TUPELO – When Delores Smith's kids were growing up, she'd fix a big meal every day, making sure to have something on the table that pleased everyone.
"But when you get to be 85, you get tired of cooking," Smith said. "But I do like cooking for others. I don't consider that a chore."
Smith grew up in the tiny town of Tishomingo in Tishomingo County. She met her future husband, John, in high school, and the two wed shortly afterward.
"When we married, I could cook a meal, but it might not have been very good," she said. "I helped my mother a little bit growing up, but I really didn't care about cooking. She just cooked country meals. There were no casseroles in those days. Men wanted a meat and three."
Not long after she was a bride, Smith prepared a disastrous meal that still makes her laugh.
"I poisoned us on hotdogs," she said. "I'm sure they were bad when I bought them, but I didn't know any better. We both got so sick. I still don't like to eat hotdogs to this day, but John still will."
Because Smith doesn't necessarily want to get in the kitchen and prepare a hot meal every day, she relies on her freezer to help her out.
"When I do a day of cooking, I may make three or four casseroles and put them in the freezer," she said. "That way, I have something to take to somebody if they're sick. And if there are days I don't want to cook, I just pull out a casserole."
The mother of two and grandmother of three said she's fortunate that her husband isn't a picky eater.
"He's good to cook for," she said. "That's why we've been married so long. It's funny, when I cook chicken, I like the white meat, and he likes the dark. So we both get our share."
One thing Smith never gets tired of cooking, or eating, is garden-fresh vegetables.
"We've had a garden every year just about since we married," she said. "We both grew up having one, and we love our fresh tomatoes, for sure."
They also grow green beans, squash, peppers and okra in the summer.
"We had a really pretty fall garden with cabbage, Brussels sprouts, kale and spinach until that cold weather got it," she said. "It just couldn't stand it. All we got was a little bit of mustards and some spinach before it all froze."
Smith likes to make a meal of green beans, corn, fresh okra, sliced tomatoes and, of course, cornbread.
"We eat cornbread all the time," she said. "We call that our whole-grain food. It makes it sound healthy."
TACO DIP
1 can bean dip
8 ounces sour cream
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1 package taco seasoning mix
1 small can chopped black olives, drained
5 to 6 green onions, chopped
2 to 3 tomatoes, chopped
1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
On a serving plate, spread the bean dip evenly. Combine sour cream, mayonnaise and taco seasoning, and spread over the bean dip.
Sprinkle chopped black olives over all and top with chopped green onions. Top onions with chopped tomatoes and then sprinkle Cheddar cheese over all.
CHICKEN PARISIENNE
4 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves
8 ounces sour cream
1 can cream of mushroom soup
1 small jar mushrooms (optional)
1/2 cup cooking sherry
Paprika
Hot cooked rice
Rinse and pat dry the chicken breasts and place in a greased casserole.
In a bowl, combine sour cream, mushroom soup, mushrooms, if using, and sherry. Pour mixture over chicken. Sprinkle with paprika. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 to 1 1/2 hours or until until chicken is fork tender. Serve over hot cooked rice.
APPLE DUMPLINGS
2 cans crescent rolls
2 apples, such as Granny Smith or Rome, peeled and cut into 8 slices each
2 sticks butter
1 1/2 cups sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 (12-ounce) can Mountain Dew, Sprite, etc.
Unwrap crescent rolls and separate into triangles. Place one apple slice on each triangle and wrap up. Arrange in a 9x13-inch casserole or in two 8x8-inch pans.
Melt butter, add sugar and cinnamon, and stir until blended. Pour over apple rolls. Pour soft drink over last. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.
SOURDOUGH BREAD STARTER
STARTER
2 cups bread flour
1/2 cup sugar
1/4 cup dry potato flakes
1 package dry yeast
2 cups warm water
FEED
1 cup bread flour
3 rounded tablespoons dry potato flakes
1/4 cup sugar
1 cup warm water
Using plastic or wooden utensils (not metal), combine flour, sugar, and potato flakes until mixed thoroughly. Dissolve yeast in warm water, add to mixture, and stir until smooth.
Pour the mixture into a container with lid in which you have punched holes. Leave container with starter at room temperature for two to three days. Stir several times a day. Once starter has fermented, it's ready to use. Follow recipe for making bread and then "feed" starter every time it is used.
To make the feed mixture, combine flour, potato flakes and sugar. Stir in warm water. Add this to the original starter and leave at room temperature overnight or for 8 to 10 hours.
Starter will begin to bubble. Always keep starter in the refrigerator when not using or "feeding." The older your starter becomes the better your sourdough bread will be.
