of basket). Place cabbage, potatoes and carrots in basket. Bring to a boil. Cover tightly; reduce heat and steam vegetables 20 to 25 minutes or until fork-tender.
Remove fat from brisket, if desired. Carve brisket into thin slices across the grain. Combine butter, salt and pepper in small bowl. Drizzle over vegetables. Serve brisket with vegetables. Serves 8.
Recipe courtesy of beefitswhatsfordinner.com
IRISH STEW WITH CHAMP
STEW
4 slices bacon, cut into small pieces
2 1/2 pounds boneless beef chuck, cut into 2-inch pieces
Salt and pepper
2 onions, coarsely chopped
4 cloves garlic, minced
1 (14.9 ounce) can dark beer, such as Guinness
1/4 cup tomato paste
4 sprigs fresh thyme
4 carrots, cut into 1-inch pieces
3 stalks celery, cut into 1-inch pieces
2 1/2 cups chicken broth
CHAMP
2 pounds potatoes, peeled and halved
1 cup milk
1 bunch green onions, thinly sliced
1/2 teaspoon salt
4 tablespoons butter
1 pinch freshly ground black pepper
For the stew, cook and stir bacon in a heavy skillet over medium-high heat until bacon is browned and crisp, 3 to 4 minutes. Turn off heat and transfer bacon into a large stew pot, reserving bacon fat in the skillet.
Season beef chuck cubes generously with salt and pepper to taste. Turn heat to high and sear beef pieces in the hot fat on all sides until browned, about 5 minutes. Place beef in stew pot with bacon, leaving fat in skillet. Turn heat down to medium; cook and stir onions in the retained fat in the skillet until lightly browned, 5 to 8 minutes; season with a large pinch of salt.
Cook garlic with onions until soft, about 1 minute; pour beer into skillet and stir with a wooden spoon, scraping up and dissolving any browned bits of food into the liquid. Pour cooking liquid from skillet into the stew pot. Stir in remaining ingredients.
Bring stew to a gentle simmer, stirring to combine; reduce heat to low and cover pot. Simmer stew until beef is fork-tender, about 2 hours. Remove cover and raise heat to medium-high. Bring stew to a low boil and cook until stew has slightly thickened, 15 to 20 minutes. Remove and discard thyme sprigs and adjust salt and pepper.
For the champ, place potatoes into large pot, and fill with enough water to cover. Bring to a boil, and cook until tender, about 20 minutes.
Drain well. Return to very low heat and allow the potatoes to dry out for a few minutes.
Meanwhile, heat the milk and green onions gently in a saucepan, until warm.
Mash the potatoes, salt and butter together until smooth. Stir in the milk and green onion until evenly mixed. Season with freshly ground black pepper.
To serve, divide potatoes among 6 serving bowls. Top with beef stew.