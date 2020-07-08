Tupelo • In the spring, my family starts dreaming about BLTs and tomato pies, about sweet cherry tomatoes and tomato jam.
Just when we think we can’t wait any longer, the tomatoes start to come in. And before we know it, we’re overrun with them.
I took a picture with my iPhone the other day and captioned it “Sunday in the South.” It was a photo of a half-dozen tomatoes lined across my kitchen window sill in varying stages of ripeness.
For two weeks in a row, we’ve purchased ripe tomatoes at the Tupelo Farmers’ Depot. Last weekend, my mother-in-law sent some over and now our tomato plants have finally started to make.
For the first 30 years of my life, I wouldn’t eat fresh tomatoes. Now I guess I’m just making up for lost time.
TOMATO AND PEACH CAPRESE SALAD
1/2 cup white balsamic vinegar
1 garlic clove, minced
3 tablespoons brown sugar
3 tablespoons olive oil
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 fresh peaches, cut into 1-inch pieces
2 pounds ripe tomatoes, cut into 1-inch pieces
4 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
8 ounces fresh Mozzarella, cut into 1-inch pieces
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
In a small bowl, whisk together the vinegar, garlic, sugar, olive oil and salt until fully incorporated. Stir the peaches, tomatoes and the basil together with the dressing. Mix in Mozzarella. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste.
SIMPLE TOMATO SAUCE
4 pounds ripe tomatoes, stem and core removed
1 cup olive oil
2 teaspoons salt
3 to 5 leaves fresh basil (optional)
Place tomatoes, oil and salt in a large pot over medium/low heat. Once bubbling, start smashing tomatoes with the back of a spoon to help them break down. Allow to cook for 30 minutes, stirring often to avoid scorching. Sauce should be thick. Add basil, if using. Store in an airtight container for up to a week.
To use immediately, serve tossed with hot cooked spaghetti and sprinkle with fresh Parmesan cheese.
TOMATO GALETTE
2 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting
2 1/4 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
1 1/2 sticks chilled unsalted butter, cut into pieces
1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
1 pounds ripe tomatoes, sliced 1/4-inch thick
2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
1 1/2 cups finely grated cheese, such as Asiago, Cheddar or Gouda
1 large egg, beaten
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
Zest of 1/2 lemon
1 tablespoon finely chopped chives
Pulse 2 cups flour and 1 1/4 teaspoons kosher salt in a food processor to combine. Add butter and pulse until mixture resembles coarse meal with a few pea-size pieces of butter remaining.
Transfer mixture to a large bowl; drizzle with vinegar and 1/4 cup ice water. Mix with a fork, adding more ice water by the tablespoonful as needed, just until a shaggy dough comes together. Turn out onto a work surface and lightly knead until no dry spots remain (be careful not to overwork). Pat into a disk and wrap in plastic. Chill at least 2 hours.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Gently toss tomatoes, garlic and remaining 1 teaspoon kosher salt in a large bowl. Let sit 5 minutes (tomatoes will start releasing some liquid). Drain tomato mixture and transfer to paper towels.
Unwrap dough and roll out on a lightly floured sheet of parchment paper to a 14-inch round about 1/8-inch thick. Transfer on parchment to a baking sheet. Scatter cheese over dough, leaving a 1 1/2-inch border. Arrange tomatoes and garlic over cheese. Bring edges of dough up and over filling, overlapping as needed to create about a 1 1/2-inch border; brush dough with egg. Sprinkle tomatoes with salt and pepper. Chill in freezer 10 minutes.
Bake galette, rotating once, until crust is golden brown and cooked through, 55 to 65 minutes. Let cool slightly on baking sheet. Finely grate zest from lemon over galette; sprinkle with chives. Serves 4.