AMORY – When Tracy Cox was growing up, her paternal grandmother, Ma, always cooked Sunday lunch after church. She would load the table with fried chicken, peas, corn, biscuits leftover from breakfast, and a gooey chocolate cake.
"My friends from church would beg their parents to let them come home with me after church to eat with Ma," Cox said.
On Sunday evenings, after church, the family would head to Cox's maternal grandmother's house to enjoy a meal of beef roast with potatoes and carrots.
"After Ma died, we ate whatever Mother had made or we went out for Sunday lunch," Cox said. "That was up until six years ago. It was my daughter's birthday, and she asked if I'd make lasagna and have everybody over to eat after church."
Cox did as she was asked, and more than a dozen family members showed up to eat.
"Everybody came," she said. "We just kind of stayed around talking, and somebody finally said, 'You know, we should do this again next weekend.' Sunday lunch at my house evolved after that."
On Thursdays, Cox reaches out to family, and asks for a head count. Then on Saturday, she'll start preparing side dishes and casseroles to reheat after church.
Some of the family's favorite meals include beef and chicken tacos with beans, rice, salsa dip, queso dip and guacamole; lasagna, stuffed shells and homemade pizza; fried chicken, corn casserole, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, green beans and peas; and cowboy stew, potato soup and taco soup with crackers and cornbread.
"I tell people, 'If you see me nodding during Sunday church, it's because I've been up early cooking,'" she said.
Cox, 54, taught special education at Amory Middle School for 28 years before retiring in May 2021. That fall, she took a job teaching special ed at Guin Elementary in Alabama. She and her husband, Michael, have three children: Jacob and Jillian are both college students, and Jolie Kate is in high school.
Cox cooks three to four nights a week when all the kids are home, and she also makes family birthday meals for her husband, kids, parents, siblings, nieces and nephews.
In November, she prepares a family Thanksgiving meal on the Saturday after the holiday, and she takes care of Christmas Eve breakfast for everybody. But Sunday lunch is where her heart is.
"That's something I look forward to every week," she said. "I love being in the kitchen. I love having a house full of family at the beginning of the week to recharge our batteries. I believe it has brought our close-knit family a lot closer."
TEXAS SHEET CAKE
CAKE
1 cup water
2 sticks butter
3 tablespoons cocoa powder
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 cups sugar
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup sour cream
2 large eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
FROSTING
6 tablespoons milk
3 tablespoons cocoa powder
1 stick butter
3 3/4 cups confectioners' sugar
For the cake: In a medium saucepan, combine water, butter and cocoa powder. Bring to a boil.
In a bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking soda and salt.
In another bowl, combine sour cream, eggs and vanilla. Add sour cream mixture to the flour mixture and mix until combined.
Add the chocolate mixture to the bowl and stir until smooth. Pour batter into a greased 9x13-inch baking dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes or until set.
While cake is baking, start the frosting. In a saucepan, combine milk, cocoa powder and butter, and bring to a boil.
Pour confectioners' sugar into a mixing bowl. Add the chocolate mixture and blend until smooth.
Pour hot icing over hot cake and spread evenly. Let the frosting set 10 minutes before eating.
MACARONI AND CHEESE
8 ounces elbow macaroni
1 can cream of mushroom soup
8 ounces mayonnaise
8 ounces sour cream
2 cups shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
1 sleeve club crackers, crushed
1 stick butter, melted
Boil macaroni according to package directions.
In a large bowl, combine mushroom soup, mayonnaise, sour cream and cheese. Add cooked, drained macaroni and stir to combine.
Pour mixture into a greased 9x13-inch baking dish. Sprinkle crushed crackers over all. Pour melted butter over the top. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes.
TRACY'S COWBOY STEW
1 pound ground turkey, browned and drained
1 (28-ounce) can tomatoes, pureed in a blender
1 can whole kernel corn, undrained
1 can pork and beans, undrained
1 can chili, with or without beans, undrained
Combine all ingredients in a Crock-Pot and cook on low heat for 1 hour (or combine all ingredients in a saucepan and cook until all ingredients marry). Serve with crackers or cornbread.
QUESO DIP
1 pound deli-sliced white American cheese
2/3 cup milk
3 to 4 tablespoons canned green chilies
1 teaspoon cumin
Place all ingredients in a mini slow cooker. Cook on low until all ingredients are combined, stirring with a whisk. Serve over tacos or with tortilla chips.
SALSA DIP
8 ounces sour cream
1 block cream cheese, room temperature
1 to 1 1/2 cups jarred black bean and corn salsa
Using a whisk, combine sour cream and cream cheese until smooth. Add the salsa and stir to combine. Serve with tortilla chips.
STUFFED SHELLS
1 box jumbo pasta shells
1 (32-ounce) container whole milk ricotta cheese
1 egg
2 (8-ounce) bags shredded Italian-style cheese
2 jars Alfredo sauce
Panko Italian breadcrumbs
Prepare pasta shells according to package directions.
In a large bowl, combine ricotta, egg and shredded cheese.
Place a little Alfredo sauce in the bottom of a 9x13-inch baking dish.
Stuff each of the cooked, drained shells with 1 to 2 tablespoons of the cheese mixture and place in the baking dish. Top with remaining Alfredo sauce. Sprinkle with breadcrumbs. Bake at 350 degrees until bubbly, about 15 minutes.
LASAGNA
1 pound ground turkey
1 (24-ounce) can Hunt's pasta sauce
6 lasagna noodles, prepared according to package directions
Shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
1 (32-ounce) container whole milk ricotta cheese
Panko Italian breadcrumbs
In a skillet, brown the ground turkey until browned; drain off any grease. Add the pasta sauce and stir to combine.
Place three cooked, drained lasagna noodles in the bottom of a 9x13-inch baking dish. Pour half of the meat mixture over the noodles. Top with two handfuls of shredded cheese.
Place three remaining noodles on top of the cheese; add the remaining meat mixture. Spoon the ricotta over all. Top with two more handfuls of shredded cheese. Sprinkle breadcrumbs on top.
Bake at 350 degrees until bubbly, about 15 to 20 minutes.
BREAD PUDDING
PUDDING
1 loaf French bread
1 quart milk
2 cups sugar
3 eggs
2 tablespoons vanilla
3 tablespoons butter, melted
BUTTER SAUCE
1 stick butter
1 egg yolk
1 (5-ounce) can evaporated milk
1 cup sugar
Slice the bread, then cut each slice into quarters. Put bread in a bowl, pour the milk over, and let it soak.
In another bowl, combine sugar, eggs and vanilla. Pour this into the soaked bread mixture.
Pour melted butter in the bottom of a 9x13-inch baking dish. Add the bread mixture. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes or until firm.
For the sauce, combine butter, egg yolk, evaporated milk and sugar in a saucepan or double boiler. Cook over medium heat until thickened, about 10 to 15 minutes. Serve warm sauce over bread pudding.
