THAXTON – Brenda Chesteen remembers being in the kitchen as a young girl with her mother, but she didn't actually learn to cook from her.
"I was 26 when my mama died, so I learned a whole lot of stuff on my own," said Chesteen, who lives in Thaxton. "But she cooked all the time. She could go out there and pick some grass and make it taste good. She made everything taste good. Everybody says their mama is the best cook, but my mama was right up there with them."
Chesteen, 56, said her family rarely ate out because her parents, Bernie and Bobbie Louise Collums, raised just about everything they cooked. She has carried on that tradition by planting a big garden every year with the help of her garden partner, James Chesteen, and her brother, Bobby Collums.
"We grow butterbeans, peas, green beans, squash, tomatoes, peppers and okra," she said. "Normally, we don't plant a fall garden. By the time we're done with that summer garden, I'm whupped down pretty good."
Chesteen, who works on the weekends at Seafood Junction in Algoma, puts her vegetables in the freezer so she can eat the bounty of summer all winter long.
"When we get all we want out of the garden, we give the rest away," she said.
Chesteen cooks every day for herself and her brother and his family, who live down the road. She might make pork chops, peas, fried potatoes and cornbread, or beef roast with carrots and potatoes, pinto beans and rolls.
"I just love cooking," said the mother of one and grandmother of two. "I don't know why. Because it pleases others, I guess. I like to make something and have somebody say it's good. I guess that's my mama coming through."
Chesteen's favorite meal is black-eyed peas, rice and cornbread. And the one thing she won't eat? Seafood, even though she cooks it every weekend at the restaurant.
"I can tell by the smell of it if it's going to be good," she said. "I go by my senses. All the rest of my family eats seafood, but me. I'm the oddball."
Chesteen doesn't like to watch TV – "I'm not interested in what they've got on" – but she does spend a lot of time making quilts, especially baby quilts to give away.
In fact, it seems Chesteen is always doing for others.
"If somebody is sick in the neighborhood, I'll cook a meal and take it t them," she said. "But I try not to overload my wagon. Seafood Junction keeps me hopping."
ITALIAN CREAM CAKE
CAKE
1 stick butter, softened
1/2 cup shortening
2 cups sugar
5 large eggs, separated
1 tablespoon vanilla
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 cup buttermilk
1 cup flaked coconut
NUTTY CREAM CHEESE FROSTING
1 cup chopped pecans
1 (8-ounce) block cream cheese, softened
1 stick butter, softened
1 tablespoon vanilla
1 (1-pound) box confectioners' sugar
Additional coconut, for garnish (optional)
For the cake, beat butter and shortening at medium speed until fluffy. Gradually add sugar, beating well. Add egg yolks, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add vanilla and beat well.
Combine flour and baking soda. Add to butter mixture alternately with buttermilk, beginning and ending with flour. Beat at low speed until blended. Add coconut.
Beat egg whites until stiff peaks form and fold into batter. Pour batter into 3 greased and floured 9-inch round cake pans and bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes. Cool in pans for 10 minutes, then remove.
For the icing, bake pecans in a shallow pan at 350 degrees, stirring occasionally, until toasted, 5 to 10 minutes. Let cool.
In a bowl, beat cream cheese, butter and vanilla until creamy. Add confectioners' sugar, beating at low speed until blended. Then beat at high speed until smooth. Spread frosting between layers and on top and sides of cake. Pat the toasted pecans into the sides of the cake. Garnish with additional coconut on top, if desired.
BUTTERMILK CUSTARD
1 1/2 cups sugar
1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon grated lemon zest
4 large eggs
1 cup buttermilk
1 stick butter, melted
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 unbaked (10-inch) pie crust
Combine sugar, flour and lemon zest. Whisk in eggs, one at a time. Stir in buttermilk, melted butter and vanilla. Pour mixture into unbaked pie crust. Bake at 350 degrees until the top is lightly browned and center is set, about 25 minutes. (If you use a 9-inch deep-dish pie shell, bake for 40 minutes.)
