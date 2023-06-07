It’s that time of year again when nearly everyone wants to be outside all day, every day. These are the times kids have been waiting for all year long.
The sun is shining bright in the sky, the flowers are blooming and the temperature is rising every minute. Spring and summer are typically full of fun, laughter, family and friends – not to mention great recipes everyone can enjoy indoors and outdoors throughout the warmer months.
Try this Sunshine Smoothie for something cool and refreshing during the sunny seasons. This recipe will have nearly everyone feeling re-energized and ready for more warm weather. It’s a perfect afternoon pick-me-up after a long day of yard work, sunbathing or swing-set climbing. It can cool you down and has a fruity flavor that is almost irresistible.
At the next birthday party you’re hosting, try this Fruity Sprinkles Smoothie that fits the theme for nearly any colorful birthday bash.
It’s made with frozen blueberries, frozen strawberries and frozen mango for a healthier alternative to sugar-filled birthday cake. Topped with fluffy, fun whipped cream and mini sprinkles, it still provides a sweet, festive treat. Plus, this smoothie can be made in a matter of minutes using only one kitchen appliance for easy clean up.
Next time you are looking to relax outdoors all day, try this Tart Lime Smoothie, which is filled with fresh fruit and cool enough to wash away that summer warmth. This chilled, tart drink will have everyone in the family ready to go for round two down the water slide.
Light, fresh and a little bit frothy, this smoothie has a unique texture that may leave you wishing for a second cup the moment you take your first sip.