SOURDOUGH BREAD
1/2 vegetable or olive oil
1/2 cup sugar
1 tablespoon salt
1 cup sourdough starter
1 1/2 cups warm water
6 cups bread flour
Melted butter
In a large glass or plastic bowl, combine oil, sugar, salt, sourdough starter, water and flour. Stir until batter is smooth and stiff. Cover with cloth and place in draft-free place.
When dough has doubled in size, it's ready to make into loaves. Lightly punch dough down and place on lightly floured board. Knead gently until dough is smooth (do not overwork). Divide into three equal parts. With a rolling pin, roll out until approximately 1-inch thick. Roll up with hands and place seam side down in greased loaf pan. Cover with cloth and allow to rise in draft-free area.
When dough has risen (usually 8 hours), bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes or until brown. Remove from oven onto wire racks and brush with melted butter or margarine. Allow bread to cool in pans before turning out. Store in refrigerator in clear gallon bags.
To make cinnamon rolls, roll dough out thinly and spread it with softened butter; sprinkle with cinnamon and sugar. Roll up and cut into pinwheels. Let rise and bake at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes. Combine powdered sugar with a little water and drizzle over the top.
To make garlic herb bread, work some Italian seasoning and garlic powder to the batter and bake as usual.
SHRIMP TORTELLINI
1 bag refrigerated cheese and spinach tortellini
1 pound raw shrimp, peeled and deveined
1 jar Bertoli garlic Alfredo sauce
Cool tortellini as directed on package. In the last minute of cooking, add the shrimp and cook 1 minute or until pink and opaque. Drain and put back into pot. Add Alfredo sauce and return to heat until warmed through.
CHICKEN AND RICE SOUP
2 tablespoons oil
2 stalks celery, chopped
1 large carrot, grated
1 medium onion, chopped
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
8 cups chicken broth, divided
3 chicken bouillon cubes
1 cup raw rice
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 tablespoon lemon juice
2 to 3 cups cooked, chopped chicken
Heat oil and saute celery, carrots and onion until soft. Add flour and cook 1 minute. Add 2 cups broth and cook until slightly thickened. Add remaining broth, bouillon, rice, salt, pepper and lemon juice. Reduce heat and simmer until rice is tender, about 20 minutes. Add chicken and cook until heated through.
MIXED VEGETABLE CASSEROLE
2 cans mixed vegetables, drained
1 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
3/4 cup mayonnaise (not salad dressing)
1/2 cup finely chopped onion
Crushed cracker crumbs
Melted butter
Combine vegetables, cheese, mayonnaise and onion and pour into a greased casserole. Make a topping of crushed crackers and melted butter, and sprinkle on top of casserole. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until hot and bubbly.
TOMATO PIE
1 unbaked pie crust
3 large tomatoes, cut in thick slices
5 green onions, chopped
1 teaspoon dried basil
1 teaspoon dried chives
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
1/2 teaspoon Greek or Italian seasoning
Salt and pepper
1 cup mayonnaise
1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
Bake pie crust at 375 degrees for 12 minutes. Place sliced tomatoes in bottom of crust. Sprinkle onions and seasonings over tomatoes. Combine mayonnaise and cheese and spread over tomatoes, sealing to the edges of crust. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Cool 10 minutes before slicing.
CHICKEN SPECTACULAR
3 cups cooked, chopped chicken
1 box Uncle Ben's long grain and wild rice
1 can cream of celery soup
1 medium jar chopped pimientos
1 medium onion, chopped
1 cup mayonnaise
2 cups French-style green beans, drained
1 can sliced water chestnuts, drained
Salt and pepper
Paprika and parsley
Cook chicken and chop. Cook wild rice in the chicken broth in a little less liquid than the directions call for. Combine chopped chicken, cooked wild rice, soup, pimientos, onion, mayonnaise, green beans and water chestnuts. Season with salt and pepper. Place in one greased 9x13-inch casserole or two greased 8x8-inch casseroles. Sprinkle with paprika and parsley. Bake at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes.
SHRIMP PICCATA
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon lemon pepper
1 1/4 pounds shrimp, peeled and deveined
3 tablespoons olive oil
2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
1/2 cup dry white wine
1/2 cup vegetable broth
3 tablespoons lemon juice
2 tablespoons capers
2 tablespoons butter
1 tablespoon chopped parsley
3 cups hot cooked rice
Combine flour and lemon pepper and toss shrimp in mixture until coated. Heat oil over medium heat. Add shrimp and cook 2 minutes; turn and cook another minute. Remove shrimp to a platter.
Add garlic to skillet and cook 30 seconds. Stir in wine, broth, lemon juice and capers. Bring to a simmer. Add butter and stir until melted. Add shrimp back to pan and heat through. Sprinkle with parsley. Serve over hot cooked rice.
