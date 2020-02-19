I don’t know what you’ll be celebrating in your home on Sunday, but we’ll be observing National Dog Biscuit Day.
We have a new family member in our home – Miss Julie Sploot, a rescue dog we picked up in Memphis the day after Christmas. We know she’s part white Labrador, but we’re not sure what else might be mixed in.
We have, of course, spoiled her rotten. She slept in a kennel for the first two nights and she’s been at the foot of our bed ever since. No shoe or sock is safe when she’s around and she thinks the cats are her toys.
She’s still a puppy, so we’re working on training tactics right now. She responds well to treats, but they can get pricey. I went online and found several easy recipes for making them at home. A few years ago, I found some bone-shaped cookie cutters on sale – now I have a reason to use them.
BACON-FLAVORED DOG TREATS
2 eggs
1 cup milk
1/2 cup water
10 tablespoons bacon fat, melted
2 pieces cooked, crumbled bacon (optional)
5 cups whole wheat flour
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease a cookie sheet.
Beat eggs in a large bowl. Stir in milk, water, bacon fat and crumbled bacon, if using, until well blended. Gradually stir in flour to make a stiff dough. Using a rolling pin, roll the dough to 1/4-inch thickness. Using cookie cutters, cut out desired shapes and place on prepared baking sheet.
Bake for 35 to 40 minutes (the longer they bake, the crunchier they’ll be). Cool on racks. Store in a covered container in the refrigerator.
PEANUT BUTTER DOG BISCUITS
2/3 cup pumpkin puree
1/4 cup peanut butter
2 large eggs
3 cups whole wheat flour, or more
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat; set aside.
In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat pumpkin puree, peanut butter and eggs on medium-high until well combined, about 1 to 2 minutes. Gradually add 2 1/2 cups flour at low speed, beating just until incorporated. Add an additional 1/4 cup flour at a time just until the dough is no longer sticky.
Working on a lightly floured surface, knead the dough 3 to 4 times until it comes together. Using a rolling pin, roll the dough to 1/4-inch thickness. Using cookie cutters, cut out desired shapes and place onto the prepared baking sheet.
Place into oven and bake until the edges are golden brown, about 20 to 25 minutes (the longer they bake, the crunchier they’ll be). Let cool completely.
CHEESY BONE TREATS
4 cups whole wheat flour
2 cups of shredded Cheddar cheese
2 to 4 tablespoons oil
1 1/3 cups of water
1 egg (optional)
Combine flour and cheese. Stir in oil and water and egg, if using. Adjust liquid as necessary to make stiff dough. Roll on floured cutting board to 3/8-inch thick. Cut with bone shaped cutter. Place on ungreased cookie sheet. Bake for 2 1/2 to 3 hours in 250 degrees oven until thoroughly dry.