How lucky you must be to come across these recipes just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. Throw out the old Irish classics and sweeten things up this year with some mint chocolate chip fun.
One recipe, Mint Brownies, is a twisted combination of mint and sweet chocolate that’s sure to have almost anyone’s taste buds screaming “yum.” This dessert might just be the pot of gold at the end of your rainbow this year.
The brownies have three delicious layers. First, a supreme brownie on bottom. Then a fluffy, green mint layer that’s full of flavor and color. Last, but definitely not least, a chocolate layer on top made with chocolate chips, butter and a little whipping cream.
If you’re in a crunch for St. Patrick’s Day and need something glowing with green, here is a dessert that is sure to have everyone coming back for seconds (and more).
Mint Chocolate Chip Cookies are as green as four-leaf clovers and have delicious chocolate chips mixed throughout for some extra sweet flavor. Served beside a big glass of milk, they are perfect treats for any St. Patrick’s Day party or virtual gathering.
MINT BROWNIES
BROWNIES
1 box supreme brownie mix with chocolate syrup pouch
3 tablespoons water
1/3 cup vegetable oil
1 egg
FILLING
3 1/2 cups confectioners' sugar
1/2 stick butter, softened
1/4 cup whipping cream
5 ounces cream cheese, softened
1/2 teaspoon peppermint extract
5 drops green food coloring
TOPPING
1/2 cup whipping cream
1 (12-ounce) bag chocolate chips
1 stick butter
To make the brownies: In large bowl, mix brownie mix, water, oil and egg until combined. Pour into a greased 8x8-inch baking pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes. Cool completely, about 1 hour.
To make the filling: In large bowl, beat confectioners' sugar, butter, whipping cream, cream cheese, peppermint extract and food coloring. Spread over cooled brownies. Refrigerate 1 hour, or until set.
To make the topping: In saucepan, melt whipping cream, chocolate chips and butter until smooth. Cool until lukewarm, about 10 minutes. Pour over filling; spread to cover. Refrigerate 2 hours, or until set.
Before serving, let brownies set 10 minutes at room temperature. Cut brownies with wet knife for cleaner cuts. Store covered in refrigerator.
MINT CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES
2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 sticks butter, softened
1 1/4 cups sugar
2 eggs
30 drops green food coloring
1 teaspoon peppermint extract
1 (12-ounce) package chocolate chips
In large bowl, mix flour, baking soda and salt until blended. Set aside.
In medium bowl, beat butter and sugar until combined. Add eggs, food coloring and peppermint extract; beat until combined.
Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients; beat until combined. Fold in chocolate chips. Drop spoonfuls of cookie dough onto baking sheet.
Bake at 375 degrees for 11 to 14 minutes, or until edges are lightly browned.
Cool on wire racks. Makes 24 to 32 cookies.