LEMON BLUEBERRY LAYER CAKE
CAKE
2 sticks unsalted butter, softened
1 1/4 cups granulated sugar
1/2 cup packed light brown sugar
4 large eggs, room temperature
1 tablespoon vanilla
3 cups sifted all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup buttermilk
Zest and juice of 3 medium lemons
1 1/2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries
1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
CREAM CHEESE FROSTING
1 (8-ounce) block cream cheese, softened
1 stick unsalted butter, softened
3 1/2 cups confectioners' sugar
1 to 2 tablespoons heavy cream
1 teaspoon vanilla
Pinch of salt
For the cake, beat butter in a mixing bowl on high speed until creamy, about 1 minute. Add sugars and beat on medium-high until creamed, 2 to 3 minutes Add eggs and vanilla. Beat on medium speed until everything is completely combined, about 2 full minutes. Set aside.
In a large bowl, toss together 3 cups sifted flour, baking powder and salt. Slowly add dry ingredients to wet ingredients. Beat on low for 5 seconds, then add the buttermilk, lemon zest and lemon juice. Stir by hand until everything is just combined.
Toss the fresh or frozen blueberries in 1 tablespoon flour and fold into batter, which will be extremely thick. Do not overmix at any point. Spoon batter into 3 greased and floured 9-inch cake pans. Bake at 350 degrees for 21 to 26 minutes or until done. Let cool.
For the frosting, beat cream cheese and butter together for 3 minutes. Add confectioners' sugar and mix. Add 1 tablespoon heavy cream, vanilla and salt and beat on low speed for 3 minutes. Add additional 1 tablespoon heavy cream if needed to thin frosting.
Spread frosting between layers and on top and sides of cake. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
CHICKEN AND SAUSAGE GUMBO
8 to 10 bone-in chicken thighs
Cajun seasoning
Oil for frying
1 package andouille sausage, sliced
1 cup vegetable oil
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 large onion, chopped
1 medium green bell pepper, chopped
2 ribs celery, chopped
2 teaspoons salt
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon Cajun seasoning
3 medium garlic cloves, minced
1/2 cup chopped green onions
1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley
Hot cooked white rice
Filé powder, for serving
Roll chicken thighs in a little Creole seasoning and fry in a little oil until brown. Remove chicken and set aside; add sausage slices and brown on both sides. Set aside.
Boil chicken thighs for about 1 hour. Remove chicken from broth and set aside.
Combine 1 cup vegetable oil and 1 cup flour in a large pan and cook until reddish brown to dark brown, stirring constantly, for about 1 hour. Add onion, bell pepper and celery and cook for 3 to 4 minutes. Add this to the chicken broth, bring to a bubble, reduce heat and simmer, uncovered, for 30 to 40 minutes.
Remove chicken from bones and add to mixture along with sausage. Add salt, cayenne, Cajun seasoning and garlic. Let simmer gently for about 1 hour. Stir in green onions and parsley and let simmer 15 minutes.
With a large spoon, skim as much fat as possible from the top of the gumbo. Serve gumbo over hot cooked white rice and sprinkle with filé powder.
WALDORF ASTORIA CAKE
CAKE
2 cups sugar
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 cup water
1 cup vegetable oil
1 stick butter
4 tablespoons cocoa powder
1/2 cup buttermilk
2 eggs
1 teaspoon baking soda
Dash of salt
FROSTING
4 to 6 tablespoons milk
1 stick butter
4 tablespoons cocoa powder
1 (1-pound) box confectioners' sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
For the cake, in a large mixing bowl, combine sugar and flour. Set aside.
In a saucepan, combine water, oil, butter and cocoa powder. Bring to a boil and boil for 1 minute. Add to flour/sugar mixture and mix. Add buttermilk, eggs, baking soda and salt and mix well.
Pour batter into a greased and floured 9x13-inch pan. Bake at 325 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes.
For the frosting, combine milk, butter and cocoa powder in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil. Remove from heat and cool slightly. Gradually add confectioners' sugar and vanilla and mix well. The frosting should be creamy. If it's too thick, add a little more milk. Pour frosting over hot cake.
