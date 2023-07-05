TUPELO – Denny Waite grew up in Tupelo's Bristow Acres in what seems like a simpler time. His mother, Rose, cooked the family's meals during the week. His dad, Dennis, grilled steaks with baked potatoes and salad on Sunday nights. And on Friday evenings, it was a tradition and a treat for the family to go out to eat at the Pizza Hut on West Main.

Newsletters

ginna.parsons@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you