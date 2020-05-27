Starting the morning on the right foot can help set a path toward a successful day, and for many, that strong start begins with breakfast. In fact, a lot of research supports the idea of having a balanced meal in the morning. When you turn to breakfast to fuel your morning, look for seasonal recipes that provide a delicious way to start your day.
For example, you can skip high-sugar grains with refined carbohydrates like doughnuts and pastries to instead opt for savory, protein-rich dishes like this Asparagus and Goat Cheese Frittata and Fluffy Scrambled Eggs. If you’re an on-the-go eater, try easily transportable recipes like a Tropical Green Smoothie or Vanilla Almond Crunch Overnight Oats.
ASPARAGUS AND GOAT CHEESE FRITTATA
4 large eggs
1/4 cup 2 percent milk
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
1/3 cup thinly sliced basil leaves, plus more for garnish
2 teaspoons olive oil
10 medium asparagus spears, cut into 1 1/2-inch lengths
2 tablespoons finely chopped shallot or red onion
1 1/2 ounces soft goat cheese, crumbled
In a large bowl, beat eggs, milk, 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper; beat in 1/3 cup basil until just combined.
In an 8-inch ovenproof nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat until hot but not smoking. Add asparagus and salt and pepper, to taste. Reduce heat to medium and cook, stirring occasionally, 5 minutes. Add shallot and continue cooking until asparagus spears are lightly golden and just tender, 2 to 4 minutes. Pour in egg mixture. Cook 1 minute then scatter goat cheese on top.
Bake at 400 degrees in center rack of oven until frittata is set, 4 to 6 minutes. Using spatula, slide onto cutting board then sprinkle with salt, to taste, and additional basil. Cut into wedges. Serves 4.
VANILLA ALMOND CRUNCH OVERNIGHT OATS
1 (5- to 6-ounce) carton non-fat or low-fat vanilla Greek yogurt
2 teaspoons honey
2 teaspoons flax seeds
2 pinches cinnamon
2 pinches kosher salt
4 tablespoons blanched, slivered or sliced almonds
1 cup rolled oats
1 cup fat-free milk
Sliced berries or citrus, additional flax seeds or nuts (optional)
Divide yogurt, honey, flax seeds, cinnamon, kosher salt, almonds, oats and milk evenly between two 8- to 10-ounce glass jars or small glass bowls with tight-fitting lids.
Securely close or cover containers; refrigerate at least 6 hours, or up to 48 hours. When ready to serve, remove lid, stir and top with berries or citrus and flax seeds or almonds, if desired. Serves 2.
TROPICAL GREEN SMOOTHIE
1 cup fresh baby spinach or baby kale
3/4 cup 2 percent milk
1 ripe banana
2/3 cup fresh or frozen diced pineapple
1 lime, zest only
1 lime, cut into wedges
1 tablespoon virgin coconut oil
3/4 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
1 pinch ground cinnamon
3/4 cup ice (optional)
In a blender, blend spinach, milk, banana, pineapple, lime zest, juice of one lime wedge, coconut oil, vanilla extract, cinnamon and ice, if desired, until smooth. If refrigerating prior to serving, omit ice. Serves 2.